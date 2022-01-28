A JavaScript-based User-Agent string parser. Can be used either in browser (client-side) or in node.js (server-side) environment. Also available as jQuery/Zepto plugin, Bower/Meteor package, & RequireJS/AMD module. This library aims to identify detailed type of web browser, layout engine, operating system, cpu architecture, and device type/model, entirely from user-agent string with a relatively small footprint (~11KB when minified / ~4KB gzipped). Written in vanilla JavaScript, which means it doesn't require any other library and can be used independently. However, it's not recommended to use this library as browser detection since the result may not accurate than using feature detection.

Author : Faisal Salman <f@faisalman.com>

Demo : http://faisalman.github.io/ua-parser-js

Source : https://github.com/faisalman/ua-parser-js

Constructor

new UAParser([uastring][,extensions]) returns new instance

UAParser([uastring][,extensions]) returns result object { ua: '', browser: {}, cpu: {}, device: {}, engine: {}, os: {} }



Methods

getBrowser() returns { name: '', version: '' }



Possible 'browser.name' : Amaya, Android Browser, Arora, Avant, Baidu, Blazer, Bolt, Bowser, Camino, Chimera, Chrome [WebView], Chromium, Comodo Dragon, Conkeror, Dillo, Dolphin, Doris, Edge, Epiphany, Fennec, Firebird, Firefox, Flock, GoBrowser, iCab, ICE Browser, IceApe, IceCat, IceDragon, Iceweasel, IE[Mobile], Iron, Jasmine, K-Meleon, Konqueror, Kindle, Links, Lunascape, Lynx, Maemo, Maxthon, Midori, Minimo, MIUI Browser, [Mobile] Safari, Mosaic, Mozilla, Netfront, Netscape, NetSurf, Nokia, OmniWeb, Opera [Mini/Mobi/Tablet], PhantomJS, Phoenix, Polaris, QQBrowser, RockMelt, Silk, Skyfire, SeaMonkey, Sleipnir, SlimBrowser, Swiftfox, Tizen, UCBrowser, Vivaldi, w3m, WeChat, Yandex 'browser.version' determined dynamically

getDevice() returns { model: '', type: '', vendor: '' }



Possible 'device.type' : console, mobile, tablet, smarttv, wearable, embedded Possible 'device.vendor' : Acer, Alcatel, Amazon, Apple, Archos, Asus, BenQ, BlackBerry, Dell, GeeksPhone, Google, HP, HTC, Huawei, Jolla, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Microsoft, Motorola, Nexian, Nintendo, Nokia, Nvidia, OnePlus, Ouya, Palm, Panasonic, Pebble, Polytron, RIM, Samsung, Sharp, Siemens, Sony[Ericsson], Sprint, Xbox, Xiaomi, ZTE 'device.model' determined dynamically

getEngine() returns { name: '', version: '' }



Possible 'engine.name' Amaya, EdgeHTML, Gecko, iCab, KHTML, Links, Lynx, NetFront, NetSurf, Presto, Tasman, Trident, w3m, WebKit 'engine.version' determined dynamically

getOS() returns { name: '', version: '' }



Possible 'os.name' AIX, Amiga OS, Android, Arch, Bada, BeOS, BlackBerry, CentOS, Chromium OS, Contiki, Fedora, Firefox OS, FreeBSD, Debian, DragonFly, Gentoo, GNU, Haiku, Hurd, iOS, Joli, Linpus, Linux, Mac OS, Mageia, Mandriva, MeeGo, Minix, Mint, Morph OS, NetBSD, Nintendo, OpenBSD, OpenVMS, OS/2, Palm, PC-BSD, PCLinuxOS, Plan9, Playstation, QNX, RedHat, RIM Tablet OS, RISC OS, Sailfish, Series40, Slackware, Solaris, SUSE, Symbian, Tizen, Ubuntu, UNIX, VectorLinux, WebOS, Windows [Phone/Mobile], Zenwalk 'os.version' determined dynamically

