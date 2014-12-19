es6ify

browserify >=v2 transform to compile JavaScript.next (ES6) to JavaScript.current (ES5) on the fly.

browserify({ debug : true }) .add(es6ify.runtime) .transform(es6ify) .require( require .resolve( './src/main.js' ), { entry : true }) .bundle() .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(bundlePath));

Find the full version of this example here.

Installation

npm install es6ify

What You Get

Try it live

API

e6ify::runtime The traceur runtime exposed here so it can be included in the bundle via: browserify.add(es6ify.runtime) The runtime is quite large and not needed for all ES6 features and therefore not added to the bundle by default. See this comment for details. Source: index.js , lineno 122 es6ify::traceurOverrides Allows to override traceur compiler defaults. In order to support async functions ( async / await ) do: es6ify.traceurOverrides = { asyncFunctions: true } Source: index.js , lineno 139 es6ify () → {function} The es6ify transform to be used with browserify. Example browserify().transform(es6ify) Source: index.js , lineno 99 Returns: function that returns a TransformStream when called with a file Type function es6ify::compileFile (file, src) → {string} Compile function, exposed to be used from other libraries, not needed when using es6ify as a transform. Parameters: Name Type Description file string name of the file that is being compiled to ES5 src string source of the file being compiled to ES5 Source: index.js , lineno 20 Returns: compiled source Type string es6ify::configure ( filePattern ) → {function} Configurable es6ify transform function that allows specifying the filePattern of files to be compiled. Parameters: Name Type Argument Description filePattern string <optional>

Examples

The default file pattern includes all JavaScript files, but you may override it in order to only transform files coming from a certain directory, with a specific file name and/or extension, etc.

By configuring the regex to exclude ES5 files, you can optimize the performance of the transform. However transforming ES5 JavaScript will work since it is a subset of ES6.

browserify({ debug : true }) .add( require ( 'es6ify' ).runtime) .transform( require ( 'es6ify' ).configure( /^(?!.*node_modules)+.+\.js$/ )) .require( require .resolve( './src/main.js' ), { entry : true }) .bundle() .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(bundlePath));

Some features supported by traceur are still experimental: either nonstandard, proposed but not yet standardized, or just too slow to use for most code. Therefore Traceur disables them by default. They can be enabled by overriding these options.

For instance to support the async functions ( async / await ) feature you'd do the following.

var es6ify = require ( 'es6ify' ); es6ify.traceurOverrides = { asyncFunctions : true }; browserify({ debug : true }) .add(es6ify.runtime) .require( require .resolve( './src/main.js' ), { entry : true }) .bundle() .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(bundlePath));

Caching

When es6ify is run on a development server to help generate the browserify bundle on the fly, it makes sense to only recompile ES6 files that changed. Therefore es6ify caches previously compiled files and just pulls them from there if no changes were made to the file.

Source Maps

es6ify instructs the traceur transpiler to generate source maps. It then inlines all original sources and adds the resulting source map base64 encoded to the bottom of the transformed content. This allows debugging the original ES6 source when using the debug flag with browserify.

If the debug flag is not set, these source maps will be removed by browserify and thus will not be contained inside your production bundle.

Supported ES6 features

arrowFunctions

var log = msg => console .log(msg);

full example

classes

class Character { constructor (x, y, name) { this .x = x; this .y = y; } attack(character) { console .log( 'attacking' , character); } } class Monster extends Character { constructor (x, y, name) { super (x, y); this .name = name; this .health_ = 100 ; } attack(character) { super .attack(character); } get isAlive() { return this .health > 0 ; } get health() { return this .health_; } set health(value) { if (value < 0 ) throw new Error ( 'Health must be non-negative.' ); this .health_ = value; } }

full example

defaultParameters

function logDeveloper ( name, codes = 'JavaScript' , livesIn = 'USA' ) { console .log( 'name: %s, codes: %s, lives in: %s' , name, codes, livesIn); };

full example

destructuring

var [a, [b], c, d] = [ 'hello' , [ ', ' , 'junk' ], [ 'world' ]]; console .log(a + b + c);

full example

forOf

for ( let element of [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) { console .log( 'element:' , element); }

full example

propertyMethods

var object = { prop : 42 , method() { return this .prop; } };

propertyNameShorthand

var foo = 'foo' ; var bar = 'bar' ; var obj = { foo, bar };

templateLiterals

var x = 5 , y = 10 ; console .log( ` ${x} + ${y} = ${ x + y} ` )

restParameters

function printList ( listname, ...items ) { console .log( 'list %s has the following items' , listname); items.forEach( function ( item ) { console .log(item); }); };

full example

spread

function add ( x, y ) { console .log( '%d + %d = %d' , x, y, x + y); } var numbers = [ 5 , 10 ] add(...numbers); };

full example

generators

function Tree ( left, label, right ) { this .left = left; this .label = label; this .right = right; } function * inorder ( t ) { if (t) { yield * inorder(t.left); yield t.label; yield * inorder(t.right); } } function make ( array ) { if (array.length == 1 ) return new Tree( null , array[ 0 ], null ); return new Tree(make(array[ 0 ]), array[ 1 ], make(array[ 2 ])); } let tree = make([[[ 'a' ], 'b' , [ 'c' ]], 'd' , [[ 'e' ], 'f' , [ 'g' ]]]); console .log( 'generating tree labels in order:' ); for ( let node of inorder(tree)) { console .log(node); }

full example

block scoping

{ let tmp = 5 ; } console .log( typeof tmp === 'undefined' );

modules