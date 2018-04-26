openbase logo
es6-actioncable

by Eric Capito
0.5.6

Port of actioncable code to ES6 and nodized it

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

101

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

es6-actioncable

This module is a port of the rails/actioncable coffeescript code to ES6 and nodized it. For more info on actioncable, check out their github page - https://github.com/rails/actioncable.

Usage

Here is a sample of what I have in my application.

Websocket.js

import Cable from 'es6-actioncable';

class Websocket {
  constructor() {
  }

  connect() {
    console.log('connecting websocket');
    this.consumer = Cable.createConsumer(WEBSOCKET_URL);
  }

  getConsumer() {
    if(!this.consumer) {
      this.connect();
    }
    return this.consumer;
  }

  closeConnection() {
    if(this.consumer) {
      Cable.endConsumer(this.consumer);
    }
    delete this.consumer;
  }
}

MyChannel.js

import WebSocket from './websocket';

class MyChannel {
  constructor() {
  }
  subscribe() {
    this.subscription = WebSocket.getConsumer().subscriptions.create("MyChannel", {
      connected: function () {
        console.log('connected to mychannel');
      },
      received: function (data) {
        //do stuff with data
      }
    });
  }
  unsubscribe() {
    if(this.subscription)
      this.subscription.unsubscribe();
  }
}

Actioncable is good stuff, even if it is in Ruby.

Connecting from Node.js

es6-actioncable will work under Node.js, however you will need to bear the following in mind:

  • You will need to supply your own websocket library, 2 out of 2 developers recommend: https://www.npmjs.com/package/websocket.
  • Your ActionCable Rails server must be bound to a specific IP or 0.0.0.0, but not localhost. This can be done as follows rails server -b 0.0.0.0. See https://twitter.com/mattheworiordan/status/713350750483693568 for an explanation of the issue.
  • You will need to pass the origin to the WebSocket library as Rails will by default reject requests with an invalid origin. See example below:
const consumer = Cable.createConsumer('ws://0.0.0.0:3000/cable', { createWebsocket: (options) => {
  var w3cwebsocket = require('websocket').w3cwebsocket;
  let webSocket = new w3cwebsocket(
     'ws://0.0.0.0:3000/cable',
     options.protocols,
     'http://0.0.0.0:3000',
     options.headers,
     options.extraRequestOptions
   );
   return webSocket;
} });

