ECMAScript 6 Symbol polyfill

Limitations

Underneath it uses real string property names which can easily be retrieved, however accidental collision with other property names is unlikely.

Usage

If you'd like to use native version when it exists and fallback to ponyfill if it doesn't, use es6-symbol as following:

var Symbol = require ( "es6-symbol" );

If you want to make sure your environment implements Symbol globally, do:

require ( "es6-symbol/implement" );

If you strictly want to use polyfill even if native Symbol exists (hard to find a good reason for that), do:

var Symbol = require ( "es6-symbol/polyfill" );

API

Best is to refer to specification. Still if you want quick look, follow examples:

var Symbol = require ( "es6-symbol" ); var symbol = Symbol ( "My custom symbol" ); var x = {}; x[symbol] = "foo" ; console .log(x[symbol]); ( "foo" ); var iterator, result; if (possiblyIterable[ Symbol .iterator]) { iterator = possiblyIterable[ Symbol .iterator](); result = iterator.next(); while (!result.done) { console .log(result.value); result = iterator.next(); } }

Installation

NPM

In your project path:

npm install es6-symbol

Browser

To port it to Browser or any other (non CJS) environment, use your favorite CJS bundler. No favorite yet? Try: Browserify, Webmake or Webpack

Tests

npm test

