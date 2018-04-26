This module is a port of the rails/actioncable coffeescript code to ES6 and nodized it. For more info on actioncable, check out their github page - https://github.com/rails/actioncable.

Usage

Here is a sample of what I have in my application.

Websocket.js

import Cable from 'es6-actioncable' ; class Websocket { constructor () { } connect() { console .log( 'connecting websocket' ); this .consumer = Cable.createConsumer(WEBSOCKET_URL); } getConsumer() { if (! this .consumer) { this .connect(); } return this .consumer; } closeConnection() { if ( this .consumer) { Cable.endConsumer( this .consumer); } delete this .consumer; } }

MyChannel.js

import WebSocket from './websocket' ; class MyChannel { constructor () { } subscribe() { this .subscription = WebSocket.getConsumer().subscriptions.create( "MyChannel" , { connected : function ( ) { console .log( 'connected to mychannel' ); }, received : function ( data ) { } }); } unsubscribe() { if ( this .subscription) this .subscription.unsubscribe(); } }

Actioncable is good stuff, even if it is in Ruby.

Connecting from Node.js

es6-actioncable will work under Node.js, however you will need to bear the following in mind:

You will need to supply your own websocket library, 2 out of 2 developers recommend: https://www.npmjs.com/package/websocket.

Your ActionCable Rails server must be bound to a specific IP or 0.0.0.0 , but not localhost. This can be done as follows rails server -b 0.0.0.0 . See https://twitter.com/mattheworiordan/status/713350750483693568 for an explanation of the issue.

