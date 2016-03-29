openbase logo
es3ify-loader

by chencheng (云谦)
0.2.0 (see all)

ES3ify loader for webpack.

598

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

es3ify-loader

Install

$ npm i es3ify-loader --save

