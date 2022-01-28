A JavaScript-based User-Agent string parser. Can be used either in browser (client-side) or in node.js (server-side) environment. Also available as jQuery/Zepto plugin, Bower/Meteor package, & RequireJS/AMD module. This library aims to identify detailed type of web browser, layout engine, operating system, cpu architecture, and device type/model, entirely from user-agent string with a relatively small footprint (~11KB when minified / ~4KB gzipped). Written in vanilla JavaScript, which means it doesn't require any other library and can be used independently. However, it's not recommended to use this library as browser detection since the result may not accurate than using feature detection.
new UAParser([uastring][,extensions])
UAParser([uastring][,extensions])
{ ua: '', browser: {}, cpu: {}, device: {}, engine: {}, os: {} }
getBrowser()
{ name: '', version: '' }
# Possible 'browser.name':
Amaya, Android Browser, Arora, Avant, Baidu, Blazer, Bolt, Bowser, Camino, Chimera,
Chrome [WebView], Chromium, Comodo Dragon, Conkeror, Dillo, Dolphin, Doris, Edge,
Epiphany, Fennec, Firebird, Firefox, Flock, GoBrowser, iCab, ICE Browser, IceApe,
IceCat, IceDragon, Iceweasel, IE[Mobile], Iron, Jasmine, K-Meleon, Konqueror, Kindle,
Links, Lunascape, Lynx, Maemo, Maxthon, Midori, Minimo, MIUI Browser, [Mobile] Safari,
Mosaic, Mozilla, Netfront, Netscape, NetSurf, Nokia, OmniWeb, Opera [Mini/Mobi/Tablet],
PhantomJS, Phoenix, Polaris, QQBrowser, RockMelt, Silk, Skyfire, SeaMonkey, Sleipnir,
SlimBrowser, Swiftfox, Tizen, UCBrowser, Vivaldi, w3m, WeChat, Yandex
# 'browser.version' determined dynamically
getDevice()
{ model: '', type: '', vendor: '' }
# Possible 'device.type':
console, mobile, tablet, smarttv, wearable, embedded
# Possible 'device.vendor':
Acer, Alcatel, Amazon, Apple, Archos, Asus, BenQ, BlackBerry, Dell, GeeksPhone,
Google, HP, HTC, Huawei, Jolla, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Microsoft, Motorola, Nexian,
Nintendo, Nokia, Nvidia, OnePlus, Ouya, Palm, Panasonic, Pebble, Polytron, RIM,
Samsung, Sharp, Siemens, Sony[Ericsson], Sprint, Xbox, Xiaomi, ZTE
# 'device.model' determined dynamically
getEngine()
{ name: '', version: '' }
# Possible 'engine.name'
Amaya, EdgeHTML, Gecko, iCab, KHTML, Links, Lynx, NetFront, NetSurf, Presto,
Tasman, Trident, w3m, WebKit
# 'engine.version' determined dynamically
getOS()
{ name: '', version: '' }
# Possible 'os.name'
AIX, Amiga OS, Android, Arch, Bada, BeOS, BlackBerry, CentOS, Chromium OS, Contiki,
Fedora, Firefox OS, FreeBSD, Debian, DragonFly, Gentoo, GNU, Haiku, Hurd, iOS,
Joli, Linpus, Linux, Mac OS, Mageia, Mandriva, MeeGo, Minix, Mint, Morph OS, NetBSD,
Nintendo, OpenBSD, OpenVMS, OS/2, Palm, PC-BSD, PCLinuxOS, Plan9, Playstation, QNX, RedHat,
RIM Tablet OS, RISC OS, Sailfish, Series40, Slackware, Solaris, SUSE, Symbian, Tizen,
Ubuntu, UNIX, VectorLinux, WebOS, Windows [Phone/Mobile], Zenwalk
# 'os.version' determined dynamically
getCPU()
{ architecture: '' }
# Possible 'cpu.architecture'
68k, amd64, arm[64], avr, ia[32/64], irix[64], mips[64], pa-risc, ppc, sparc[64]
getResult()
{ ua: '', browser: {}, cpu: {}, device: {}, engine: {}, os: {} }
getUA()
setUA(uastring)
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<script type="text/javascript" src="ua-parser.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var parser = new UAParser();
// by default it takes ua string from current browser's window.navigator.userAgent
console.log(parser.getResult());
/*
/// this will print an object structured like this:
{
ua: "",
browser: {
name: "",
version: ""
},
engine: {
name: "",
version: ""
},
os: {
name: "",
version: ""
},
device: {
model: "",
type: "",
vendor: ""
},
cpu: {
architecture: ""
}
}
*/
// let's test a custom user-agent string as an example
var uastring = "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/535.2 (KHTML, like Gecko) Ubuntu/11.10 Chromium/15.0.874.106 Chrome/15.0.874.106 Safari/535.2";
parser.setUA(uastring);
var result = parser.getResult();
