Transform CommonJS module into ES module.

Features

Transform the syntax that is interchangeable between mjs and js e.g. const foo = require("foo") -> import * as foo from "foo"; .

-> . Hoist the require / exports statement that is not top-level.

/ statement that is not top-level. Transform dynamic imports i.e. Promise.resolve(require("foo")) -> import("foo") .

-> . Prefer named import/export when possible.

There are more examples under test/cases folder.

Usage

const {parse} = require ( "acorn" ); const {transform} = require ( "cjs-es" ); const code = ` function foo() {} function bar() {} module.exports = {foo, bar}; ` ; transform({code, parse}) .then( result => { console .log(result.code); });

Import style

When binding the module into one identifier:

const foo = require ( "foo" );

The transformer imports all members from the module by default:

import * as foo from "foo" ;

To import the default member, mark require() as // default :

const foo = require ( "foo" );

Result:

import foo from "foo" ;

Note that if the identifier is used as the callee of a function/new expression, it would be considered as the default member since the namespace is not callable.

Export style

If the module.exports is assigned with an object pattern:

const foo = "foo" ; const bar = "bar" ; module .exports = { foo, bar };

The transformer converts it into named exports:

const foo = "foo" ; const bar = "bar" ; export {foo}; export {bar};

To export the entire object as the default member, mark module.exports as // default :

const foo = "foo" ; const bar = "bar" ; module .exports = { foo, bar };

Result:

const foo = "foo" ; const bar = "bar" ; export default { foo, bar };

Also note that if you set exportStyle to default , all named exports would be merged into a namespace object:

const foo = "foo" ; const bar = "bar" ; exports.foo = foo; exports.bar = bar;

Result:

const foo = "foo" ; const bar = "bar" ; const _module_exports_ = {}; export {_module_exports_ as default }; _module_exports_.foo = foo; _module_exports_.bar = bar;

Hoist

If the require / module / exports statement are nested, they would be hoisted.

Require statement

if (foo) { require ( "foo" ).foo(); }

Result:

import * as _require_foo_ from "foo" ; if (foo) { _require_foo_.foo(); }

Export statement

if (foo) { module .exports = () => "foo" ; } else { module .exports = () => "bar" ; }

Result:

let _module_exports_; export {_module_exports_ as default }; if (foo) { _module_exports_ = () => "foo" ; } else { _module_exports_ = () => "bar" ; }

Named export

if (foo) { exports.foo = () => "foo" ; } function test ( ) { exports.foo = () => "bar" ; }

Result:

let _export_foo_; export {_export_foo_ as foo}; if (foo) { _export_foo_ = () => "foo" ; } function test ( ) { _export_foo_ = () => "bar" ; }

Dynamic import

ES6 lazy load import("...") is async and return a promise. It is interchangeable with Promise.resolve(require("...")) in CommonJS:

module .exports = () => { return Promise .resolve( require ( "foo" )); };

Result:

export default () => { return import ( "foo" ); };

Use module.exports / exports at the same time

It is not a good idea to put exports everywhere, but it is a common pattern:

if (foo) { exports = module .exports = () => "foo" ; } else { module .exports = exports = () => "bar" ; } exports.OK = "OK" ; console .log( module .exports);

All module.export and exports would be converted into a single reference:

let _module_exports_; export {_module_exports_ as default }; if (foo) { _module_exports_ = () => "foo" ; } else { _module_exports_ = () => "bar" ; } _module_exports_.OK = "OK" ; console .log(_module_exports_);

Passing module around

It will generate a module wrapper in this case:

var define = require ( 'amdefine' )( module ); define( () => {});

Result:

const _module_ = { exports : {}}; import _require_amdefine_ from "amdefine" ; var define = _require_amdefine_(_module_); define( () => {}); export default _module_.exports;

API reference

This module exports following members.

transform : A function which can convert CJS module synax into ES module syntax.

transform

async transform({ parse?: ( code: String ) => ESTree, code : String , ast?: ESTree, sourceMap?: Boolean = false , importStyle?: String | async (moduleId) => String , exportStyle?: String | async () => String , nested?: Boolean , warn?: ( message: String , pos: Number ) => void }) => TransformResult

parse is a parser function which can parse JavaScript code into AST. The module will use this function to parse code . You don't have to provide the parse function if ast is set.

code is the JavaScript source code.

ast - if you already have the AST of the code, you can set it as ast so the module don't have to parse the code again.

sourceMap - if true then generate the source map.

importStyle and exportStyle are used to decide how to transform import/export statements. The value or the value returned by the function must be "named" or "default" . By default, the transformer always prefer to use named exports for import/export statements. If importStyle is a function, it will only be called once for each moduleId if needed. If exportStyle is a function, it will only be called once if needed.

warn - the transformer uses warn function to emit a warning. If warn is not set then the transformer will print the message to the console using console.error .

If an error is thrown during walking the AST, the error has a property pos which points to the index of the current node.

TransformResult

{ code : String , isTouched : Boolean , map : Object | null }

code - the result ES source code.

isTouched - if true then the code is changed.

map is the source map object generated by magicString.generateMap . Only available if isTouched and the sourceMap option are both true .

Changelog