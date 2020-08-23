ES6 Shim

Provides compatibility shims so that legacy JavaScript engines behave as closely as possible to ECMAScript 6 (Harmony).

HTML version of the final ECMAScript 6 spec

Installation

If you want to use it in browser:

Just include es6-shim before your scripts.

before your scripts. Include es5-shim especially if your browser doesn't support ECMAScript 5 - but every JS engine requires the es5-shim to correct broken implementations, so it's strongly recommended to always include it. Additionally, es5-shim should be loaded before es6-shim .

For node.js , io.js , or any npm -managed workflow (this is the recommended method):

npm install es6-shim

Alternative methods:

component install paulmillr/es6-shim if you’re using component(1).

if you’re using component(1). bower install es6-shim if you’re using Bower.

In both browser and node you may also want to include unorm ; see the String.prototype.normalize section for details.

Safe shims

Math functions’ accuracy is 1e-11.

Well-known symbols will only be provided if the engine already has Symbol support.

String.prototype Annex B HTML methods anchor() big() blink() bold() fixed() fontcolor() fontsize() italics() link() small() strike() sub() sup()

Annex B HTML methods

These methods are part of "Annex B", which means that although they are a defacto standard, you shouldn't use them. None the less, the es6-shim provides them and normalizes their behavior across browsers.

Subclassing

The Map , Set , and Promise implementations are subclassable. You should use the following pattern to create a subclass in ES5 which will continue to work in ES6:

require ( 'es6-shim' ); function MyPromise ( exec ) { var promise = new Promise (exec); Object .setPrototypeOf(promise, MyPromise.prototype); return promise; } Object .setPrototypeOf(MyPromise, Promise ); MyPromise.prototype = Object .create( Promise .prototype, { constructor : { value : MyPromise } });

Including a proper shim for String.prototype.normalize would increase the size of this library by a factor of more than 4. So instead we recommend that you install the unorm package alongside es6-shim if you need String.prototype.normalize . See https://github.com/paulmillr/es6-shim/issues/134 for more discussion.

WeakMap shim

It is not possible to implement WeakMap in pure javascript. The es6-collections implementation doesn't hold values strongly, which is critical for the collection. es6-shim decided to not include an incorrect shim.

WeakMap has very unusual use-cases, so you probably won't need it at all (use simple Map instead).

Getting started

require ( 'es6-shim' ); var assert = require ( 'assert' ); assert.equal( true , 'abc' .startsWith( 'a' )); assert.equal( false , 'abc' .endsWith( 'a' )); assert.equal( true , 'john alice' .includes( 'john' )); assert.equal( '123' .repeat( 2 ), '123123' ); assert.equal( false , NaN === NaN ); assert.equal( true , Object .is( NaN , NaN )); assert.equal( true , -0 === 0 ); assert.equal( false , Object .is( -0 , 0 )); var result = Object .assign({ a : 1 }, { b : 2 }); assert.deepEqual(result, { a : 1 , b : 2 }); assert.equal( true , isNaN ( 'a' )); assert.equal( false , Number .isNaN( 'a' )); assert.equal( true , Number .isNaN( NaN )); assert.equal( true , isFinite ( '123' )); assert.equal( false , Number .isFinite( '123' )); assert.equal( false , Number .isFinite( Infinity )); assert.equal( false , Number .isInteger( 2.4 )); assert.equal( 1 , Math .sign( 400 )); assert.equal( 0 , Math .sign( 0 )); assert.equal( -1 , Math .sign( -400 )); var found = [ 5 , 10 , 15 , 10 ].find( function ( item ) { return item / 2 === 5 ; }); assert.equal( 10 , found); var foundIndex = [ 5 , 10 , 15 , 10 ].findIndex( function ( item ) { return item / 2 === 5 ; }); assert.equal( 1 , foundIndex); var map = new Map ([[ 'Bob' , 42 ], [ 'Foo' , 'bar' ]]); map.set( 'John' , 25 ); map.set( 'Alice' , 400 ); map.set([ 'meh' ], 555 ); assert.equal( undefined , map.get([ 'meh' ])); map.delete( 'Alice' ); map.keys(); map.values(); assert.equal( 4 , map.size); var set = new Set([0, 1]); set .add(2); set .add(5); assert.equal(true, set .has(0)); assert.equal(true, set .has(1)); assert.equal(true, set .has(2)); assert.equal(false, set .has(4)); assert.equal(true, set .has(5)); set .delete(5); assert.equal(false, set .has(5)); // Promises, see // http://www.slideshare.net/domenicdenicola/callbacks-promises-and-coroutines-oh-my-the-evolution-of-asynchronicity-in-javascript // https://github.com/petkaantonov/bluebird/#what-are-promises-and-why-should-i-use-them Promise.resolve(5).then(function (value) { assert.equal(value, 5 ); if (value) throw new Error ( 'whoops!' ); return anotherPromise(); }).catch( function ( e ) { assert.equal(e.message, 'whoops!' ); assert.equal( true , e instanceof Error ); });

Caveats

Object.setPrototypeOf / Reflect.setPrototypeOf Note that null objects ( Object.create(null) , eg, an object with null as its [[Prototype]] ) can not have their [[Prototype]] changed except via a native Object.setPrototypeOf .

/ Well-known Symbol s In order to make them work cross-realm, these are created with the global Symbol registry via Symbol.for . This does not violate the spec, but it does mean that Symbol.for('Symbol.search') === Symbol.search will be true , which it would not by default in a fresh compliant realm.

s

The project was initially based on es6-shim by Axel Rauschmayer.