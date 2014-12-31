openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

es6-class

by esnext
0.9.5 (see all)

ES6 classes compiled to ES5.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

es6-class

Compiles JavaScript written using ES6 classes to use ES5-compatible function syntax. For example, this:

class Person {
  constructor(firstName, lastName) {
    this.firstName = firstName;
    this.lastName = lastName;
  }

  get name() {
    return this.firstName + ' ' + this.lastName;
  }

  toString() {
    return this.name;
  }
}

compiles to the equivalent with Person as a function. See the esnext demo page for more on the behavior and generated JavaScript.

For more information about the proposed syntax, see the wiki page on classes.

Install

$ npm install es6-class

Usage

$ node
> var compile = require('es6-class').compile;

Without arguments:

> compile('class Foo {}');
'var Foo = (function() {\n  function Foo() {}\n  return Foo;\n})();'

Browserify

Browserify support is built in.

$ npm install es6-class  # install local dependency
$ browserify -t es6-class $file

Contributing

Build Status

Setup

First, install the development dependencies:

$ npm install

Then, try running the tests:

$ npm test

To run specific example files:

$ node test/runner test/examples/my-example.js test/examples/other-example.js

Pull Requests

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Any contributors to the master es6-class repository must sign the Individual Contributor License Agreement (CLA). It's a short form that covers our bases and makes sure you're eligible to contribute.

When you have a change you'd like to see in the master repository, send a pull request. Before we merge your request, we'll make sure you're in the list of people who have signed a CLA.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial