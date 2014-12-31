Compiles JavaScript written using ES6 default function parameters to use ES5-compatible function syntax. For example, this:
function add(x=0, y=0) {
return x + y;
}
compiles to this:
function add() {
var x = (arguments[0] !== void 0 ? arguments[0] : 0);
var y = (arguments[1] !== void 0 ? arguments[1] : 0);
return x + y;
}
This project is part of esnext, a project to compile the syntax of the next version of JavaScript to today's JavaScript environments.
For more information about the proposed syntax, see the wiki page on default params.
$ npm install es6-default-params
$ node
> var es6defaultParams = require('es6-default-params')
> es6defaultParams.compile(codeWithDefaultParams)
{ "code": ..., "map": ... }
> es6defaultParams.transform(anAst)
anotherAst
Browserify support is built in.
$ npm install es6-default-params # install local dependency
$ browserify -t es6-default-params $file
First, install the development dependencies:
$ npm install
Then, try running the tests:
$ npm test
To run specific example files:
$ node test/runner test/examples/my-example.js test/examples/other-example.js
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
Any contributors to the master es6-default-params repository must sign the Individual Contributor License Agreement (CLA). It's a short form that covers our bases and makes sure you're eligible to contribute.
When you have a change you'd like to see in the master repository, send a pull request. Before we merge your request, we'll make sure you're in the list of people who have signed a CLA.