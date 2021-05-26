openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ep

es6-promisify

by Mike Hall
7.0.0 (see all)

Convert callback-based javascript to ES6 Promises

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3M

GitHub Stars

492

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

es6-promisify

Converts callback-based functions to Promises, using a boilerplate callback function.

Install

Install with npm

npm install es6-promisify

Example

const {promisify} = require("es6-promisify");

// Convert the stat function
const fs = require("fs");
const stat = promisify(fs.stat);

// Now usable as a promise!
try {
    const stats = await stat("example.txt");
    console.log("Got stats", stats);
} catch (err) {
    console.error("Yikes!", err);
}

Promisify methods

const {promisify} = require("es6-promisify");

// Create a promise-based version of send_command
const redis = require("redis").createClient(6379, "localhost");
const client = promisify(redis.send_command.bind(redis));

// Send commands to redis and get a promise back
try {
    const pong = await client.ping();
    console.log("Got", pong);
} catch (err) {
    console.error("Unexpected error", err);
} finally {
    redis.quit();
}

Handle multiple callback arguments, with named parameters

const {promisify} = require("es6-promisify");

function test(cb) {
    return cb(undefined, 1, 2, 3);
}

// Create promise-based version of test
test[promisify.argumentNames] = ["one", "two", "three"];
const multi = promisify(test);

// Returns named arguments
const result = await multi();
console.log(result); // {one: 1, two: 2, three: 3}

Provide your own Promise implementation

const {promisify} = require("es6-promisify");

// Now uses Bluebird
promisify.Promise = require("bluebird");

const test = promisify(cb => cb(undefined, "test"));
const result = await test();
console.log(result); // "test", resolved using Bluebird

Tests

Test with tape

$ npm test

Published under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial