Visualize JavaScript source complexity with plato. Based on the older es5 plato, this is a port to es6 and eslint

#The Report

Start in 3 steps.

Install. npm install --save-dev es6-plato Add.

"scripts" : { "complexity-report" : "./node_modules/.bin/es6-plato -r -d ./report src" , }

Run. npm run complexity-report

Installation

Install the module with: npm install --save-dev es6-plato

Usage

From scripts

let src = "./scripts/**/*.js" ; let outputDir = "./artifacts/plato" ; let platoArgs = { title : "example" , eslint : {} }; function callback ( reports ) { let overview = plato.getOverviewReport(reports); let { total, average } = overview.summary; let output = `total ---------------------- eslint: ${total.eslint} sloc: ${total.sloc} maintainability: ${total.maintainability} average ---------------------- eslint: ${average.eslint} sloc: ${average.sloc} maintainability: ${average.maintainability} ` ; console .log(output); } plato.inspect(src, outputDir, platoArgs, callback);

Example Gulpfile

let gulp = require ( "gulp" ); let plato = require ( "es6-plato" ); let src = "./scripts/**/*.js" ; let outputDir = "./artifacts/plato" ; let lintRules = { rules : { indent : [ 2 , "tab" ], quotes : [ 2 , "single" ], semi : [ 2 , "always" ], "no-console" : [ 1 ], curly : [ "error" ], "no-dupe-keys" : 2 , "func-names" : [ 1 , "always" ] }, env : { es6 : true }, globals : [ "require" ], parserOptions : { sourceType : "module" , ecmaFeatures : { jsx : true , modules : true } } }; let complexityRules = {}; let platoArgs = { title : "example" , eslint : lintRules, complexity : complexityRules }; function analysis ( ) { return plato.inspect(src, outputDir, platoArgs); } gulp.task( "analysis" , analysis);

From the commandline

Usage : es6-plato [options] -d <output_dir> <input files> -h, -- help Display this help text. -q, --quiet Reduce output to errors only -v, --version Print the version. -x, --exclude : String File exclusion regex -d, --dir : String *required* The output directory -r, --recurse Recursively search directories -l, --jshint : String Specify a jshintrc file for JSHint linting -t, --title : String Title of the report -D, --date : String Time to use as the report date (seconds, > 9999999999 assumed to be ms) -n, --noempty Skips empty lines from line count -e, --eslint : String Specify a eslintrc file for ESLint linting

Example

es6-plato -r -d report src

Note for Windows Users: If you are on Windows, you might want to put your glob in quotes if you use a tool such as cygwin, conemu or some other emulator, and you are also targeting files in directories, otherwise the emulator might incorrectly expand the glob before it is handled internally by es6-plato. For instance, if you want to use /src/**/*.js and the results are ignoring the root try './src/**/*.js' instead.

Data sources

Complexity from typhonjs-escomplex

Lint data from eslint

Release History

version update 1.0.2-alpha Project works with es6 and eslint 1.0.6-alpha Use typhonjs-escomplex 1.0.0 Class methods parsed and evaluated correctly 1.0.2 Fix error when no callback supplied 1.0.5 Update dependencies; fix lodash; add summary display link 1.0.7 Default complexity to 1-100 not 1-177, this can be overridden in the complexity object settings. 1.0.8 Fixes to eslint allowing for plugin usage. 1.0.9 Update dependencies to latest versions 1.0.13 Fix templates to work in some CI envs + add jsx support 1.0.14 update dependencies in package.json 1.0.15 update dependencies in package.json 1.0.16 switch to globby, address Linux line endings 1.0.17 Explicitly add eslint-plugin-react and update the dependencies 1.0.18 Offer eslintrc option in cli and update documentation, update dependencies too 1.1.15 Update the dependencies and remove Grunt, for now since it was insecure dependency 1.1.16 Update eslint to 5.14.0 1.2.0 Update eslint, globby, lodash, typhon-complex and others 1.2.1 reverts typhon-complex for now, see issue #95 1.2.2 reverts globby, 10 doesn't by default handle windows slashes 1.2.3 updates eslint and globby 1.2.4 updates lodash

About

This is currently a reimplementation of the older plato, and started as a fork from https://github.com/deedubs/es6-plato, but has since been heavily modified. After seeing it was unpublished on npm and also wanting to add more features, I Asked if it would be alright for me to publish and continue the work. This project uses eslint, not jshint for default linting.

I have switched to the typhon-js module since it properly parses classes.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jesse Harlin Licensed under the MIT license.