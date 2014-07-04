This is a collection of sweet.js macros that implement syntactic ES6 features that can be easily compiled out to ES5 JavaScript, which can be used today everywhere.
Warning: This is still in development and most of these features are not completely compliant with ES6 yet. I wouldn't recommend using it for production code yet.
Currently implemented:
TODO:
for of support
$ npm install sweet.js es6-macros
Write your improved ES6 JavaScript, and compile it:
$ sjs -m es6-macros file.js
If you pass
-c to sjs along with
-o output.js, it will generate a
sourcemap so you get good debugging too!
To run the tests:
npm install
make