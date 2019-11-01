ECMAScript Observable

This proposal introduces an Observable type to the ECMAScript standard library. The Observable type can be used to model push-based data sources such as DOM events, timer intervals, and sockets. In addition, observables are:

Compositional: Observables can be composed with higher-order combinators.

Lazy: Observables do not start emitting data until an observer has subscribed.

Example: Observing Keyboard Events

Using the Observable constructor, we can create a function which returns an observable stream of events for an arbitrary DOM element and event type.

function listen ( element, eventName ) { return new Observable( observer => { let handler = event => observer.next(event); element.addEventListener(eventName, handler, true ); return () => { element.removeEventListener(eventName, handler, true ); }; }); }

We can then use standard combinators to filter and map the events in the stream, just like we would with an array.

function commandKeys ( element ) { let keyCommands = { "38" : "up" , "40" : "down" }; return listen(element, "keydown" ) .filter( event => event.keyCode in keyCommands) .map( event => keyCommands[event.keyCode]) }

Note: The "filter" and "map" methods are not included in this proposal. They may be added in a future version of this specification.

When we want to consume the event stream, we subscribe with an observer.

let subscription = commandKeys(inputElement).subscribe({ next(val) { console .log( "Received key command: " + val) }, error(err) { console .log( "Received an error: " + err) }, complete() { console .log( "Stream complete" ) }, });

The object returned by subscribe will allow us to cancel the subscription at any time. Upon cancelation, the Observable's cleanup function will be executed.

subscription.unsubscribe();

Motivation

The Observable type represents one of the fundamental protocols for processing asynchronous streams of data. It is particularly effective at modeling streams of data which originate from the environment and are pushed into the application, such as user interface events. By offering Observable as a component of the ECMAScript standard library, we allow platforms and applications to share a common push-based stream protocol.

Implementations

Running Tests

To run the unit tests, install the es-observable-tests package into your project.

npm install es-observable-tests

Then call the exported runTests function with the constructor you want to test.

require ( "es-observable-tests" ).runTests(MyObservable);

API

Observable

An Observable represents a sequence of values which may be observed.

interface Observable { constructor (subscriber : SubscriberFunction); // Subscribes to the sequence with an observer subscribe(observer : Observer) : Subscription; // Subscribes to the sequence with callbacks subscribe(onNext : Function, onError? : Function, onComplete? : Function) : Subscription; // Returns itself [Symbol.observable]() : Observable; // Converts items to an Observable static of(...items) : Observable; // Converts an observable or iterable to an Observable static from(observable) : Observable; } interface Subscription { unsubscribe() : void ; get closed() : Boolean; } function SubscriberFunction(observer: SubscriptionObserver) : (void => void)|Subscription;

Observable.of creates an Observable of the values provided as arguments. The values are delivered synchronously when subscribe is called.

Observable.of( "red" , "green" , "blue" ).subscribe({ next(color) { console .log(color); } });

Observable.from converts its argument to an Observable.

If the argument has a Symbol.observable method, then it returns the result of invoking that method. If the resulting object is not an instance of Observable, then it is wrapped in an Observable which will delegate subscription.

Converting from an object which supports Symbol.observable to an Observable:

Observable.from({ [ Symbol .observable]() { return new Observable( observer => { setTimeout( () => { observer.next( "hello" ); observer.next( "world" ); observer.complete(); }, 2000 ); }); } }).subscribe({ next(value) { console .log(value); } }); let observable = new Observable( observer => {}); Observable.from(observable) === observable;

Converting from an iterable to an Observable:

Observable.from([ "mercury" , "venus" , "earth" ]).subscribe({ next(value) { console .log(value); } });

Observer

An Observer is used to receive data from an Observable, and is supplied as an argument to subscribe.

All methods are optional.

interface Observer { start(subscription : Subscription); next(value); error(errorValue); complete(); }

SubscriptionObserver

A SubscriptionObserver is a normalized Observer which wraps the observer object supplied to subscribe.