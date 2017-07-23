Small, sync and async es6 template engine, built on top of gana and ES6/ES2015 Template Strings, working on
node@0.10too!
Behind the scenes es6-template uses gana which in turns use gana-compile. So the footprint and codebase is very small (~1-2kb minified and not gzipped), easy (just sync and async
.compile and
.render methods) and very well tested (this one has ~25 tests).
Works well on browsers and even in
node@0.10. Read more on
gana readme.
npm i es6-template --save
For more use-cases see the tests
const es6template = require('es6-template')
Render
templatewith
localsand optionally pass a
cbcallback. If no callback is passed, the rendered
stringis returned. It is alias of and acts like
.rendermethod.
Params
<template> {String}: string to be rendered.
<locals> {Object}: data to be used in
template.
[cb] {Function}: callback with
cb(err, res) signature.
returns {String}: if no
cb is passed.
Example
var es6template = require('es6-template')
var template = 'Hello ${ucfirst(author.name)} and have a ${mood} day!'
var locals = {
author: {
name: 'charlike'
},
mood: 'nice',
ucfirst: function ucfirst (val) {
return val.charAt(0).toUpperCase() + val.slice(1)
}
}
// synchronous
var str = es6template(template, locals)
console.log(str)
// => 'Hello Charlike and have a nice day!'
// async
es6template(template, locals, function cb (err, res) {
if (err) return console.error(err)
console.log(res)
// => 'Hello Charlike and have a nice day!'
})
Compile a
templateto a function that can accept
localsobject to render a string. If
cbis passed, it pass a
compileFnas result. It's a gana mirror, so if there's a problem, so please report it in the gana's issue tracker.
Params
<template> {String}: string to be compile to a function.
[cb] {Function}: callback with
cb(err, compileFn) signature.
returns {Function}: if no
cb is passed.
Example
var es6template = require('es6-template')
var template = 'You, ${uppercase(name)}, are awesome ${person}!'
var locals = {
name: 'charlike',
person: 'developer',
uppercase: function uppercase (val) {
return val.toUpperCase()
}
}
// sync
var compileFn = es6template.compile(template)
var result = compileFn(locals)
console.log(result)
// => 'You, CHARLIKE, are awesome developer!'
// asynchronous, gives you `compileFn` in the callback
es6template(template, function cb (err, compileFn) {
if (err) return console.error(err)
var result = compileFn(locals)
console.log(result)
// => 'You, CHARLIKE, are awesome developer!'
})
Renders a
templatewith
locals. If no
cbis passed, returns a rendered string, otherwise pass the result to
cbcallback function. Acts like a
es6template()which is mirror of this one. If there are some problems, please report them to the gana or gana-compile issue trackers, because this basically is
gana(template)(locals).
Params
<template> {String}: string to be rendered.
<locals> {Object}: data to be used in
template.
[cb] {Function}: callback with
cb(err, res) signature.
returns {String}: if no
cb is passed.
Example
var es6template = require('es6-template')
var str = es6template.render('Hello ${name}.', { name: 'Charlike' })
console.log(str)
// => 'Hello Charlike.'
