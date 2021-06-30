Compile and resolve template strings notation as specified in ES6

Usage

Basic example:

var template = require ( 'es6-template-strings' ); console .log(template( 'Hello ${place.toUpperCase()}!' , { place : "World" })); var compile = require ( 'es6-template-strings/compile' ) , resolveToString = require ( 'es6-template-strings/resolve-to-string' ) , compiled = compile( 'Welcome to ${siteName}, you are visitor number ${visitorNumber}!' ); console .log(resolveToString(compiled, { siteName : "MySite" , visitorNumber : 137 })); console .log(resolveToString(compiled, { siteName : "OtherSite" , visitorNumber : 777 })); var resolve = require ( 'es6-template-strings/resolve' ); var customTag = function ( literals /*, …substitutions*/ ) { }; customTag.apply( null , resolve(compiled, { }));

Partial resolution of a template

With partial: true option, it's possible to resolve just some variables from a template. It's useful when we want to resolve template in more than one pass.

var partialTemplate = template( 'Hello ${place.toUpperCase()}! Today is ${day}' , { place : "World" }, { partial : true } ); template(partialTemplate, { day : "Tuesday" }); resolveToString(compiled, { place : "World" }, { partial : true });

Installation

NPM

In your project path:

$ npm install es6- template -strings

Browser

You can easily bundle es6-template-strings for browser with modules-webmake

