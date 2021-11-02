A JS module syntax lexer used in es-module-shims.
Outputs the list of exports and locations of import specifiers, including dynamic import and import meta handling.
A very small single JS file (4KiB gzipped) that includes inlined Web Assembly for very fast source analysis of ECMAScript module syntax only.
For an example of the performance, Angular 1 (720KiB) is fully parsed in 5ms, in comparison to the fastest JS parser, Acorn which takes over 100ms.
Comprehensively handles the JS language grammar while remaining small and fast. - ~10ms per MB of JS cold and ~5ms per MB of JS warm, see benchmarks for more info.
npm install es-module-lexer
For use in CommonJS:
const { init, parse } = require('es-module-lexer');
(async () => {
// either await init, or call parse asynchronously
// this is necessary for the Web Assembly boot
await init;
const [imports, exports] = parse('export var p = 5');
exports[0] === 'p';
})();
An ES module version is also available:
import { init, parse } from 'es-module-lexer';
(async () => {
await init;
const source = `
import { name } from 'mod';
import json from './json.json' assert { type: 'json' }
export var p = 5;
export function q () {
};
// Comments provided to demonstrate edge cases
import /*comment!*/ ('asdf', { assert: { type: 'json' }});
import /*comment!*/.meta.asdf;
`;
const [imports, exports] = parse(source, 'optional-sourcename');
// Returns "mod"
imports[0].n
source.substring(imports[0].s, imports[0].e);
// "s" = start
// "e" = end
// Returns "import { name } from 'mod'"
source.substring(imports[0].ss, imports[0].se);
// "ss" = statement start
// "se" = statement end
// Returns "{ type: 'json' }"
source.substring(imports[1].a, imports[1].se);
// "a" = assert
// Returns "p,q"
exports.toString();
// Dynamic imports are indicated by imports[2].d > -1
// In this case the "d" index is the start of the dynamic import
// Returns true
imports[2].d > -1;
// Returns "asdf"
imports[2].n
// Returns "'asdf'"
source.substring(imports[2].s, imports[2].e);
// Returns "import /*comment!*/ ("
source.substring(imports[2].d, imports[2].s);
// Returns "import /*comment!*/ ('asdf', { assert: { type: 'json' } })"
source.substring(imports[2].d, imports[2].se + 1);
// Returns "{ assert: { type: 'json' } }"
source.substring(imports[2].a, imports[2].e);
// ss is the same as d
// as, ae not used for dynamic imports
// import.meta is indicated by imports[2].d === -2
// Returns true
imports[2].d === -2;
// Returns "import /*comment!*/.meta"
source.substring(imports[2].s, imports[2].e);
})();
The default version of the library uses Wasm and (safe) eval usage for performance and a minimal footprint.
Neither of these represent security escalation possibilities since there are no execution string injection vectors, but that can still violate existing CSP policies for applications.
For a version that works with CSP eval disabled, use the
es-module-lexer/js build:
import { parse } from 'es-module-lexer/js';
Instead of Web Assembly, this uses an asm.js build which is almost as fast as the Wasm version (see benchmarks below).
To handle escape sequences in specifier strings, the
.n field of imported specifiers will be provided where possible.
For dynamic import expressions, this field will be empty if not a valid JS string.
Facade modules that only use import / export syntax can be detected via the third return value:
const [,, facade] = parse(`
export * from 'external';
import * as ns from 'external2';
export { a as b } from 'external3';
export { ns };
`);
facade === true;
Node.js 10+, and all browsers with Web Assembly support.
The lexing approach is designed to deal with the full language grammar including RegEx / division operator ambiguity through backtracking and paren / brace tracking.
The only limitation to the reduced parser is that the "exports" list may not correctly gather all export identifiers in the following edge cases:
// Only "a" is detected as an export, "q" isn't
export var a = 'asdf', q = z;
// "b" is not detected as an export
export var { a: b } = asdf;
The above cases are handled gracefully in that the lexer will keep going fine, it will just not properly detect the export names above.
Benchmarks can be run with
npm run bench.
Current results for a high spec machine:
Module load time
> 5ms
Cold Run, All Samples
test/samples/*.js (3123 KiB)
> 20ms
Warm Runs (average of 25 runs)
test/samples/angular.js (739 KiB)
> 2.12ms
test/samples/angular.min.js (188 KiB)
> 1ms
test/samples/d3.js (508 KiB)
> 3.04ms
test/samples/d3.min.js (274 KiB)
> 2ms
test/samples/magic-string.js (35 KiB)
> 0ms
test/samples/magic-string.min.js (20 KiB)
> 0ms
test/samples/rollup.js (929 KiB)
> 4.04ms
test/samples/rollup.min.js (429 KiB)
> 2.16ms
Warm Runs, All Samples (average of 25 runs)
test/samples/*.js (3123 KiB)
> 14.4ms
Module load time
> 2ms
Cold Run, All Samples
test/samples/*.js (3123 KiB)
> 35ms
Warm Runs (average of 25 runs)
test/samples/angular.js (739 KiB)
> 3ms
test/samples/angular.min.js (188 KiB)
> 1.08ms
test/samples/d3.js (508 KiB)
> 3.04ms
test/samples/d3.min.js (274 KiB)
> 2ms
test/samples/magic-string.js (35 KiB)
> 0ms
test/samples/magic-string.min.js (20 KiB)
> 0ms
test/samples/rollup.js (929 KiB)
> 5.04ms
test/samples/rollup.min.js (429 KiB)
> 3ms
Warm Runs, All Samples (average of 25 runs)
test/samples/*.js (3123 KiB)
> 17ms
To build download the WASI SDK 12.0 from https://github.com/WebAssembly/wasi-sdk/releases/tag/wasi-sdk-12.
The Makefile assumes the existence of "wasi-sdk-12.0" and "wabt" (optional) as sibling folders to this project.
The build through the Makefile is then run via
make lib/lexer.wasm, which can also be triggered via
npm run build:wasm to create
dist/lexer.js.
After the Web Assembly build, the CJS build can be triggered via
npm run build.
MIT