// this will also produce the same result (without instantiation):
// var result = UAParser(uastring);
console.log(result.browser); // {name: "Chromium", version: "15.0.874.106"}
console.log(result.device); // {model: undefined, type: undefined, vendor: undefined}
console.log(result.os); // {name: "Ubuntu", version: "11.10"}
console.log(result.os.version); // "11.10"
console.log(result.engine.name); // "WebKit"
console.log(result.cpu.architecture); // "amd64"
// do some other tests
var uastring2 = "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Konqueror/4.1; OpenBSD) KHTML/4.1.4 (like Gecko)";
console.log(parser.setUA(uastring2).getBrowser().name); // "Konqueror"
console.log(parser.getOS()); // {name: "OpenBSD", version: undefined}
console.log(parser.getEngine()); // {name: "KHTML", version: "4.1.4"}
var uastring3 = 'Mozilla/5.0 (PlayBook; U; RIM Tablet OS 1.0.0; en-US) AppleWebKit/534.11 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/7.1.0.7 Safari/534.11';
console.log(parser.setUA(uastring3).getDevice().model); // "PlayBook"
console.log(parser.getOS()) // {name: "RIM Tablet OS", version: "1.0.0"}
console.log(parser.getBrowser().name); // "Safari"
</script>
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
$ npm install ua-parser-js
var http = require('http');
var parser = require('ua-parser-js');
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
// get user-agent header
var ua = parser(req.headers['user-agent']);
// write the result as response
res.end(JSON.stringify(ua, null, ' '));
})
.listen(1337, '127.0.0.1');
console.log('Server running at http://127.0.0.1:1337/');
requirejs.config({
baseUrl : 'js/lib', // path to your script directory
paths : {
'ua-parser-js' : 'ua-parser.min'
}
});
requirejs(['ua-parser-js'], function(UAParser) {
var parser = new UAParser();
console.log(parser.getResult());
});
$ bower install ua-parser-js
$ meteor add faisalman:ua-parser-js
Although written in vanilla js (which means it doesn't depends on jQuery), this library will automatically detect if jQuery/Zepto is present and create
$.ua object based on browser's user-agent (although in case you need,
window.UAParser constructor is still present). To get/set user-agent you can use:
$.ua.get() /
$.ua.set(uastring).
// In browser with default user-agent: 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 2.3.4; en-us; Sprint APA7373KT Build/GRJ22) AppleWebKit/533.1 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0':
// Do some tests
console.log($.ua.device); // {vendor: "HTC", model: "Evo Shift 4G", type: "mobile"}
console.log($.ua.os); // {name: "Android", version: "2.3.4"}
console.log($.ua.os.name); // "Android"
console.log($.ua.get()); // "Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 2.3.4; en-us; Sprint APA7373KT Build/GRJ22) AppleWebKit/533.1 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0"
// reset to custom user-agent
$.ua.set('Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 3.0.1; en-us; Xoom Build/HWI69) AppleWebKit/534.13 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/4.0 Safari/534.13');
// Test again
console.log($.ua.browser.name); // "Safari"
console.log($.ua.engine.name); // "Webkit"
console.log($.ua.device); // {vendor: "Motorola", model: "Xoom", type: "tablet"}
console.log(parseInt($.ua.browser.version.split('.')[0], 10)); // 4
// Add class to <body> tag
// <body class="ua-browser-safari ua-devicetype-tablet">
$('body').addClass('ua-browser-' + $.ua.browser.name + ' ua-devicetype-' + $.ua.device.type);
UAParser([uastring,] extensions)
Pass your own regexes to extend the limited matching rules.
// Example:
var myOwnRegex = [[/(myownbrowser)\/([\w\.]+)/i], [UAParser.BROWSER.NAME, UAParser.BROWSER.VERSION]];
var myParser = new UAParser({ browser: myOwnRegex });
var uaString = 'Mozilla/5.0 MyOwnBrowser/1.3';
console.log(myParser.setUA(uaString).getBrowser()); // {name: "MyOwnBrowser", version: "1.3"}
$ npm run test
develop branch
Build a minified & packed script
$ npm run build
Dual licensed under GPLv2 & MIT
Copyright © 2012-2016 Faisal Salman <fyzlman@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.