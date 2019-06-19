openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ep

es6-promise

by Stefan Penner
4.2.8 (see all)

A polyfill for ES6-style Promises

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.2M

GitHub Stars

7.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

84

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

ES6-Promise (subset of rsvp.js) Build Status

This is a polyfill of the ES6 Promise. The implementation is a subset of rsvp.js extracted by @jakearchibald, if you're wanting extra features and more debugging options, check out the full library.

For API details and how to use promises, see the JavaScript Promises HTML5Rocks article.

Downloads

CDN

To use via a CDN include this in your html:

<!-- Automatically provides/replaces `Promise` if missing or broken. -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/es6-promise@4/dist/es6-promise.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/es6-promise@4/dist/es6-promise.auto.js"></script> 

<!-- Minified version of `es6-promise-auto` below. -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/es6-promise@4/dist/es6-promise.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/es6-promise@4/dist/es6-promise.auto.min.js"></script>

Node.js

To install:

yarn add es6-promise

or

npm install es6-promise

To use:

var Promise = require('es6-promise').Promise;

Usage in IE<9

catch and finally are reserved keywords in IE<9, meaning promise.catch(func) or promise.finally(func) throw a syntax error. To work around this, you can use a string to access the property as shown in the following example.

However most minifiers will automatically fix this for you, making the resulting code safe for old browsers and production:

promise['catch'](function(err) {
  // ...
});

promise['finally'](function() {
  // ...
});

Auto-polyfill

To polyfill the global environment (either in Node or in the browser via CommonJS) use the following code snippet:

require('es6-promise').polyfill();

Alternatively

require('es6-promise/auto');

Notice that we don't assign the result of polyfill() to any variable. The polyfill() method will patch the global environment (in this case to the Promise name) when called.

Building & Testing

You will need to have PhantomJS installed globally in order to run the tests.

npm install -g phantomjs

  • npm run build to build
  • npm test to run tests
  • npm start to run a build watcher, and webserver to test
  • npm run test:server for a testem test runner and watching builder

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mihail OLARURepublic of Moldova/Romania.62 Ratings0 Reviews
Web developer (Javascript, React, Node.js, Express.js, Java, JavaFX, MySQL, MongoDB)
3 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial