es6 -> es5

status

Beta

Goal

different output than traceur-compiler: no runtime library (only polyfills if needed) no try/catch for block binding spread: * via `.concat` * should respect Iterator protocol * spread is operator, not a function minimal count of temporary variables termination stage for temporary variables es6 RegExp support and others

output should support Closure Compiler

line-to-line input/output mapping

Supported

classes

generator comprehensions

destructuring (with default values)

block binding (let / const) loops: fresh lexical environment per iteration

function default parameters and rest

arrow functions

spread (with iterator protocol)

for-of (with iterator protocol)

array comprehensions (with iterator protocol)

string templates (with tags support)

object literals: methods shorthands computed properties

binary/octal numericLiteral

unicode code point escapes

RegExp: 'y' flag support (in runtime via polyfill) 'u' flag support: full transpiler-time support: [negative] astral symbols (surrogate pairs) ranges, \D, \W, '.' etc captures astral symbols partial runtime support see: Not supported



Static scope analysis and transpilation of ES6 block scoped const and let variables to ES3 based on olov/defs.

Not supported

modules

generators

symbols

RegExp: 'u' flag in runtime (via polyfill) for the newly generated patterns: \D, \W, '.' etc not supported negative astral symbols (surrogate pairs) ranges



Supported iterator protocol

var obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }; var Symbol_iterator = typeof Symbol !== 'undefined' && Symbol .iterator || "@@iterator" ; obj[Symbol_iterator] = function ( ) { var iterableObject = this ; var keys = [ "a" , "b" , "c" ]; return { next : function ( ) { var currentKey = keys.shift(); return { value : currentKey ? iterableObject[currentKey] : void 0 , done : !currentKey } } } }

Installation

Install using npm

npm install es6-transpiler

Or just using Grunt task (see below).

Usage

For the output code works you need an implementation of Object.create in the target browser. You can get it here: es5-shim or copy and past this code:

if (! Object . create ) Object . create = function (_prototype) {//[ Warning !!!]This is PURE and UNSAFE implementation of Object . create var Type = function () {}; Type .prototype = _prototype; var _object = new Type (); _object.__proto__ = _prototype; return _object; };

Grunt task

Grunt task can be fount here: https://github.com/termi/grunt-es6-transpiler

Install: npm install grunt-es6-transpiler

Usage:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-es6-transpiler' ); grunt.initConfig({ "es6-transpiler" : { test : { src : 'test.js' , dest : 'test.es5.js' } }, })

Gulp task

Gulp task can be fount here: https://github.com/sindresorhus/gulp-es6-transpiler

Install: npm install --save-dev gulp-es6-transpiler

Usage:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var es6transpiler = require ( 'gulp-es6-transpiler' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/app.js' ) .pipe(es6transpiler()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

In console

Run it as es6toes5 <input file> . Or node --harmony es6toes5 <input file> . Also you can run a compiled es5 version node build/es5/es6toes5 <input file> . The errors (if any) will go to stderr, the transpiled source to stdout , so redirect it like es6toes5 file.js > output.js .

Node.js / Using as a library

require("es6-transpiler").run(\<Options>)

Options is:

{ filename : string src : string outputToConsole : boolean outputFilename : string }

Other options below in "Options" section.

var es6tr = require ( "./es6-transpiler" ); var result = es6tr.run({ filename : "test.js" }); console .log(result.src);

result object is:

{ src: string or "" // on success errors: array of error messages or [] // on errors stats: statistics object ast: transformed ast // ast tree from esprima getNeedfulList: < function : Array .<string>> // list of necessary polyfills getNeedfulLib: < function : string> // text of necessary polyfills getFullLib: < function : string> // text of all available polyfills }

Options

Example of options object:

{ "environments" : [ "node" , "browser" ], "globals" : { "my" : false , "hat" : true }, "disallowVars" : false , "disallowDuplicated" : true , "disallowUnknownReferences" : true , "includePolyfills" : <boolean> | < "full" >, "polyfillsSeparator" : <string> }

globals lets you list your program's globals, and indicate whether they are writable ( true ) or read-only ( false ), just like jshint .

environments lets you import a set of pre-defined globals, here node and browser . These default environments are borrowed from jshint (see jshint_globals/vars.js).

disallowVars (defaults to false ) can be enabled to make usage of var an error.

disallowDuplicated (defaults to true ) errors on duplicated var definitions in the same function scope.

disallowUnknownReferences (defaults to true ) errors on references to unknown global variables.

includePolyfills (defaults to false ) insert polyfills in the output file. true - insert only the necessary polyfills. "full" - insert all available polyfills.

polyfillsSeparator (default - empty string) any string that should be inserted before polyfills library.

License

MIT , see LICENSE file.

Example

See tests

Compatibility

es6-transpiler.js strives to transpile your program as true to the ES6 semantics as possible, while being as maximally non-intrusive as possible.

Referenced (inside closure) before declaration

es6-transpiler.js detects the vast majority of cases where a variable is referenced prior to its declaration. The one case it cannot detect is the following:

function printx ( ) { console .log(x); } printx(); let x = 1 ; printx();

The first call to printx is not legal because x hasn't been initialized at that point of time, which is impossible to catch reliably with statical analysis. v8 --harmony will detect and error on this via run-time checking. es6-transpiler.js will happily transpile this example ( let => var and that's it), and the transpiled code will print undefined on the first call to printx . This difference should be a very minor problem in practice.

TODO