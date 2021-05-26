Converts callback-based functions to Promises, using a boilerplate callback function.

Install

Install with npm

npm install es6-promisify

Example

const {promisify} = require ( "es6-promisify" ); const fs = require ( "fs" ); const stat = promisify(fs.stat); try { const stats = await stat( "example.txt" ); console .log( "Got stats" , stats); } catch (err) { console .error( "Yikes!" , err); }

Promisify methods

const {promisify} = require ( "es6-promisify" ); const redis = require ( "redis" ).createClient( 6379 , "localhost" ); const client = promisify(redis.send_command.bind(redis)); try { const pong = await client.ping(); console .log( "Got" , pong); } catch (err) { console .error( "Unexpected error" , err); } finally { redis.quit(); }

Handle multiple callback arguments, with named parameters

const {promisify} = require ( "es6-promisify" ); function test ( cb ) { return cb( undefined , 1 , 2 , 3 ); } test[promisify.argumentNames] = [ "one" , "two" , "three" ]; const multi = promisify(test); const result = await multi(); console .log(result);

Provide your own Promise implementation

const {promisify} = require ( "es6-promisify" ); promisify.Promise = require ( "bluebird" ); const test = promisify( cb => cb( undefined , "test" )); const result = await test(); console .log(result);

Tests

Test with tape

$ npm test

Published under the MIT License.