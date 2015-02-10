openbase logo
es6-loader

by Kyle Robinson Young
0.2.0 (see all)

ES6 module loader for webpack

Deprecated!
Please use https://www.npmjs.com/package/6to5-loader instead

Readme

DEPRECATED: Please use a more up to date transpiler, such as 6to5-loader.

es6-loader

Transpiles ES6 syntax for webpack.

Usage

import bamboo from 'es6!./bamboo.js';

class Panda {
  constructor(arg='default') {
    this.eat = bamboo;
  }
}

export default Panda;

var Panda = require('es6!./panda.js').default;
new Panda().eat();

Or within the webpack config:

module: {
  loaders: [
    { test: /\.js$/, loader: 'es6-loader' }
  ]
}

and then import normally:

import bamboo from './bamboo.js';

Install

npm install es6-loader --save-dev

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Release History

  • 0.2.0 - Using es6-module-transpiler and es6-transpiler to transpile ES6 syntax as well as modules (@jtangelder).
  • 0.1.0 - Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Kyle Robinson Young
Licensed under the MIT license.

