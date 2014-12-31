Compiles JavaScript written using ES6 classes to use ES5-compatible function syntax. For example, this:

class Person { constructor (firstName, lastName) { this .firstName = firstName; this .lastName = lastName; } get name() { return this .firstName + ' ' + this .lastName; } toString() { return this .name; } }

compiles to the equivalent with Person as a function. See the esnext demo page for more on the behavior and generated JavaScript.

For more information about the proposed syntax, see the wiki page on classes.

Install

$ npm install es6- class

Usage

$ node > var compile = require ( 'es6-class' ).compile;

Without arguments:

> compile( 'class Foo {}' ); 'var Foo = (function() {

function Foo() {}

return Foo;

})();'

Browserify

Browserify support is built in.

npm install es6-class browserify -t es6-class $file

Contributing

Setup

First, install the development dependencies:

npm install

Then, try running the tests:

npm test

To run specific example files:

node test /runner test /examples/my-example.js test /examples/other-example.js

Pull Requests

Any contributors to the master es6-class repository must sign the Individual Contributor License Agreement (CLA). It's a short form that covers our bases and makes sure you're eligible to contribute.

When you have a change you'd like to see in the master repository, send a pull request. Before we merge your request, we'll make sure you're in the list of people who have signed a CLA.