getCPU() returns { architecture: '' }



Possible 'cpu.architecture' 68k, amd64, arm[64], avr, ia[32/64], irix[64], mips[64], pa-risc, ppc, sparc[64]

getResult() returns { ua: '', browser: {}, cpu: {}, device: {}, engine: {}, os: {} }

getUA() returns UA string of current instance

setUA(uastring) set UA string to parse returns current instance



Example

< html > < head > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "ua-parser.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var parser = new UAParser(); console .log(parser.getResult()); var uastring = "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/535.2 (KHTML, like Gecko) Ubuntu/11.10 Chromium/15.0.874.106 Chrome/15.0.874.106 Safari/535.2" ; parser.setUA(uastring); var result = parser.getResult(); console .log(result.browser); console .log(result.device); console .log(result.os); console .log(result.os.version); console .log(result.engine.name); console .log(result.cpu.architecture); var uastring2 = "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Konqueror/4.1; OpenBSD) KHTML/4.1.4 (like Gecko)" ; console .log(parser.setUA(uastring2).getBrowser().name); console .log(parser.getOS()); console .log(parser.getEngine()); var uastring3 = 'Mozilla/5.0 (PlayBook; U; RIM Tablet OS 1.0.0; en-US) AppleWebKit/534.11 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/7.1.0.7 Safari/534.11' ; console .log(parser.setUA(uastring3).getDevice().model); console .log(parser.getOS()) console .log(parser.getBrowser().name); </ script > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Using node.js

$ npm install ua-parser-js

var http = require ( 'http' ); var parser = require ( 'ua-parser-js' ); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var ua = parser(req.headers[ 'user-agent' ]); res.end( JSON .stringify(ua, null , ' ' )); }) .listen( 1337 , '127.0.0.1' ); console .log( 'Server running at http://127.0.0.1:1337/' );

Using requirejs

requirejs.config({ baseUrl : 'js/lib' , paths : { 'ua-parser-js' : 'ua-parser.min' } }); requirejs([ 'ua-parser-js' ], function ( UAParser ) { var parser = new UAParser(); console .log(parser.getResult()); });

Using bower

$ bower install ua-parser-js

Using meteor

$ meteor add faisalman:ua-parser-js

Using jQuery/Zepto ($.ua)

Although written in vanilla js (which means it doesn't depends on jQuery), this library will automatically detect if jQuery/Zepto is present and create $.ua object based on browser's user-agent (although in case you need, window.UAParser constructor is still present). To get/set user-agent you can use: $.ua.get() / $.ua.set(uastring) .

console .log($.ua.device); console .log($.ua.os); console .log($.ua.os.name); console .log($.ua.get()); $.ua.set( 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 3.0.1; en-us; Xoom Build/HWI69) AppleWebKit/534.13 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Safari/534.13' ); console .log($.ua.browser.name); console .log($.ua.engine.name); console .log($.ua.device); console .log( parseInt ($.ua.browser.version.split( '.' )[ 0 ], 10 )); $( 'body' ).addClass( 'ua-browser-' + $.ua.browser.name + ' ua-devicetype-' + $.ua.device.type);

Extending regex patterns

UAParser([uastring,] extensions)

Pass your own regexes to extend the limited matching rules.

var myOwnRegex = [[ /(myownbrowser)\/([\w\.]+)/i ], [UAParser.BROWSER.NAME, UAParser.BROWSER.VERSION]]; var myParser = new UAParser({ browser : myOwnRegex }); var uaString = 'Mozilla/5.0 MyOwnBrowser/1.3' ; console .log(myParser.setUA(uaString).getBrowser());

Development

Contribute

Fork and clone this repository

Make some changes as required

Write a unit test to showcase your feature

Run the test suites to make sure the changes you made didn't break anything $ npm run test

Commit and push to your own repository

Submit a pull request to this repository under develop branch

branch Profit? $$$

Build

Build a minified & packed script

$ npm run build

