ewp

es3ify-webpack-plugin

by Bryce
0.1.0 (see all)

A simple webpack plugin to es3ify your code for old versions of ie, such as ie8.

Overview

Downloads/wk

543

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

es3ify-webpack-plugin

es3ify-loader is better, For detail. You should use it.

A simple webpack plugin to es3ify your code for old versions of ie, such as ie8.

I am new to webpack and babel. And I need to support ie8, but I didn't find a solution to handle it. es3ify-loader helped, but it couldn't transform the module in node_modules. So I write the simple plugin to resolve it. Hope it can help you.

Usage

npm install es3ify-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Then in webpack.config.js

var es3ifyPlugin = require('es3ify-webpack-plugin');

plugins: [
  new es3ifyPlugin()
]

