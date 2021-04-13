简体中文 | English
This is a polyfill for ES6
Proxy, supports IE6+ , Node.js, etc.
So far, it supports more features than the proxy-polyfill of GoogleChrome.
The polyfill supports just a limited number of proxy 'trap':
The
Proxy.revocable method is also supported, but only for calls to the above traps.
npm i -S es6-proxy-polyfill
<!--[if lte IE 8]>
<script src="path/to/object-defineproperty-ie.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<![endif]-->
<script src="path/to/es6-proxy-polyfill.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var proxy = new Proxy({}, {});
</script>
const Proxy = require('es6-proxy-polyfill');
let proxy = new Proxy({}, {});
Object.defineProperties and
Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor provided by library "object-defineproperty-ie";
|Object
|Function
|Array
|>=IE9
|get, set
|get, set, apply, construct
|get, set
|<=IE8
|get, set
|apply, construct
|-
test/browser/index.html with browser