A simple, lightweight module for handling cookies

Includes TypeScript definitions

Works with Webpack, Rollup, and Browserify module bundlers

No dependencies

Originally based on js-cookie, but rewritten as a TypeScript module with a lean, type-safe API

Installation

npm install es-cookie --save

Usage

Import entire module:

import * as Cookies from 'es-cookie' ; Cookies.set( 'name' , 'value' ); Cookies.get( 'name' );

Alternatively, just import the functions you need:

import { set as setCookie, get as getCookie} from 'es-cookie'; setCookie('name', 'value'); getCookie('name'); // => 'value'

Create a cookie that expires 7 days from now, valid across the entire site:

Cookies.set( 'name' , 'value' , { expires : 7 });

Functions

set

Creates a new cookie. The first parameter is for the name, and the second for the value. The third parameter is optional and allows you to modify attributes for the new cookie (see the Attributes section below).

Cookies.set( 'name' , 'value' , { expires : 7 , path : '' });

get

Returns a single cookie with the specified name, or undefined if the cookie doesn't exist.

Cookies.get( 'name' ); Cookies.get( 'nothing' );

getAll

Returns an object containing all visible cookies.

Cookies.getAll();

remove

Deletes a single cookie by name.

Cookies.remove( 'name' );

IMPORTANT! When removing a cookie, you must pass the exact same path and domain attributes that were used to set the cookie, unless you're using the default attributes.

Cookies.set( 'name' , 'value' , { path : '' }); Cookies.remove( 'name' ); Cookies.remove( 'name' , { path : '' });

Note: Removing a nonexistent cookie does not raise an exception or return a value.

parse

Parses a cookie string (e.g. document.cookie ) and returns the names/values as an object.

Cookies.parse( 'c=v; name=value' );

encode

Takes a name, value, and attributes object and returns an encoded string which can be used to create a new cookie.

Cookies.encode( 'c' , 'v' , { secure : true });

Attributes

expires

Define when the cookie will be removed. Value can be a number which will be interpreted as days from time of creation or a Date instance. If omitted, the cookie becomes a session cookie.

To create a cookie that expires in less than a day, use a Date object.

Default: Cookie is removed when the user closes the browser.

Examples:

Cookies.set( 'name' , 'value' , { expires : 365 }); Cookies.get( 'name' ); Cookies.remove( 'name' ); let twoHoursFromNow = new Date (); twoHoursFromNow.setHours(twoHoursFromNow.getHours() + 2 ); Cookies.set( 'name' , 'value' , { expires : twoHoursFromNow });

path

A string indicating the path where the cookie is visible.

Default: /

Examples:

Cookies.set( 'name' , 'value' , { path : '' }); Cookies.get( 'name' ); Cookies.remove( 'name' , { path : '' });

domain

A string indicating a valid domain where the cookie should be visible. The cookie will also be visible to all subdomains.

Default: Cookie is visible only to the domain or subdomain of the page where the cookie was created.

Examples:

Assuming a cookie that is being created on site.com :

Cookies.set( 'name' , 'value' , { domain : 'subdomain.site.com' }); Cookies.get( 'name' );

secure

Either true or false , indicating if the cookie transmission requires a secure protocol (https).

Default: No secure protocol requirement.

Examples:

Cookies.set( 'name' , 'value' , { secure : true }); Cookies.get( 'name' ); Cookies.remove( 'name' );

sameSite

A string with a value of either strict , lax , or none . When enabled, supporting browsers will only send the cookie if the request originates from the same website the cookie is from. This provides some protection against cross-site request forgery attacks (CSRF).

The strict mode withholds the cookie from any kind of cross-site usage (including inbound links from external sites). The lax mode withholds the cookie on cross-domain subrequests (e.g. images or frames), but sends it whenever a user navigates safely from an external site (e.g. by following a link).

Default: No same-site requirement is set - the browser default will be used.

Examples:

Cookies.set( 'name' , 'value' , { sameSite : 'strict' }); Cookies.set( 'other' , 'value' , { sameSite : 'lax' });

Encoding

Special characters that are not permitted in the cookie name (";" and "=") or cookie value (";") are encoded with their UTF-8 Hex equivalent using percent-encoding.

Author

Theodore Brown

https://theodorejb.me

License

MIT