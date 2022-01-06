openbase logo
ecd

es6-crawler-detect

by Jeffery ThaGintoki
3.1.3 (see all)

🕷️ This is an ES6 adaptation of the original PHP library CrawlerDetect, this library will help you detect bots/crawlers/spiders vie the useragent.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Crawler Detect



crawlerdetect.io

DeepScan grade npm version contributions welcome

About

This Library is an ES6 version of the original PHP class @CrawlerDetect, it helps you detect bots/crawlers and spiders only by scanning the user-agent string or from the global request.headers.

Installation

npm install es6-crawler-detect

Usage

ECMAScript 6 (ES6)

'use strict';

const express = require('express')
const { Crawler, middleware } = require('es6-crawler-detect')

const app = express()

app.get('your/route', function async (request, response) {
  // create a new Crawler instance
  var CrawlerDetector = new Crawler(request)
  
  // check the current visitor's useragent
  if ( CrawlerDetector.isCrawler() )
  {
    // true if crawler user agent detected
  }
  
  // or check a user agent string
  if ( CrawlerDetector.isCrawler('Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Sosospider/2.0; +http://help.soso.com/webspider.htm)') )
  {
    // true if crawler user agent detected
  }
  
  // Output the name of the bot that matched (if any)
  response.send(CrawlerDetector.getMatches())
})

/**
 * Or by using the middleware
*/
app.use(middleware((request, reponse) => {
  // do something here
  // e.g. console.log(request.body)
  // e.g. return response.status(403).send('Forbidden')
}))

app.get('/crawler', function async (request, response) {
  // or check a user agent string
  request.Crawler.isCrawler('Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Sosospider/2.0; +http://help.soso.com/webspider.htm)')
  
  // Output the name of the bot that matched (if any)
  response.send(request.Crawler.getMatches())
})

ECMAScript 5 (ES5)

<head>
  <!-- Metas -->
  <meta name="title" content="ES6-CrawlerDetect">
  <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
  <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
  <meta name="description" content="">
  <meta name="keywords" content="">
  <title>CrawlerDetect - the web crawler detection library</title>
  <!-- Scripts -->
  <script type="text/javascript" src="./your/path/to/main.bundle.js"></script>
</head>

  // create a new Crawler instance
  var CrawlerDetector = new Crawler.Crawler();
  var userAgentString = navigator.userAgent;
  
  // check the current visitor's useragent
  if ( CrawlerDetector.isCrawler(userAgentString) )
  {
    // true if crawler user agent detected
  }
  
  // Output the name of the bot that matched (if any)
  console.debug(CrawlerDetector.getMatches());

Contributing

If you find a bot/spider/crawler user agent that CrawlerDetect fails to detect, please submit a pull request with the regex pattern added to the data array in ./crawler/crawlers.js.

100
Alternatives

Tutorials

