openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
es6

es6

by Alexander Abashkin
0.0.7 (see all)

[OBSOLETE]: ECMAScript 6 Harmony polyfil

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

ECMAScript 6 Harmony

ECMAScript 6 Harmony polyfil

Please use https://github.com/paulmillr/es6-shim/ insted!

Array

  • Array.of
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.4.3.3

  • Array.from
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.4.3.4

String

  • String.fromCodePoint
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.3.3

  • String.prototype.codePointAt
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.4.5

  • String.prototype.repeat
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.4.21

  • String.prototype.startsWith
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.4.22

  • String.prototype.endsWith
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.4.23

  • String.prototype.contains
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.4.24

  • String.prototype.toArray
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.5.4.25

Object

  • Object.isObject
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.2.3.15

  • Object.getOwnPropertyKeys
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.2.3.15

  • Object.is
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.2.3.16

  • Object.assign
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.2.3.17

  • Object.mixin
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.2.3.18

Number

  • Number.EPSILON
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.7

  • Number.MAX_INTEGER
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.7

  • Number.parseInt
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.8

  • Number.parseFloat
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.9

  • Number.isNaN
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.10

  • Number.isFinite
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.11

  • Number.isInteger
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.12

  • Number.toInteger
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.13

  • Number.prototype.clz
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.7.3.13

Math

  • Math.log10
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.19

  • Math.log2
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.20

  • Math.log1p
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.21

  • Math.expm1
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.22

  • Math.cosh
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.23

  • Math.sinh
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.24

  • Math.tanh
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.25

  • Math.acosh
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.26

  • Math.asinh
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.27

  • Math.atanh
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.28

  • Math.hypot
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.29

  • Math.trunc
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.30

  • Math.sign
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.31

  • Math.cbrt
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.32

  • Math.imul
    ECMA-262 6th Edition, 15.8.2.33

Proposals

  • Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors

  • Object.getPropertyDescriptor

  • Object.getPropertyNames

  • Object.isnt

  • Object.isObject

  • String.prototype.toArray

TODO

  • String.prototype.normalize
  • MapIterator.prototype
  • RegeExp.prototype...

Server-side including

require('./ES6.js');

Client-side including

<script src="./ES6.js"></script>

Information

NOTE: requires ECMAScript 5!

[ECMAScript 6 compatibility table] (http://kangax.github.com/es5-compat-table/es6/)
[Historical records of working draft of the ECMA-262 6th specification] (http://wiki.ecmascript.org/doku.php?id=harmony:specification_drafts)
[Proposals of ECMA-262 6th specification] (http://wiki.ecmascript.org/doku.php?id=harmony:proposals)

##.

  • ECMAScript 6 Harmony polyfil is licensed under the MIT (MIT_LICENSE.txt) license

  • Copyright (c) 2011 [Alexander Guinness] (https://github.com/monolithed)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Gajanan2756 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

ES6 brings easy and maintainable way of writting javascript code. I used many features provided by ES6 in daily work, its easy to use features like arrow function, classes, module helped us to write code once and use it multiple places. This standard helped to build clean code.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial