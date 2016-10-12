Installation

npm install es6-enum

Usage

import Enum from "es6-enum" const ORIENTATION = Enum( "NORTH" , "SOUTH" , "WEST" , "EAST" ) const ORIEN = Enum( "NORTH" , "SOUTH" , "WEST" , "EAST" ) typeof ORIENTATION.NORTH ORIENTATION.NORTH === ORIENTATION.NORTH ORIENTATION.NORTH === ORIEN.NORTH export ORIENTATION

In practice

I like use this package to define constant in Redux

constant.js const APPLICATION = Enum( 'USER' ) action.js dispatch({ type : APPLICATION.USER, data }) reducer.js [APPLICATION.USER]: ( state, action ) => { ... }

License

MIT