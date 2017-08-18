es6-react-mixins is a module that lets you augment your ES6 React component classes with any number of custom ES6 mixins. You can also use it to merge traditional pre-ES6 React mixin objects into your ES6 React classes.

Inspired by this gist by Sebastian Markbåge the strategy is transient class hierarchies – instead of locking classes into permanent is a roles, class realtionships are assembled and re-assembled at will.

ES6 mixins are functions that return classes. The base parameter is used internally to construct the mixin chain. There's no need to extend React.component , you get that for free.

const es6Mixin = base => class extends base { componentWillMount() { console .log( "augmented componentWillMount" ); } render() { console .log( "augmented render" ); } };

React components invoke mixins with a call to super .

import mixin from 'es6-react-mixins' ; import React from 'react' ; class MyComponent extends mixin ( es6Mixin ) { componentWillMount() { super .componentWillMount(); } render() { super .render(); return < div > hello/div> ; } } React.render( < MyComponent > , document.body);

The API works with any number of mixins. Obviously order matters with multiple mixins – each super call works its way up the mixin hierarchy.

const mixin1 = base => class extends base { componentWillMount() { super .componentWillMount(); console .log( "mixin1 componentWillMount" ); } render() { super .render(); console .log( "mixin1 render" ); } }; const mixin2 = base => class extends base { componentWillMount() { super .componentWillMount(); console .log( "mixin2 componentWillMount" ); } render() { super .render(); console .log( "mixin2 render" ); } }; class MyComponent extends mixin ( mixin1 , mixin2 ) { componentWillMount() { super .componentWillMount(); } render() { super .render(); return < div > hello/div> ; } }

Notice that any mixin can call super , even though there may be no other mixins to hear it. Every mixin descends from a base mixin with no-op implementations of the react lifecycle methods.

es6-react-mixins also accepts traditional plain object mixins (a la pre-ES6 React), adapting them to ES6 style mixins internally.

var reactMixin = { componentWillMount : function ( ) { console .log }, render : function ( ) { this .reactMixin_rendered = true ; } }; class MyComponent extends mixin ( reactMixin ) { componentWillMount() { super .componentWillMount(); } render() { super .render(); return < div > hello/div> ; } }

Installation

npm install es6-react-mixins

The source is written in es6 but there's an npm prebublish step which transpiles to es5 and dumps into lib directory - which is the default import.

Testing

npm test

Contributions

Yes please!