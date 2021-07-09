Test if an ES module is run directly with Node.js. Acts as a replacement for require.main .

use

import esMain from 'es-main' ; if (esMain( import .meta)) { }

It can be useful to have a module that is both imported from other modules and run directly. With CommonJS, it is possible to have a top-level condition that checks if a script run directly like this:

if ( require .main === module ) { }