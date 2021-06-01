openbase logo
es6-plato

by Jesse Harlin
1.2.3 (see all)

JavaScript source code visualization, static analysis, and complexity tool

Readme

es6-plato

Visualize JavaScript source complexity with plato. Based on the older es5 plato, this is a port to es6 and eslint

#The Report dank-es6-nugs

Start in 3 steps.

  1. Install. npm install --save-dev es6-plato

  2. Add.

"scripts" : {
    "complexity-report": "./node_modules/.bin/es6-plato -r -d ./report src",
}
  1. Run. npm run complexity-report

Installation

Install the module with: npm install --save-dev es6-plato

Usage

From scripts

//be sure and set your src, output, and any options.
let src = "./scripts/**/*.js";
let outputDir = "./artifacts/plato";

let platoArgs = {
  title: "example",
  eslint: {}
};

//you can use the reports in the callback.
function callback(reports) {
  let overview = plato.getOverviewReport(reports);

  let { total, average } = overview.summary;

  let output = `total
    ----------------------
    eslint: ${total.eslint}
    sloc: ${total.sloc}
    maintainability: ${total.maintainability}
    average
    ----------------------
    eslint: ${average.eslint}
    sloc: ${average.sloc}
    maintainability: ${average.maintainability}`;

  console.log(output);
}

//usage is plato.inspect
plato.inspect(src, outputDir, platoArgs, callback);

Example Gulpfile

let gulp = require("gulp");
let plato = require("es6-plato");

let src = "./scripts/**/*.js";
let outputDir = "./artifacts/plato";

let lintRules = {
  rules: {
    indent: [2, "tab"],
    quotes: [2, "single"],
    semi: [2, "always"],
    "no-console": [1],
    curly: ["error"],
    "no-dupe-keys": 2,
    "func-names": [1, "always"]
  },
  env: {
    es6: true
  },
  globals: ["require"],
  parserOptions: {
    sourceType: "module",
    ecmaFeatures: {
      jsx: true,
      modules: true
    }
  }
};

let complexityRules = {};

let platoArgs = {
  title: "example",
  eslint: lintRules,
  complexity: complexityRules
};

function analysis() {
  return plato.inspect(src, outputDir, platoArgs);
}

gulp.task("analysis", analysis);

From the commandline

Usage : es6-plato [options] -d <output_dir> <input files>
  -h, --help
      Display this help text.
  -q, --quiet
      Reduce output to errors only
  -v, --version
      Print the version.
  -x, --exclude : String
      File exclusion regex
  -d, --dir : String *required*
      The output directory
  -r, --recurse
      Recursively search directories
  -l, --jshint : String
      Specify a jshintrc file for JSHint linting
  -t, --title : String
      Title of the report
  -D, --date : String
      Time to use as the report date (seconds, > 9999999999 assumed to be ms)
  -n, --noempty
      Skips empty lines from line count
  -e, --eslint : String
      Specify a eslintrc file for ESLint linting

Example

es6-plato -r -d report src

Note for Windows Users: If you are on Windows, you might want to put your glob in quotes if you use a tool such as cygwin, conemu or some other emulator, and you are also targeting files in directories, otherwise the emulator might incorrectly expand the glob before it is handled internally by es6-plato. For instance, if you want to use /src/**/*.js and the results are ignoring the root try './src/**/*.js' instead.

class functions, ya'll

Data sources

Contributors

Release History

versionupdate
1.0.2-alphaProject works with es6 and eslint
1.0.6-alphaUse typhonjs-escomplex
1.0.0Class methods parsed and evaluated correctly
1.0.2Fix error when no callback supplied
1.0.5Update dependencies; fix lodash; add summary display link
1.0.7Default complexity to 1-100 not 1-177, this can be overridden in the complexity object settings.
1.0.8Fixes to eslint allowing for plugin usage.
1.0.9Update dependencies to latest versions
1.0.13Fix templates to work in some CI envs + add jsx support
1.0.14update dependencies in package.json
1.0.15update dependencies in package.json
1.0.16switch to globby, address Linux line endings
1.0.17Explicitly add eslint-plugin-react and update the dependencies
1.0.18Offer eslintrc option in cli and update documentation, update dependencies too
1.1.15Update the dependencies and remove Grunt, for now since it was insecure dependency
1.1.16Update eslint to 5.14.0
1.2.0Update eslint, globby, lodash, typhon-complex and others
1.2.1reverts typhon-complex for now, see issue #95
1.2.2reverts globby, 10 doesn't by default handle windows slashes
1.2.3updates eslint and globby
1.2.4updates lodash

About

This is currently a reimplementation of the older plato, and started as a fork from https://github.com/deedubs/es6-plato, but has since been heavily modified. After seeing it was unpublished on npm and also wanting to add more features, I Asked if it would be alright for me to publish and continue the work. This project uses eslint, not jshint for default linting.

I have switched to the typhon-js module since it properly parses classes.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jesse Harlin Licensed under the MIT license.

