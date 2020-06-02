An ES6 module exposing the latest version of react, react-dom, react-is, and prop-types
Ever wanted to just import react into your project as a module without a build step or even script tags? Native browser support for module imports is pretty good so this should be an option for react developers now! Alas, there has not been an ES6 module compatible build released yet.
This package allows you import
react and
react-dom as ES6 modules from a CDN like
unpkg:
<script type="module">
import { React, ReactDOM, PropTypes } from 'https://unpkg.com/es-react';
ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement('h1', {}, 'Hello from es-react'),
document.body
);
</script>
By default es-react exports the production build of react. For the development build use the
/dev subfolder:
import { React, ReactDOM } from 'https://unpkg.com/es-react/dev';
You may also import any members of the React package directly:
import React, {
Component,
useState /* ... */,
} from 'https://unpkg.com/es-react';
And every package is also being provided as a separate file:
es-react/index.js: Exports all of
React and exports
{ React, ReactDOM, ReactIs, PropTypes }
es-react/react.js: Exports all of
React plus a default export
es-react/react-dom.js: Exports all of
ReactDOM plus a default export (but not
react-dom/server)
es-react/react-is.js: Exports all of
ReactIs plus a default export
es-react/prop-types.js: Exports all of
PropTypes plus a default export
es-react/react-dom-server.js: Exports all of
ReactDOMServerBrowser plus a default export
All development-versions of these packages are also available under
es-react/dev/.
htm (for JSX compilation at runtime)
Import
React and
ReactDOM directly from any script with
type="module". The package is intended to be available from
unpkg (without having to append
?module to the package name).
import { React, ReactDOM } from 'https://unpkg.com/es-react@16.13.1';
It is strongly advised that you specify a version when requesting the module – this speeds up the request time and helps with caching. If you don't specify a number then unpkg will redirect and serve up the latest available version.
Create a new file, copy the code below into it and then open the file in a browser – or try online.
If you would like the browser to reload when you update the code, then you can use a dev server like servor dependency free by running
npx servor --reload --browse.
<script type="module">
import { React, ReactDOM } from 'https://unpkg.com/es-react@16.13.1';
import htm from 'https://unpkg.com/htm?module'
const html = htm.bind(React.createElement)
const Counter = props => {
const [count, setCount] = React.useState(parseInt(props.count))
return html`
<div>
<h1>${count}</h1>
<button onClick=${e => setCount(count - 1)}>Decrement</button>
<button onClick=${e => setCount(count + 1)}>Increment</button>
</div>
`
}
ReactDOM.render(
html`
<h1>Look Ma! No script tags, no build step</h1>
<${Counter} count=0 />
`,
document.body
)
</script>
The latest versions of all packages are installed via (pinned) entries in
package.json and built and bundled using Rollup with automatic code splitting.
The exports of each package are automatically expanded and
object-assign is stripped from the output, since all browsers that support ESM will also support
Object.assign
(See
scripts/expand-exports-plugin.js and
scripts/replace-object-assign.js for the Babel plugins that do this)
Barely any of the code in this repo is written by myself. It is just a wrapper for React that is written and maintained by the team at Facebook. Thanks to my employer Formidable for allowing me the time to think about and work on fun and experimental projects like this.