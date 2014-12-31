Compiles JavaScript written using ES6 classes to use ES5-compatible function syntax. For example, this:
class Person {
constructor(firstName, lastName) {
this.firstName = firstName;
this.lastName = lastName;
}
get name() {
return this.firstName + ' ' + this.lastName;
}
toString() {
return this.name;
}
}
compiles to the equivalent with
Person as a function. See the esnext demo
page for more on the behavior and generated
JavaScript.
For more information about the proposed syntax, see the wiki page on classes.
$ npm install es6-class
$ node
> var compile = require('es6-class').compile;
Without arguments:
> compile('class Foo {}');
'var Foo = (function() {\n function Foo() {}\n return Foo;\n})();'
Browserify support is built in.
$ npm install es6-class # install local dependency
$ browserify -t es6-class $file
First, install the development dependencies:
$ npm install
Then, try running the tests:
$ npm test
To run specific example files:
$ node test/runner test/examples/my-example.js test/examples/other-example.js
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
Any contributors to the master es6-class repository must sign the Individual Contributor License Agreement (CLA). It's a short form that covers our bases and makes sure you're eligible to contribute.
When you have a change you'd like to see in the master repository, send a pull request. Before we merge your request, we'll make sure you're in the list of people who have signed a CLA.