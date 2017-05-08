Regular expression for matching es6 template delimiters in a string.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save es6-template-regex

Usage

The main export of this module is a function that must be called:

var regex = require ( 'es6-template-regex' ); console .log(regex());

Example

function interpolate ( str, data ) { return str.replace(re(), function ( m, prop ) { return data[prop] || prop; }); } var str = 'foo ${bar} baz ${quux}' ; var data = { bar : 'AAA' , quux : 'BBB' }; interpolate(str, data);

About

