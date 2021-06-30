openbase logo
Readme

es6-template-strings

Compile and resolve template strings notation as specified in ES6

Usage

Basic example:


var template = require('es6-template-strings');

// Hello WORLD!
console.log(template('Hello ${place.toUpperCase()}!', { place: "World" }));

// You can reuse same templates:
var compile = require('es6-template-strings/compile')
  , resolveToString = require('es6-template-strings/resolve-to-string')

  , compiled = compile('Welcome to ${siteName}, you are visitor number ${visitorNumber}!');

// Welcome to MySite, you are visitor number 137!
console.log(resolveToString(compiled, { siteName: "MySite", visitorNumber: 137 }));

// Welcome to OtherSite, you are visitor number 777!
console.log(resolveToString(compiled, { siteName: "OtherSite", visitorNumber: 777 }));

// You may prepare custom tag functions
var resolve = require('es6-template-strings/resolve');

var customTag = function (literals/*, …substitutions*/) {
    // Process input and return result string
};

// Output template processed by customTag:
customTag.apply(null, resolve(compiled, {/* context */}));

Partial resolution of a template

With partial: true option, it's possible to resolve just some variables from a template. It's useful when we want to resolve template in more than one pass.


var partialTemplate = template(
  'Hello ${place.toUpperCase()}! Today is ${day}',
  { place: "World" },
  { partial: true }
); // Hello WORLD! Today is ${day}

template(partialTemplate, { day: "Tuesday" }); // Hello WORLD! Today is Tuesday

// Same way `partial` option can go to any resolve* util, e.g.:
resolveToString(compiled, { place: "World" }, { partial: true });

Installation

NPM

In your project path:

$ npm install es6-template-strings
Browser

You can easily bundle es6-template-strings for browser with modules-webmake

Tests Build Status

$ npm test

