This is a collection of sweet.js macros that implement syntactic ES6 features that can be easily compiled out to ES5 JavaScript, which can be used today everywhere.

Warning: This is still in development and most of these features are not completely compliant with ES6 yet. I wouldn't recommend using it for production code yet.

Currently implemented:

destructuring (including elision and rest)

classes

fat arrow functions

TODO:

rest and default arguments

spread operator for applying arguments

possibly limited for of support

support possibly limited module support

Using

npm install sweet.js es6-macros

Write your improved ES6 JavaScript, and compile it:

sjs -m es6-macros file.js

If you pass -c to sjs along with -o output.js , it will generate a sourcemap so you get good debugging too!

Contributing

To run the tests: