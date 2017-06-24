openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
efd

es-feature-detect

by Gabriel Montes
1.0.4 (see all)

Simple ECMAScript feature detection module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ES Feature Detect

Simple ECMAScript 2015/2016 (and beyond) feature detection module.

Usage

Install the module:

$ npm install es-feature-detect

Then, require the module and check its properties for ES features availability:

var features = require('es-feature-detect')

console.log(features.defaultParameters) // true or false
console.log(features.exponentiationOperator) // true or false

Command-line

The module comes with a CLI to feature-detect your current Node.js environment.

$ node-feature-detect
Node version: v0.12.15

Features:
- default parameters: not supported
- rest parameters: not supported
- spread operator: not supported
- computed properties: not supported
- shorthand properties: not supported
- shorthand methods: not supported
- for of: supported
...

Note

It is recommended to install the module globally (npm install --global es-feature-detect) to use the CLI.

Contribute!

Missing features? Would like to see one added? Send a PR!

Don't feel like sending a PR? File an issue!

Don't feel like filing an issue? Well... you are sadly on your own.

Acknowledgements

While developing this module, I reviewed several other ones doing similar things. Most of the inspiration (and some code) was taken from the awesome es-feature-tests module by @getify and compat-table by @kangax!

License

WTFPL

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial