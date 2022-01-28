openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eup

es-ua-parser

by Faisal Salman
0.0.1 (see all)

UAParser.js - Detect Browser, Engine, OS, CPU, and Device type/model from User-Agent data. Supports browser & node.js environment.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

6.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

135

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(GPL-2.0 OR MIT)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

UAParser.js

A JavaScript-based User-Agent string parser. Can be used either in browser (client-side) or in node.js (server-side) environment. Also available as jQuery/Zepto plugin, Bower/Meteor package, & RequireJS/AMD module. This library aims to identify detailed type of web browser, layout engine, operating system, cpu architecture, and device type/model, entirely from user-agent string with a relatively small footprint (~11KB when minified / ~4KB gzipped). Written in vanilla JavaScript, which means it doesn't require any other library and can be used independently. However, it's not recommended to use this library as browser detection since the result may not accurate than using feature detection.

Build Status NPM downloads NPM Bower CDNJS Gratipay Flattr this

Constructor

  • new UAParser([uastring][,extensions])

    • returns new instance

  • UAParser([uastring][,extensions])

    • returns result object { ua: '', browser: {}, cpu: {}, device: {}, engine: {}, os: {} }

Methods

  • getBrowser()
    • returns { name: '', version: '' }
# Possible 'browser.name':
Amaya, Android Browser, Arora, Avant, Baidu, Blazer, Bolt, Bowser, Camino, Chimera, 
Chrome [WebView], Chromium, Comodo Dragon, Conkeror, Dillo, Dolphin, Doris, Edge, 
Epiphany, Fennec, Firebird, Firefox, Flock, GoBrowser, iCab, ICE Browser, IceApe, 
IceCat, IceDragon, Iceweasel, IE[Mobile], Iron, Jasmine, K-Meleon, Konqueror, Kindle, 
Links, Lunascape, Lynx, Maemo, Maxthon, Midori, Minimo, MIUI Browser, [Mobile] Safari, 
Mosaic, Mozilla, Netfront, Netscape, NetSurf, Nokia, OmniWeb, Opera [Mini/Mobi/Tablet], 
PhantomJS, Phoenix, Polaris, QQBrowser, RockMelt, Silk, Skyfire, SeaMonkey, Sleipnir, 
SlimBrowser, Swiftfox, Tizen, UCBrowser, Vivaldi, w3m, WeChat, Yandex

# 'browser.version' determined dynamically
  • getDevice()
    • returns { model: '', type: '', vendor: '' } 
# Possible 'device.type':
console, mobile, tablet, smarttv, wearable, embedded

# Possible 'device.vendor':
Acer, Alcatel, Amazon, Apple, Archos, Asus, BenQ, BlackBerry, Dell, GeeksPhone, 
Google, HP, HTC, Huawei, Jolla, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Microsoft, Motorola, Nexian, 
Nintendo, Nokia, Nvidia, OnePlus, Ouya, Palm, Panasonic, Pebble, Polytron, RIM, 
Samsung, Sharp, Siemens, Sony[Ericsson], Sprint, Xbox, Xiaomi, ZTE

# 'device.model' determined dynamically
  • getEngine()
    • returns { name: '', version: '' }
# Possible 'engine.name'
Amaya, EdgeHTML, Gecko, iCab, KHTML, Links, Lynx, NetFront, NetSurf, Presto, 
Tasman, Trident, w3m, WebKit

# 'engine.version' determined dynamically
  • getOS()
    • returns { name: '', version: '' }
# Possible 'os.name'
AIX, Amiga OS, Android, Arch, Bada, BeOS, BlackBerry, CentOS, Chromium OS, Contiki,
Fedora, Firefox OS, FreeBSD, Debian, DragonFly, Gentoo, GNU, Haiku, Hurd, iOS, 
Joli, Linpus, Linux, Mac OS, Mageia, Mandriva, MeeGo, Minix, Mint, Morph OS, NetBSD, 
Nintendo, OpenBSD, OpenVMS, OS/2, Palm, PC-BSD, PCLinuxOS, Plan9, Playstation, QNX, RedHat, 
RIM Tablet OS, RISC OS, Sailfish, Series40, Slackware, Solaris, SUSE, Symbian, Tizen, 
Ubuntu, UNIX, VectorLinux, WebOS, Windows [Phone/Mobile], Zenwalk

# 'os.version' determined dynamically
  • getCPU()
    • returns { architecture: '' }
# Possible 'cpu.architecture'
68k, amd64, arm[64], avr, ia[32/64], irix[64], mips[64], pa-risc, ppc, sparc[64]

  • getResult()

    • returns { ua: '', browser: {}, cpu: {}, device: {}, engine: {}, os: {} }

  • getUA()

    • returns UA string of current instance

  • setUA(uastring)

    • set UA string to parse
    • returns current instance

Example

<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="ua-parser.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">

    var parser = new UAParser();

    // by default it takes ua string from current browser's window.navigator.userAgent
    console.log(parser.getResult());
    /*
        /// this will print an object structured like this:
        {
            ua: "",
            browser: {
                name: "",
                version: ""
            },
            engine: {
                name: "",
                version: ""
            },
            os: {
                name: "",
                version: ""
            },
            device: {
                model: "",
                type: "",
                vendor: ""
            },
            cpu: {
                architecture: ""
            }
        }
    */

