es2020

browserify transform that compiles a selection of ES6 features to valid ES5:

fat arrows - make inline functions cute-looking

- make inline functions cute-looking template strings / tagged templates - enable DSLs inside of JS

/ - enable DSLs inside of JS const - using const by default makes it easy to spot where values are being redeclared

Because, in hindsight, we can do without most of ES6.

Usage

Via package.json (recommended):

{ "browserify" : { "transform" : [ "es2020" ] } }

Via CLI:

$ browserify client.js -t es2020

Via Node API:

const browserify = require ( 'browserify' ) browserify( './client.js' ) .transform( 'es2020' ) .bundle() .pipe(process.stdout)

FAQ

Is this a joke?

Not really. The TC39 does not represent my interests, and the features they introduce are not useful for the stuff I'm doing. I'm bloody serious. A few good things have been introduced, so that's what we're backporting to older browsers.

Can you not?

If the TC39 had an open standards process perhaps this wasn't needed. But as it stands they're an unwelcoming club, so I get to poke fun at this situation that otherwise fills me with sadness. Feel free to poke fun at me too. Or if you're angry that someone would make fun of the hard work the TC39 has done, feel free to ignore this project. Do whatever, I'm doing the same.

Can you include feature X?

Maybe. Open an issue, make a case and we can discuss it. Just remember that this project is not democratically governed.

Installation

$ npm install es2020

See Also

License

MIT