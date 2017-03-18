ES6 Object.assign()

ECMAScript 2015 (ES2015/ES6) Object.assign() polyfill and ponyfill for ECMAScript 5 environments.

The main definition of this package has been copied from the polyfill defined in the Mozilla Developer Network.

Installation

NPM

npm install es6-object-assign

Manual download and import

The package is also available as a UMD module (compatible with AMD, CommonJS and exposing a global variable ObjectAssign ) in dist/object-assign.js and dist/object-assign.min.js (833 bytes minified and gzipped).

The versions with automatic polyfilling are dist/object-assign-auto.js and dist/object-assign-auto.min.js .

Usage

CommonJS:

require ( 'es6-object-assign' ).polyfill(); var obj = Object .assign({}, { foo : 'bar' }); require ( 'es6-object-assign/auto' ); var obj = Object .assign({}, { foo : 'bar' }); var assign = require ( 'es6-object-assign' ).assign; var obj = assign({}, { foo : 'bar' });

Globals:

Manual polyfill:

< script src = "<your-libs-directory>/object-assign.min.js" > </ script > < script > window .ObjectAssign.polyfill(); var obj = Object .assign({}, { foo : 'bar' }); </ script >

Automatic polyfill:

< script src = "<your-libs-directory>/object-assign-auto.min.js" > </ script > < script > var obj = Object .assign({}, { foo : 'bar' }); </ script >

Ponyfill, without modifying globals:

< script src = "<your-libs-directory>/object-assign.min.js" > </ script > < script > var assign = window .ObjectAssign.assign; var obj = assign({}, { foo : 'bar' }); </ script >

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017 Rubén Norte

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.