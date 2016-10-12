npm install es6-enum
import Enum from "es6-enum"
const ORIENTATION = Enum("NORTH", "SOUTH", "WEST", "EAST")
const ORIEN = Enum("NORTH", "SOUTH", "WEST", "EAST")
typeof ORIENTATION.NORTH // "symbol"
ORIENTATION.NORTH === ORIENTATION.NORTH // true
ORIENTATION.NORTH === ORIEN.NORTH // false
export ORIENTATION
I like use this package to define constant in Redux
constant.js
const APPLICATION = Enum('USER')
action.js
dispatch({
type: APPLICATION.USER,
data
})
reducer.js
[APPLICATION.USER]: (state, action) => {
...
}
MIT