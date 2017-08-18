openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
erm

es6-react-mixins

by angus croll
0.2.1 (see all)

universal mixin adapter for react

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

175

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

es6-react-mixins

Build Status npm version

es6-react-mixins is a module that lets you augment your ES6 React component classes with any number of custom ES6 mixins. You can also use it to merge traditional pre-ES6 React mixin objects into your ES6 React classes.

Inspired by this gist by Sebastian Markbåge the strategy is transient class hierarchies – instead of locking classes into permanent is a roles, class realtionships are assembled and re-assembled at will.

ES6 mixins are functions that return classes. The base parameter is used internally to construct the mixin chain. There's no need to extend React.component, you get that for free.

const es6Mixin = base => class extends base {
  componentWillMount() {
    console.log("augmented componentWillMount");
  }
  render() {
    console.log("augmented render");
  }
};

React components invoke mixins with a call to super.

import mixin from 'es6-react-mixins';
import React from 'react';

class MyComponent extends mixin(es6Mixin) {
  componentWillMount() {
    super.componentWillMount();
  }
  render() {
    super.render();
    return <div>hello/div>;
  }
}

React.render(<MyComponent>, document.body);

The API works with any number of mixins. Obviously order matters with multiple mixins – each super call works its way up the mixin hierarchy.

const mixin1 = base => class extends base {
  componentWillMount() {
    super.componentWillMount();
    console.log("mixin1 componentWillMount");
  }
  render() {
    super.render();
    console.log("mixin1 render");
  }
};

const mixin2 = base => class extends base {
  componentWillMount() {
    super.componentWillMount();
    console.log("mixin2 componentWillMount");
  }
  render() {
    super.render();
    console.log("mixin2 render");
  }
};

class MyComponent extends mixin(mixin1, mixin2) {
  componentWillMount() {
    super.componentWillMount();
  }
  render() {
    super.render();
    return <div>hello/div>;
  }
}

Notice that any mixin can call super, even though there may be no other mixins to hear it. Every mixin descends from a base mixin with no-op implementations of the react lifecycle methods.

es6-react-mixins also accepts traditional plain object mixins (a la pre-ES6 React), adapting them to ES6 style mixins internally.

var reactMixin = {
  componentWillMount: function () {
    console.log
  },
  render: function () {
    this.reactMixin_rendered = true;
  }
};

class MyComponent extends mixin(reactMixin) {
  componentWillMount() {
    super.componentWillMount();
  }
  render() {
    super.render();
    return <div>hello/div>;
  }
}

Installation

npm install es6-react-mixins

The source is written in es6 but there's an npm prebublish step which transpiles to es5 and dumps into lib directory - which is the default import.

Testing

npm test

Contributions

Yes please!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial