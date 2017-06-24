Simple ECMAScript 2015/2016 (and beyond) feature detection module.
Install the module:
$ npm install es-feature-detect
Then, require the module and check its properties for ES features availability:
var features = require('es-feature-detect')
console.log(features.defaultParameters) // true or false
console.log(features.exponentiationOperator) // true or false
The module comes with a CLI to feature-detect your current Node.js environment.
$ node-feature-detect
Node version: v0.12.15
Features:
- default parameters: not supported
- rest parameters: not supported
- spread operator: not supported
- computed properties: not supported
- shorthand properties: not supported
- shorthand methods: not supported
- for of: supported
...
It is recommended to install the module globally (
npm install --global es-feature-detect) to use the CLI.
Missing features? Would like to see one added? Send a PR!
Don't feel like sending a PR? File an issue!
Don't feel like filing an issue? Well... you are sadly on your own.
While developing this module, I reviewed several other ones doing similar things. Most of the inspiration (and some code) was taken from the awesome es-feature-tests module by @getify and compat-table by @kangax!
WTFPL