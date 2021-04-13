简体中文 | English

ES6 Proxy Polyfill

This is a polyfill for ES6 Proxy , supports IE6+ , Node.js, etc.

So far, it supports more features than the proxy-polyfill of GoogleChrome.

The polyfill supports just a limited number of proxy 'trap':

get

set

apply

construct

The Proxy.revocable method is also supported, but only for calls to the above traps.

Installation

npm i -S es6-proxy-polyfill

Usage

Browser:

< script src = "path/to/es6-proxy-polyfill.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var proxy = new Proxy ({}, {}); </ script >

Node.js:

const Proxy = require ( 'es6-proxy-polyfill' ); let proxy = new Proxy ({}, {});

Notice

For non-array object, the properties you want to proxy must be known at creation time; In IE8 or below, it depends on Object.defineProperties and Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor provided by library "object-defineproperty-ie"; The support of traps:

Object Function Array >=IE9 get, set get, set, apply, construct get, set <=IE8 get, set apply, construct -

Testing

Access test/browser/index.html with browser Tested in IE6-8, IE11