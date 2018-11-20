An easily-extendable error class for use with ES6 classes (or ES5, if you so choose).

Tested in Node 4.0, Chrome, and Firefox.

I made this because I wanted to be able to extend Error for inheritance and type checking, but can never remember to add Error.captureStackTrace(this, this.constructor.name) to the constructor or how to get the proper name to print from console.log .

ES6 Usage

import ExtendableError from 'es6-error' ; class MyError extends ExtendableError { constructor (message = 'Default message') { super (message); } } export default MyError;

ES5 Usage

var util = require ( 'util' ); var ExtendableError = require ( 'es6-error' ); function MyError ( message ) { message = message || 'Default message' ; ExtendableError.call( this , message); } util.inherits(MyError, ExtendableError); module .exports = MyError;

Known Issues

Uglification can obscure error class names (#31)

Todo