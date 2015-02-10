Transpiles ES6 syntax for webpack.

Usage

import bamboo from 'es6!./bamboo.js' ; class Panda { constructor (arg='default') { this .eat = bamboo; } } export default Panda;

var Panda = require ( 'es6!./panda.js' ).default; new Panda().eat();

Or within the webpack config:

module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'es6-loader' } ] }

and then import normally:

import bamboo from './bamboo.js' ;

Install

npm install es6-loader --save-dev

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Release History

0.2.0 - Using es6-module-transpiler and es6-transpiler to transpile ES6 syntax as well as modules (@jtangelder).

and to transpile ES6 syntax as well as modules (@jtangelder). 0.1.0 - Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Kyle Robinson Young

Licensed under the MIT license.