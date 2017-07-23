Small, sync and async es6 template engine, built on top of gana and ES6/ES2015 Template Strings, working on node@0.10 too!

Background

Behind the scenes es6-template uses gana which in turns use gana-compile. So the footprint and codebase is very small (~1-2kb minified and not gzipped), easy (just sync and async .compile and .render methods) and very well tested (this one has ~25 tests).

Works well on browsers and even in node@0.10 . Read more on gana readme.

Install

npm i es6- template

Usage

For more use-cases see the tests

const es6template = require ( 'es6-template' )

Render template with locals and optionally pass a cb callback. If no callback is passed, the rendered string is returned. It is alias of and acts like .render method.

Params

<template> {String} : string to be rendered.

: string to be rendered. <locals> {Object} : data to be used in template .

: data to be used in . [cb] {Function} : callback with cb(err, res) signature.

: callback with signature. returns {String}: if no cb is passed.

Example

var es6template = require ( 'es6-template' ) var template = 'Hello ${ucfirst(author.name)} and have a ${mood} day!' var locals = { author : { name : 'charlike' }, mood : 'nice' , ucfirst : function ucfirst ( val ) { return val.charAt( 0 ).toUpperCase() + val.slice( 1 ) } } var str = es6template(template, locals) console .log(str) es6template(template, locals, function cb ( err, res ) { if (err) return console .error(err) console .log(res) })

Compile a template to a function that can accept locals object to render a string. If cb is passed, it pass a compileFn as result. It's a gana mirror, so if there's a problem, so please report it in the gana's issue tracker.

Params

<template> {String} : string to be compile to a function.

: string to be compile to a function. [cb] {Function} : callback with cb(err, compileFn) signature.

: callback with signature. returns {Function}: if no cb is passed.

Example

var es6template = require ( 'es6-template' ) var template = 'You, ${uppercase(name)}, are awesome ${person}!' var locals = { name : 'charlike' , person : 'developer' , uppercase : function uppercase ( val ) { return val.toUpperCase() } } var compileFn = es6template.compile(template) var result = compileFn(locals) console .log(result) es6template(template, function cb ( err, compileFn ) { if (err) return console .error(err) var result = compileFn(locals) console .log(result) })

Renders a template with locals . If no cb is passed, returns a rendered string, otherwise pass the result to cb callback function. Acts like a es6template() which is mirror of this one. If there are some problems, please report them to the gana or gana-compile issue trackers, because this basically is gana(template)(locals) .

Params

<template> {String} : string to be rendered.

: string to be rendered. <locals> {Object} : data to be used in template .

: data to be used in . [cb] {Function} : callback with cb(err, res) signature.

: callback with signature. returns {String}: if no cb is passed.

Example

var es6template = require ( 'es6-template' ) var str = es6template.render( 'Hello ${name}.' , { name : 'Charlike' }) console .log(str)

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

But before doing anything, please read the CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines.