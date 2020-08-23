Provides compatibility shims so that legacy JavaScript engines behave as closely as possible to ECMAScript 6 (Harmony).
HTML version of the final ECMAScript 6 spec
If you want to use it in browser:
es6-shim before your scripts.
es5-shim to correct broken implementations, so it's strongly recommended to always include it. Additionally,
es5-shim should be loaded before
es6-shim.
For
node.js,
io.js, or any
npm-managed workflow (this is the recommended method):
npm install es6-shim
Alternative methods:
component install paulmillr/es6-shim if you’re using component(1).
bower install es6-shim if you’re using Bower.
In both browser and node you may also want to include
unorm; see the
String.prototype.normalize section for details.
Map,
Set (requires ES5 property descriptor support)
Promise
String:
fromCodePoint() (a standalone shim is also available)
raw()
String.prototype:
codePointAt() (a standalone shim is also available)
endsWith() (a standalone shim is also available)
includes() (a standalone shim is also available)
repeat() (a standalone shim is also available)
startsWith() (a standalone shim is also available)
RegExp:
new RegExp, when given a RegExp as the pattern, will no longer throw when given a "flags" string argument. (requires ES5)
RegExp.prototype:
flags (requires ES5) (a standalone shim is also available)
[Symbol.match] (requires native
Symbols)
[Symbol.replace] (requires native
Symbols)
[Symbol.search] (requires native
Symbols)
[Symbol.split] (requires native
Symbols)
toString
Number:
Number('0b1') and
Number('0o7')
EPSILON
MAX_SAFE_INTEGER
MIN_SAFE_INTEGER
isNaN()(a standalone shim is also available)
isInteger()
isSafeInteger()
isFinite()
parseInt()
parseFloat()
Array:
Array.prototype:
copyWithin() (a standalone shim is also available)
entries() (a standalone shim is also available)
fill()
find() (a standalone shim is also available)
findIndex() (a standalone shim is also available)
keys() (a standalone shim is also available)
values() (a standalone shim is also available)
indexOf() (ES6 errata) (a standalone shim is also available)
Object:
assign() (a standalone shim is also available)
is() (a standalone shim is also available)
keys() (in ES5, but no longer throws on non-object non-null/undefined values in ES6) (a standalone shim is also available
setPrototypeOf() (IE >= 11)
Function.prototype:
name (es6-sham, covers IE 9-11) (a standalone shim is also available
Math:
acosh() (a standalone shim is also available)
asinh()
atanh() (a standalone shim is also available)
cbrt() (a standalone shim is also available)
clz32() (a standalone shim is also available)
cosh()
expm1()
fround() (a standalone shim is also available)
hypot()
imul() (a standalone shim is also available)
log10() (a standalone shim is also available)
log1p() (a standalone shim is also available)
log2()
sign() (a standalone shim is also available)
sinh()
tanh()
trunc()
Math functions’ accuracy is 1e-11.
Reflect
apply() (a standalone shim is also available)
construct()
defineProperty()
deleteProperty()
get()
getOwnPropertyDescriptor()
getPrototypeOf() (a standalone shim is also available)
has()
isExtensible()
ownKeys() (a standalone shim is also available)
preventExtensions()
set()
setPrototypeOf()
Symbol (only if it already exists)
match (and corresponding
String#match,
String#startsWith,
String#endsWith,
String#includes,
RegExp support)
replace (and corresponding
String#replace support)
search (and corresponding
String#search support)
split (and corresponding
String#split support)
Well-known symbols will only be provided if the engine already has
Symbol support.
String.prototype Annex B HTML methods
anchor()
big()
blink()
bold()
fixed()
fontcolor()
fontsize()
italics()
link()
small()
strike()
sub()
sup()
These methods are part of "Annex B", which means that although they are a defacto standard, you shouldn't use them. None the less, the
es6-shim provides them and normalizes their behavior across browsers.
The
Map,
Set, and
Promise implementations are subclassable.
You should use the following pattern to create a subclass in ES5 which will continue to work in ES6:
require('es6-shim');
function MyPromise(exec) {
var promise = new Promise(exec);
Object.setPrototypeOf(promise, MyPromise.prototype);
// ...
return promise;
}
Object.setPrototypeOf(MyPromise, Promise);
MyPromise.prototype = Object.create(Promise.prototype, {
constructor: { value: MyPromise }
});
Including a proper shim for
String.prototype.normalize would increase the size of this library by a factor of more than 4.
So instead we recommend that you install the
unorm package alongside
es6-shim if you need
String.prototype.normalize.
See https://github.com/paulmillr/es6-shim/issues/134 for more discussion.
It is not possible to implement WeakMap in pure javascript.
The es6-collections implementation doesn't hold values strongly, which is critical for the collection.
es6-shim decided to not include an incorrect shim.
WeakMap has very unusual use-cases, so you probably won't need it at all (use simple
Map instead).
require('es6-shim');
var assert = require('assert');
assert.equal(true, 'abc'.startsWith('a'));
assert.equal(false, 'abc'.endsWith('a'));
assert.equal(true, 'john alice'.includes('john'));
assert.equal('123'.repeat(2), '123123');
assert.equal(false, NaN === NaN);
assert.equal(true, Object.is(NaN, NaN));
assert.equal(true, -0 === 0);
assert.equal(false, Object.is(-0, 0));
var result = Object.assign({ a: 1 }, { b: 2 });
assert.deepEqual(result, { a: 1, b: 2 });
assert.equal(true, isNaN('a'));
assert.equal(false, Number.isNaN('a'));
assert.equal(true, Number.isNaN(NaN));
assert.equal(true, isFinite('123'));
assert.equal(false, Number.isFinite('123'));
assert.equal(false, Number.isFinite(Infinity));
// Tests if value is a number, finite,
// >= -9007199254740992 && <= 9007199254740992 and floor(value) === value
assert.equal(false, Number.isInteger(2.4));
assert.equal(1, Math.sign(400));
assert.equal(0, Math.sign(0));
assert.equal(-1, Math.sign(-400));
var found = [5, 10, 15, 10].find(function (item) { return item / 2 === 5; });
assert.equal(10, found);
var foundIndex = [5, 10, 15, 10].findIndex(function (item) { return item / 2 === 5; });
assert.equal(1, foundIndex);
// Replacement for `{}` key-value storage.
// Keys can be anything.
var map = new Map([['Bob', 42], ['Foo', 'bar']]);
map.set('John', 25);
map.set('Alice', 400);
map.set(['meh'], 555);
assert.equal(undefined, map.get(['meh'])); // undefined because you need to use exactly the same object.
map.delete('Alice');
map.keys();
map.values();
assert.equal(4, map.size);
// Useful for storing unique items.
var set = new Set([0, 1]);
set.add(2);
set.add(5);
assert.equal(true, set.has(0));
assert.equal(true, set.has(1));
assert.equal(true, set.has(2));
assert.equal(false, set.has(4));
assert.equal(true, set.has(5));
set.delete(5);
assert.equal(false, set.has(5));
// Promises, see
// http://www.slideshare.net/domenicdenicola/callbacks-promises-and-coroutines-oh-my-the-evolution-of-asynchronicity-in-javascript
// https://github.com/petkaantonov/bluebird/#what-are-promises-and-why-should-i-use-them
Promise.resolve(5).then(function (value) {
assert.equal(value, 5);
if (value) throw new Error('whoops!');
// do some stuff
return anotherPromise();
}).catch(function (e) {
assert.equal(e.message, 'whoops!');
assert.equal(true, e instanceof Error);
// any errors thrown asynchronously end up here
});
Object.setPrototypeOf /
Reflect.setPrototypeOf
Object.create(null), eg, an object with
null as its
[[Prototype]]) can not have their
[[Prototype]] changed except via a native
Object.setPrototypeOf.
Symbols
Symbol registry via
Symbol.for. This does not violate the spec, but it does mean that
Symbol.for('Symbol.search') === Symbol.search will be
true, which it would not by default in a fresh compliant realm.
The project was initially based on es6-shim by Axel Rauschmayer.