es6 -> es5
Beta
* via `.concat`
* should respect Iterator protocol
* spread is operator, not a function
Static scope analysis and transpilation of ES6 block scoped
const and
let variables to ES3 based on olov/defs.
var obj = {a: 1, b: 2, c: 3};
var Symbol_iterator = typeof Symbol !== 'undefined' && Symbol.iterator || "@@iterator";
obj[Symbol_iterator] = function() {
var iterableObject = this;
var keys = ["a", "b", "c"];
return {
next: function() {
var currentKey = keys.shift();
return {
value: currentKey ? iterableObject[currentKey] : void 0
, done: !currentKey
}
}
}
}
Install using npm
npm install es6-transpiler
Or just using Grunt task (see below).
For the output code works you need an implementation of Object.create in the target browser. You can get it here: es5-shim or copy and past this code:
if(!Object.create)Object.create = function(_prototype) {//[Warning!!!]This is PURE and UNSAFE implementation of Object.create
var Type = function () {};
Type.prototype = _prototype;
var _object = new Type();
_object.__proto__ = _prototype;
return _object;
};
Grunt task can be fount here: https://github.com/termi/grunt-es6-transpiler
Install:
npm install grunt-es6-transpiler
Usage:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-es6-transpiler');
grunt.initConfig({
"es6-transpiler": {
test: {
src: 'test.js'
, dest: 'test.es5.js'
}
},
})
Gulp task can be fount here: https://github.com/sindresorhus/gulp-es6-transpiler
Install:
npm install --save-dev gulp-es6-transpiler
Usage:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var es6transpiler = require('gulp-es6-transpiler');
gulp.task('default', function () {
gulp.src('src/app.js')
.pipe(es6transpiler())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Run it as
es6toes5 <input file>. Or
node --harmony es6toes5 <input file>. Also you can run a compiled es5 version
node build/es5/es6toes5 <input file>.
The errors (if any) will go to stderr, the transpiled source to
stdout, so redirect it like
es6toes5 file.js > output.js.
require("es6-transpiler").run(\<Options>)
Options is:
{
filename: string // input file
src: string // input source if not filename
outputToConsole: boolean // if true -> result would be outputted to console
outputFilename: string // if specific -> result would be written to file
}
Other options below in "Options" section.
var es6tr = require("./es6-transpiler");
var result = es6tr.run({filename: "test.js"});
console.log(result.src);//result
result object is:
{
src: string or "" // on success
errors: array of error messages or [] // on errors
stats: statistics object
ast: transformed ast // ast tree from esprima
getNeedfulList: <function: Array.<string>> // list of necessary polyfills
getNeedfulLib: <function: string> // text of necessary polyfills
getFullLib: <function: string> // text of all available polyfills
}
Example of
options object:
{
//described above:
//"filename" or "src": "string"
//outputToConsole: false
//outputFilename: true
"environments": ["node", "browser"],
"globals": {
"my": false,
"hat": true
},
"disallowVars": false,
"disallowDuplicated": true,
"disallowUnknownReferences": true,
"includePolyfills": <boolean> | <"full">,
"polyfillsSeparator": <string>
}
globals lets you list your program's globals, and indicate whether they are
writable (
true) or read-only (
false), just like
jshint.
environments lets you import a set of pre-defined globals, here
node and
browser. These default environments are borrowed from
jshint (see
jshint_globals/vars.js).
disallowVars (defaults to
false) can be enabled to make
usage of
var an error.
disallowDuplicated (defaults to
true) errors on duplicated
var definitions in the same function scope.
disallowUnknownReferences (defaults to
true) errors on references to
unknown global variables.
includePolyfills (defaults to
false) insert polyfills in the output file.
true - insert only the necessary polyfills.
"full" - insert all available polyfills.
polyfillsSeparator (default - empty string) any string that should be inserted before polyfills library.
MIT, see LICENSE file.
See tests
es6-transpiler.js strives to transpile your program as true to the ES6 semantics as
possible, while being as maximally non-intrusive as possible.
es6-transpiler.js detects the vast majority of cases where a variable is referenced prior to
its declaration. The one case it cannot detect is the following:
function printx() { console.log(x); }
printx(); // illegal
let x = 1;
printx(); // legal
The first call to
printx is not legal because
x hasn't been initialized at that point
of time, which is impossible to catch reliably with statical analysis.
v8 --harmony will detect and error on this via run-time checking.
es6-transpiler.js will
happily transpile this example (
let =>
var and that's it), and the transpiled code
will print
undefined on the first call to
printx. This difference should be a very
minor problem in practice.