em

es6-macros

by James Long
0.0.7 (see all)

A collection of sweet.js macros that implement ES6 features for ES5

4

GitHub Stars

236

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

es6-macros

This is a collection of sweet.js macros that implement syntactic ES6 features that can be easily compiled out to ES5 JavaScript, which can be used today everywhere.

Warning: This is still in development and most of these features are not completely compliant with ES6 yet. I wouldn't recommend using it for production code yet.

Currently implemented:

  • destructuring (including elision and rest)
  • classes
  • fat arrow functions

TODO:

  • rest and default arguments
  • spread operator for applying arguments
  • possibly limited for of support
  • possibly limited module support

Using

$ npm install sweet.js es6-macros

Write your improved ES6 JavaScript, and compile it:

$ sjs -m es6-macros file.js

If you pass -c to sjs along with -o output.js, it will generate a sourcemap so you get good debugging too!

Contributing

To run the tests:

npm install
make

