Compiles JavaScript written using ES6 default function parameters to use ES5-compatible function syntax. For example, this:

function add ( x= 0 , y= 0 ) { return x + y; }

compiles to this:

function add ( ) { var x = ( arguments [ 0 ] !== void 0 ? arguments [ 0 ] : 0 ); var y = ( arguments [ 1 ] !== void 0 ? arguments [ 1 ] : 0 ); return x + y; }

This project is part of esnext, a project to compile the syntax of the next version of JavaScript to today's JavaScript environments.

For more information about the proposed syntax, see the wiki page on default params.

Install

$ npm install es6- default -params

Usage

$ node > var es6defaultParams = require ( 'es6-default-params' ) > es6defaultParams.compile(codeWithDefaultParams) { "code" : ..., "map" : ... } > es6defaultParams.transform(anAst) anotherAst

Browserify

Browserify support is built in.

$ npm install es6- default -params $ browserify -t es6- default -params $file

Contributing

Setup

First, install the development dependencies:

npm install

Then, try running the tests:

npm test

To run specific example files:

node test /runner test /examples/my-example.js test /examples/other-example.js

Pull Requests

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

Any contributors to the master es6-default-params repository must sign the Individual Contributor License Agreement (CLA). It's a short form that covers our bases and makes sure you're eligible to contribute.

When you have a change you'd like to see in the master repository, send a pull request. Before we merge your request, we'll make sure you're in the list of people who have signed a CLA.