Contributing

Commit messages should follow the eslint conventional commit structure. References to github issues are not required.

Submit a pull request when you're ready to have your code reviewed and apply the ready for review label.

See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on standards.

Components are built using React and styled-components. Tests are written using Jest with Enzyme for rendering.

The component guide is built using react-styleguidist.

Project Structure

packages ├── es-components │ └── src │ └── components │ └── base │ └── icons │ ├── Icons . .specs .js │ ├── Icons .js │ └── Icons .md ├── es-components-via-theme │ └── index .js └── es-components-wtw-theme └── index .js

Build commands