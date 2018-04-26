This module is a port of the rails/actioncable coffeescript code to ES6 and nodized it. For more info on actioncable, check out their github page - https://github.com/rails/actioncable.
Here is a sample of what I have in my application.
Websocket.js
import Cable from 'es6-actioncable';
class Websocket {
constructor() {
}
connect() {
console.log('connecting websocket');
this.consumer = Cable.createConsumer(WEBSOCKET_URL);
}
getConsumer() {
if(!this.consumer) {
this.connect();
}
return this.consumer;
}
closeConnection() {
if(this.consumer) {
Cable.endConsumer(this.consumer);
}
delete this.consumer;
}
}
MyChannel.js
import WebSocket from './websocket';
class MyChannel {
constructor() {
}
subscribe() {
this.subscription = WebSocket.getConsumer().subscriptions.create("MyChannel", {
connected: function () {
console.log('connected to mychannel');
},
received: function (data) {
//do stuff with data
}
});
}
unsubscribe() {
if(this.subscription)
this.subscription.unsubscribe();
}
}
Actioncable is good stuff, even if it is in Ruby.
es6-actioncable will work under Node.js, however you will need to bear the following in mind:
0.0.0.0, but not localhost. This can be done as follows
rails server -b 0.0.0.0. See https://twitter.com/mattheworiordan/status/713350750483693568 for an explanation of the issue.
const consumer = Cable.createConsumer('ws://0.0.0.0:3000/cable', { createWebsocket: (options) => {
var w3cwebsocket = require('websocket').w3cwebsocket;
let webSocket = new w3cwebsocket(
'ws://0.0.0.0:3000/cable',
options.protocols,
'http://0.0.0.0:3000',
options.headers,
options.extraRequestOptions
);
return webSocket;
} });