Crawler Detect





crawlerdetect.io





About

This Library is an ES6 version of the original PHP class @CrawlerDetect, it helps you detect bots/crawlers and spiders only by scanning the user-agent string or from the global request.headers .

Installation

npm install es6-crawler-detect

Usage

ECMAScript 6 (ES6)

; const express = require ( 'express' ) const { Crawler, middleware } = require ( 'es6-crawler-detect' ) const app = express() app.get( 'your/route' , function async ( request, response ) { var CrawlerDetector = new Crawler(request) if ( CrawlerDetector.isCrawler() ) { } if ( CrawlerDetector.isCrawler( 'Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Sosospider/2.0; +http://help.soso.com/webspider.htm)' ) ) { } response.send(CrawlerDetector.getMatches()) }) app.use(middleware( ( request, reponse ) => { })) app.get( '/crawler' , function async ( request, response ) { request.Crawler.isCrawler( 'Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Sosospider/2.0; +http://help.soso.com/webspider.htm)' ) response.send(request.Crawler.getMatches()) })

ECMAScript 5 (ES5)

< head > < meta name = "title" content = "ES6-CrawlerDetect" > < meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=edge" > < meta http-equiv = "Content-Type" content = "text/html; charset=utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no" > < meta name = "description" content = "" > < meta name = "keywords" content = "" > < title > CrawlerDetect - the web crawler detection library </ title > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./your/path/to/main.bundle.js" > </ script > </ head >

var CrawlerDetector = new Crawler.Crawler(); var userAgentString = navigator.userAgent; if ( CrawlerDetector.isCrawler(userAgentString) ) { } console .debug(CrawlerDetector.getMatches());

Contributing