es3ify-loader is better, For detail. You should use it.

A simple webpack plugin to es3ify your code for old versions of ie, such as ie8.

I am new to webpack and babel. And I need to support ie8, but I didn't find a solution to handle it. es3ify-loader helped, but it couldn't transform the module in node_modules. So I write the simple plugin to resolve it. Hope it can help you.

Usage

npm install es3ify-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Then in webpack.config.js