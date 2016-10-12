openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ee

es6-enum

by Wang Zixiao
1.1.0 (see all)

Enum type in JS, make use of es6

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

542

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

es6-enum

Version js-standard-style npm download Circle CI

Installation

npm install es6-enum

Usage

import Enum from "es6-enum"

const ORIENTATION = Enum("NORTH", "SOUTH", "WEST", "EAST")
const ORIEN = Enum("NORTH", "SOUTH", "WEST", "EAST")

typeof ORIENTATION.NORTH                      // "symbol"

ORIENTATION.NORTH === ORIENTATION.NORTH       // true
ORIENTATION.NORTH === ORIEN.NORTH             // false

export ORIENTATION

In practice

I like use this package to define constant in Redux

constant.js
  const APPLICATION = Enum('USER')

action.js
  dispatch({
    type: APPLICATION.USER,
    data
  })

reducer.js
  [APPLICATION.USER]: (state, action) => {
    ...
  }

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial