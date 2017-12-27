openbase logo
epp

es6-promise-plugin

by Vlad Știrbu
4.2.2 (see all)

ES6-Promises polyfill for Cordova/PhoneGap

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.2K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

PromisesPlugin

ES6-Promises polyfill for Cordova/PhoneGap

Motivation

The web view components on Cordova supported platforms lack suport for ES6 Promise. A polyfill library bundled with the plugin fixes the limitation. However, as more plugin use promises, the application developer using these plugins will end up with multiple promise polyfill libraries.

This plugin attempts to fix this situation by providing a Promise polyfill so that other plugins can rely on this functionality.

How to use

Configure your plugin's plugin.xml by adding this dependency:

<dependency id="es6-promise-plugin" version="4.1.0" />

Cordova CLI takes care to install PromisesPlugin automatically:

$ cordova plugins add {yourPlugin}

> Installing "{yourPlugin}" for {platform}
> Installing "es6-promise-plugin" for {platform}

This is all. window.Promise is available for use in your plugin.

Credits

This plugin wraps es6-promise in a Cordova/PhoneGap friendly way.

License

The plugin is available under MIT license.

