Overview

This template literal tag adds support for i18n and l10n (translation and internationalization) to your JavaScript project. It provides the following benefits:

Very small footprint

Powerful ES2015 standard template literal syntax

Internationalization based on ECMA-402 standard Intl browser API

JSON Schema powered translations

Tools that can be integrated into your build pipeline and IDE

Features

Translate and internationalize your JavaScript project

Translate your JavaScript library at buildtime

Generate a schema of all i18n tagged template literals in your project for easy JSON based translations

Export translations as CommonJS modules

Validate translations and track translation coverage of your project

Compatibility

This library is using the ECMAScript Internationalization API. ES Internationalization API is implemented in all modern Browsers. For node.js projects you can use Andy Earnshaw's excellent Intl.js polyfill [#34]:

Examples

Installation

$ npm install es2015-i18n-tag --save

Usage

This library is available as CommonJS module and as UMD module that is consumable in CommonJS, AMD and with script tags. The UMD module can be used in environments that don't support CommonJS modules. It is highly recommended to use es2015-i18n-tag as CommonJS module with babel and webpack or browserify. In a Node.js environment you have to use the Intl Polyfill to add support for additional locales [#34].

UMD module on unpkg.com

https://unpkg.com/es2015-i18n-tag/dist/lib/index.umd.min.js

Import and Configuration

import i18n, { i18nConfig } from 'es2015-i18n-tag' i18nConfig({ locales : 'de-DE' , group : 'my-lib' , translations : { "Hello ${0}, you have ${1} in your bank account." : "Hallo ${0}, Sie haben ${1} auf Ihrem Bankkonto." }, number : { [...options] }, date : { [...options] } }) const name = 'Steffen' const amount = 1250.33 console .log(i18n `Hello ${ name } , you have ${ amount } :c in your bank account.` )

Currency formatting

i18nConfig({ number : { currency : 'EUR' } }) console .log(i18n `Hello ${ name } , you have ${ amount } :c in your bank account.` ) console .log(i18n `Hello ${ name } , you have ${ amount } :c(USD) in your bank account.` )

i18nConfig({ locales : 'en-US' , date : { hour12 : false } }) console .log(i18n `Hello ${name} , the date is ${ new Date ( 2012 , 11 , 20 , 19 , 0 , 0 )} :t.` )

Standard format strings

const date = new Date ( 2012 , 11 , 20 , 19 , 0 , 0 ); i18n `The date is ${date} :t(D).`

The following standard format strings can be applied to a template expression of type Date:

Format specifier Description Examples "d" Short date pattern 12/20/2012 "D" Long date pattern Thursday, December 20, 2012 "f" Full date/time pattern (short time) Thursday, December 20, 2012, 7:00 PM "F" Full date/time pattern (long time) Thursday, December 20, 2012, 7:00:00 PM "g" General date/time pattern (short time) 12/20/2012, 7:00 PM "G" General date/time pattern (long time) 12/20/2012, 7:00:00 PM "M", "m" Month/day pattern December 20 "O", "o" ISO 8601 pattern 2012-12-20T18:00:00.000Z "R", "r" RFC 1123 pattern Thu, 20 Dec 2012 18:00:00 GMT "t" Short time pattern 7:00 PM "T" Long time pattern 7:00:00 PM "Y", "y" Year month pattern December 2012

Percentage formatting

console .log(i18n `Hello ${name} , the percentage is ${ 0.01 } :p.` ) console .log(i18n `Hello ${name} , the percentage is ${ 0.005 } :p(1).` ) i18nConfig({ locales : 'de-DE' }) console .log(i18n `Hello ${name} , the percentage is ${ 0.01 } :p.` )

Number formatting

console .log(i18n `Hello ${name} , the number is ${ 12345.678 } :n(2).` ) i18nConfig({ locales : 'de-DE' }) console .log(i18n `Hello ${name} , the number is ${ 12345.678 } :n(2).` )

Pluralization

You can use nested templates for pluralization as shown in this example.

Nested templates

let hello = [ { name : "Steffen" , percentage : 0.2 }, { name : "Jack" , percentage : 0.8 } ] console .log(i18n ` <users> ${hello.map((item) => i18n ` <user name=" ${item.name} "> ${item.percentage} :p</user> ` ).join( '' )} </users> ` )

NOTE: For easy translation of multiline template literals use one of the following json schema generators.

