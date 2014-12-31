openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

es6-default-params

by esnext
0.4.3 (see all)

Function default parameters compiled to ES5.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

108

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

es6-default-params

Compiles JavaScript written using ES6 default function parameters to use ES5-compatible function syntax. For example, this:

function add(x=0, y=0) {
  return x + y;
}

compiles to this:

function add() {
  var x = (arguments[0] !== void 0 ? arguments[0] : 0);
  var y = (arguments[1] !== void 0 ? arguments[1] : 0);
  return x + y;
}

This project is part of esnext, a project to compile the syntax of the next version of JavaScript to today's JavaScript environments.

For more information about the proposed syntax, see the wiki page on default params.

Install

$ npm install es6-default-params

Usage

$ node
> var es6defaultParams = require('es6-default-params')
> es6defaultParams.compile(codeWithDefaultParams)
{ "code": ..., "map": ... }
> es6defaultParams.transform(anAst)
anotherAst

Browserify

Browserify support is built in.

$ npm install es6-default-params  # install local dependency
$ browserify -t es6-default-params $file

Contributing

Build Status

Setup

First, install the development dependencies:

$ npm install

Then, try running the tests:

$ npm test

To run specific example files:

$ node test/runner test/examples/my-example.js test/examples/other-example.js

Pull Requests

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Any contributors to the master es6-default-params repository must sign the Individual Contributor License Agreement (CLA). It's a short form that covers our bases and makes sure you're eligible to contribute.

When you have a change you'd like to see in the master repository, send a pull request. Before we merge your request, we'll make sure you're in the list of people who have signed a CLA.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial