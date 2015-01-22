openbase logo
es6-promises

by Dmitry Korobkin
1.0.10 (see all)

ES6 Promise polyfill

Documentation
Downloads/wk

471

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ES6 Promise polyfill Build Status

NPM

To use the Promise polyfill, just drop two JavaScript files into your page:

<script src="setimmediate.js"></script>
<script src="promise.js"></script>

or load as the Node.js module:

var Promise = require('es6-promises');

Download the latest Promise polyfill from GitHub.

npm

npm install es6-promises

Bower

bower install promises

Dependencies

The Promise polyfill requieres setImmediate (msdn, nodejs, polyfill).

Tests

Promises/A+ logo Promises/A+ compliant

git clone https://github.com/Octane/Promise.git
cd Promise
npm install
npm test

License

The Promise polyfill is released under the MIT license.