    // let's test a custom user-agent string as an example
    var uastring = "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/535.2 (KHTML, like Gecko) Ubuntu/11.10 Chromium/15.0.874.106 Chrome/15.0.874.106 Safari/535.2";
    parser.setUA(uastring);

    var result = parser.getResult();
    // this will also produce the same result (without instantiation):
    // var result = UAParser(uastring);

    console.log(result.browser);        // {name: "Chromium", version: "15.0.874.106"}
    console.log(result.device);         // {model: undefined, type: undefined, vendor: undefined}
    console.log(result.os);             // {name: "Ubuntu", version: "11.10"}
    console.log(result.os.version);     // "11.10"
    console.log(result.engine.name);    // "WebKit"
    console.log(result.cpu.architecture);   // "amd64"

    // do some other tests
    var uastring2 = "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Konqueror/4.1; OpenBSD) KHTML/4.1.4 (like Gecko)";
    console.log(parser.setUA(uastring2).getBrowser().name); // "Konqueror"
    console.log(parser.getOS());                            // {name: "OpenBSD", version: undefined}
    console.log(parser.getEngine());                        // {name: "KHTML", version: "4.1.4"}

    var uastring3 = 'Mozilla/5.0 (PlayBook; U; RIM Tablet OS 1.0.0; en-US) AppleWebKit/534.11 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/7.1.0.7 Safari/534.11';
    console.log(parser.setUA(uastring3).getDevice().model); // "PlayBook"
    console.log(parser.getOS())                             // {name: "RIM Tablet OS", version: "1.0.0"}
    console.log(parser.getBrowser().name);                  // "Safari"

</script>
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>

Using node.js

$ npm install ua-parser-js

var http = require('http');
var parser = require('ua-parser-js');

http.createServer(function (req, res) {
    // get user-agent header
    var ua = parser(req.headers['user-agent']);
    // write the result as response
    res.end(JSON.stringify(ua, null, '  '));
})
.listen(1337, '127.0.0.1');

console.log('Server running at http://127.0.0.1:1337/');

Using requirejs

requirejs.config({
    baseUrl : 'js/lib', // path to your script directory
    paths   : {
        'ua-parser-js' : 'ua-parser.min'
    }
});

requirejs(['ua-parser-js'], function(UAParser) {
    var parser = new UAParser();
    console.log(parser.getResult());
});

Using bower

$ bower install ua-parser-js

Using meteor

$ meteor add faisalman:ua-parser-js

Using jQuery/Zepto ($.ua)

Although written in vanilla js (which means it doesn't depends on jQuery), this library will automatically detect if jQuery/Zepto is present and create $.ua object based on browser's user-agent (although in case you need, window.UAParser constructor is still present). To get/set user-agent you can use: $.ua.get() / $.ua.set(uastring). 

// In browser with default user-agent: 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 2.3.4; en-us; Sprint APA7373KT Build/GRJ22) AppleWebKit/533.1 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0':

// Do some tests
console.log($.ua.device);           // {vendor: "HTC", model: "Evo Shift 4G", type: "mobile"}
console.log($.ua.os);               // {name: "Android", version: "2.3.4"}
console.log($.ua.os.name);          // "Android"
console.log($.ua.get());            // "Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 2.3.4; en-us; Sprint APA7373KT Build/GRJ22) AppleWebKit/533.1 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0"

// reset to custom user-agent
$.ua.set('Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 3.0.1; en-us; Xoom Build/HWI69) AppleWebKit/534.13 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Safari/534.13');

// Test again
console.log($.ua.browser.name);     // "Safari"
console.log($.ua.engine.name);      // "Webkit"
console.log($.ua.device);           // {vendor: "Motorola", model: "Xoom", type: "tablet"}
console.log(parseInt($.ua.browser.version.split('.')[0], 10));  // 4

// Add class to <body> tag
// <body class="ua-browser-safari ua-devicetype-tablet">
$('body').addClass('ua-browser-' + $.ua.browser.name + ' ua-devicetype-' + $.ua.device.type);

Extending regex patterns

  • UAParser([uastring,] extensions)

Pass your own regexes to extend the limited matching rules.

// Example:
var myOwnRegex = [[/(myownbrowser)\/([\w\.]+)/i], [UAParser.BROWSER.NAME, UAParser.BROWSER.VERSION]];
var myParser = new UAParser({ browser: myOwnRegex });
var uaString = 'Mozilla/5.0 MyOwnBrowser/1.3';
console.log(myParser.setUA(uaString).getBrowser());   // {name: "MyOwnBrowser", version: "1.3"}

Development

Contribute

  • Fork and clone this repository
  • Make some changes as required
  • Write a unit test to showcase your feature
  • Run the test suites to make sure the changes you made didn't break anything $ npm run test
  • Commit and push to your own repository
  • Submit a pull request to this repository under develop branch
  • Profit? $$$

Build

Build a minified & packed script

$ npm run build

Donate

Do you use & like UAParser.js but you don’t find a way to show some love? If yes, please consider donating to support this project. Otherwise, no worries, regardless of whether there is support or not, I will keep maintaining this project. Still, if you buy me a cup of coffee I would be more than happy though :)

Support via Pledgie

License

Dual licensed under GPLv2 & MIT

Copyright © 2012-2016 Faisal Salman <fyzlman@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial