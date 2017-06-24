ES Feature Detect

Simple ECMAScript 2015/2016 (and beyond) feature detection module.

Usage

Install the module:

$ npm install es-feature-detect

Then, require the module and check its properties for ES features availability:

var features = require ( 'es-feature-detect' ) console .log(features.defaultParameters) console .log(features.exponentiationOperator)

The module comes with a CLI to feature-detect your current Node.js environment.

$ node-feature-detect Node version: v0.12.15 Features: - default parameters: not supported - rest parameters: not supported - spread operator: not supported - computed properties: not supported - shorthand properties: not supported - shorthand methods: not supported - for of: supported ...

Note

It is recommended to install the module globally ( npm install --global es-feature-detect ) to use the CLI.

Missing features? Would like to see one added? Send a PR!

Don't feel like sending a PR? File an issue!

Don't feel like filing an issue? Well... you are sadly on your own.

Acknowledgements

While developing this module, I reviewed several other ones doing similar things. Most of the inspiration (and some code) was taken from the awesome es-feature-tests module by @getify and compat-table by @kangax!

License

WTFPL