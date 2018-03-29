Compiles JavaScript written using template strings to use ES5-compatible syntax. For example, this:

var name = "Nicholas" , msg = `Hello, ${name} !` ; console .log(msg);

compiles to this:

var name = "Nicholas" , msg = "Hello, " + name + "!" ; console .log(msg);

For more information about the proposed syntax, see the TC39 wiki page on template strings.

Install

npm install es6-templates

Usage

$ node > var compile = require ( 'es6-templates' ).compile; > compile( '`Hey, ${name}!`' ) { 'code' : ..., 'map' : ... }

Without interpolation:

`Hey!` '"Hey!"'

With interpolation:

`Hey, ${name} !` "Hey, " + name + "!"

With a tag expression:

escape `<a href=" ${href} "> ${text} </a>` escape ( function ( ) { var strings = [ "\u003Ca href=\"" , "\"\u003E" , "\u003C/a\u003E" ]; strings.raw = [ "\u003Ca href=\"" , "\"\u003E" , "\u003C/a\u003E" ]; return strings; }(), href, text);

Or work directly with the AST:

$ node > var transform = require ( 'es6-templates' ).transform; > transform(inputAST)

Transforming ASTs is best done using recast to preserve formatting where possible and for generating source maps.

Browserify

Browserify support is built in.

npm install es6-templates browserify -t es6-templates $file

Contributing

Setup

First, install the development dependencies:

npm install

Then, try running the tests:

npm test

Pull Requests

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

Any contributors to the master es6-templates repository must sign the Individual Contributor License Agreement (CLA). It's a short form that covers our bases and makes sure you're eligible to contribute.

When you have a change you'd like to see in the master repository, send a pull request. Before we merge your request, we'll make sure you're in the list of people who have signed a CLA.