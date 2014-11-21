ECMAScript 6 Harmony polyfil
Array.of
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.4.3.3
Array.from
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.4.3.4
String.fromCodePoint
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.3.3
String.prototype.codePointAt
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.4.5
String.prototype.repeat
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.4.21
String.prototype.startsWith
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.4.22
String.prototype.endsWith
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.4.23
String.prototype.contains
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.4.24
String.prototype.toArray
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.4.25 Object.isObject
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.2.3.15
Object.getOwnPropertyKeys
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.2.3.15
Object.is
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.2.3.16
Object.assign
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.2.3.17
Object.mixin
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.2.3.18
Number.EPSILON
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.7
Number.MAX_INTEGER
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.7
Number.parseInt
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.8
Number.parseFloat
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.9
Number.isNaN
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.10
Number.isFinite
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.11
Number.isInteger
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.12
Number.toInteger
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.13
Number.prototype.clz
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.13
Math.log10
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.19
Math.log2
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.20
Math.log1p
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.21
Math.expm1
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.22
Math.cosh
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.23
Math.sinh
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.24
Math.tanh
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.25
Math.acosh
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.26
Math.asinh
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.27
Math.atanh
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.28
Math.hypot
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.29
Math.trunc
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.30
Math.sign
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.31
Math.cbrt
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.32
Math.imul
ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.33
Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors
Object.getPropertyDescriptor
Object.getPropertyNames
Object.isnt
Object.isObject
String.prototype.toArray
require('./ES6.js');
<script src="./ES6.js"></script>
NOTE: requires ECMAScript 5!
[ECMAScript 6 compatibility table] (http://kangax.github.com/es5-compat-table/es6/)
[Historical records of working draft of the ECMA-262 6th specification] (http://wiki.ecmascript.org/doku.php?id=harmony:specification_drafts)
[Proposals of ECMA-262 6th specification] (http://wiki.ecmascript.org/doku.php?id=harmony:proposals)
ECMAScript 6 Harmony polyfil is licensed under the MIT (MIT_LICENSE.txt) license
Copyright (c) 2011 [Alexander Guinness] (https://github.com/monolithed)
