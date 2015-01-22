ES6 Promise polyfill

To use the Promise polyfill, just drop two JavaScript files into your page:

< script src = "setimmediate.js" > </ script > < script src = "promise.js" > </ script >

or load as the Node.js module:

var Promise = require ( 'es6-promises' );

Download the latest Promise polyfill from GitHub.

npm

npm install es6-promises

Bower

bower install promises

Dependencies

The Promise polyfill requieres setImmediate (msdn, nodejs, polyfill).

Tests

Promises/A+ compliant

git clone https://github.com/Octane/Promise.git cd Promise npm install npm test

License

The Promise polyfill is released under the MIT license.