To use the Promise polyfill, just drop two JavaScript files into your page:
<script src="setimmediate.js"></script>
<script src="promise.js"></script>
or load as the Node.js module:
var Promise = require('es6-promises');
Download the latest Promise polyfill from GitHub.
npm
npm install es6-promises
Bower
bower install promises
The Promise polyfill requieres
setImmediate (msdn, nodejs, polyfill).
git clone https://github.com/Octane/Promise.git
cd Promise
npm install
npm test
The Promise polyfill is released under the MIT license.