Standard format strings

You can add custom standard formatters similar to the predefined DateTime formatters. Valid types are date , number and string .

i18nConfig({ standardFormatters : { number : { x : ( locales, numberOptions, value ) => value.toLocaleString(locales, Object .assign({}, numberOptions, { style : 'percent' })) } } }) console .log(i18n ` ${ 0.77 } :n(x)` )

Translation Groups

Translation groups can be very useful to group translations by context. It can also be useful to avoid key duplicates in larger projects. You can use babel-plugin-i18n-tag-translate to inject the relative path of your module as group name. Babel will inject const __translationGroup = 'relative/path/to/module.ext' into each module.

Babel generated file module groups

Example

{ "plugins" : [ [ "i18n-tag-translate" , { "groupDir" : "./src" }] ] }

Project Structure

. ├── src | └── components | ├── App.js | └── Clock.js ├── .babelrc

{ "components/App.js" : { "Welcome" : "Willkommen" }, "components/Clock.js" : { "Time" : "Zeit" } }

i18n(__translationGroup) `Welcome` i18n( 'components/Clock.js' ) `Time`

i18nGroup Class Decorator

import { i18nGroup } from 'es2015-i18n-tag' class Clock { tick() { return this .i18n `Time: ${ new Date ()} :t(T)` } } export default i18nGroup(__translationGroup)(Clock) @i18nGroup(__translationGroup) class Clock { tick() { return this .i18n `Time: ${ new Date ()} :t(T)` } } export default Clock

Configuration Groups

Configuration groups should be used by libraries to avoid configuration overrides. Configuration groups are like namespaces and only applied if the group name is set via i18n tag or i18nGroup decorator.

i18n Option

i18n(__translationGroup, 'my-lib' ) `Welcome` i18n( 'components/Clock.js' , 'my-lib' ) `Time`

i18nGroup Class Decorator

import { i18nGroup, i18nConfig } from 'es2015-i18n-tag' i18nConfig({ locales : 'de-DE' , group : 'my-lib' translations : { "components/App.js" : { "Welcome" : "Willkommen" }, "components/Clock.js" : { "Time" : "Zeit" } } }) class Clock { tick() { return this .i18n `Time: ${ new Date ()} :t(T)` } } export default i18nGroup(__translationGroup, 'my-lib' )(Clock) @i18nGroup(__translationGroup, 'my-lib' ) class Clock { tick() { return this .i18n `Time: ${ new Date ()} :t(T)` } } export default Clock

Translating without template literals

If you have to translate variables that cannot be put into a template literal, you can use the i18n.translate() helper function.

Simple string translation

i18n.translate( 'Welcome' ) var somVar = 'translationkey' i18n.translate(somVar)

Using formatters

const name = 'Steffen' const amount = 1250.33 i18n.translate( 'Hello ${0}, you have ${1} in your bank account.' , name, { value : amount, formatter : 'c' }) i18n.translate( 'Total: ${0}' , { value : amount, formatter : 'd' , format : 2 })

Using config and translation groups

i18n(__translationGroup, 'my-lib' ).translate( 'Welcome' ) i18n( 'components/Clock.js' , 'my-lib' ).translate( 'Time' ) class Clock { tick() { return this .i18n.translate( 'Time: ${0}' , { value : new Date (), formatter : 't' , format : 'T' }) } } export default i18nGroup(__translationGroup, 'my-lib' )(Clock)

Translations as CommonJS Modules

If you are working on a multilingual library it might be useful to export i18n settings and translations as CommonJS modules. This can be easily accomplished with webpack and json-loader as shown in this example:

Example

import translations from 'json!../../translations/translation.de.json' i18nConfig({ locales : 'de-DE' , group : 'my-lib' number : { currency : 'EUR' }, translations })

@i18nGroup( '' , 'my-lib' ) class Clock { tick() { return this .i18n `Time: ${ new Date ()} :t(T)` } }

Import library with german translations into an app

import my-lib from 'my-lib' import 'my-lib/de'

Build time translation

babel-plugin-i18n-tag-translate: Translate your template literals at build time or add filename groups

JSON Schema

i18n-tag-schema: JSON Schema based translation validation and tools

vscode-18n-tag-schema: Visual Studio Code Extension for JSON Schema based translation validation and tools

Credits

Thanks to Jack Hsu for his initial draft of an i18n template literal.

License

Copyright (c) 2016-2019 Steffen Kolmer

This software is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file accompanying this software for terms of use.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!