es6-react-mixins is a module that lets you augment your ES6 React component classes with any number of custom ES6 mixins. You can also use it to merge traditional pre-ES6 React mixin objects into your ES6 React classes.
Inspired by this gist by Sebastian Markbåge the strategy is transient class hierarchies – instead of locking classes into permanent is a roles, class realtionships are assembled and re-assembled at will.
ES6 mixins are functions that return classes. The
base parameter is used internally to construct the mixin chain. There's no need to extend
React.component, you get that for free.
const es6Mixin = base => class extends base {
componentWillMount() {
console.log("augmented componentWillMount");
}
render() {
console.log("augmented render");
}
};
React components invoke mixins with a call to
super.
import mixin from 'es6-react-mixins';
import React from 'react';
class MyComponent extends mixin(es6Mixin) {
componentWillMount() {
super.componentWillMount();
}
render() {
super.render();
return <div>hello/div>;
}
}
React.render(<MyComponent>, document.body);
The API works with any number of mixins. Obviously order matters with multiple mixins – each
super call works its way up the mixin hierarchy.
const mixin1 = base => class extends base {
componentWillMount() {
super.componentWillMount();
console.log("mixin1 componentWillMount");
}
render() {
super.render();
console.log("mixin1 render");
}
};
const mixin2 = base => class extends base {
componentWillMount() {
super.componentWillMount();
console.log("mixin2 componentWillMount");
}
render() {
super.render();
console.log("mixin2 render");
}
};
class MyComponent extends mixin(mixin1, mixin2) {
componentWillMount() {
super.componentWillMount();
}
render() {
super.render();
return <div>hello/div>;
}
}
Notice that any mixin can call
super, even though there may be no other mixins to hear it. Every mixin descends from a base mixin with no-op implementations of the react lifecycle methods.
es6-react-mixins also accepts traditional plain object mixins (a la pre-ES6 React), adapting them to ES6 style mixins internally.
var reactMixin = {
componentWillMount: function () {
console.log
},
render: function () {
this.reactMixin_rendered = true;
}
};
class MyComponent extends mixin(reactMixin) {
componentWillMount() {
super.componentWillMount();
}
render() {
super.render();
return <div>hello/div>;
}
}
npm install es6-react-mixins
The source is written in es6 but there's an npm prebublish step which transpiles to es5 and dumps into
lib directory - which is the default import.
npm test
Yes please!