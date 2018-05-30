which is a natural evolution of this project. It provides bare minimal functionality to deal with native classes without haveing ever any transpiler on its way.

A future proof, backward compatible, JavaScript class utility.

ES6 and ES7 friendly, through semantic extends and constructor plus other features

Feel free to test all features related to this project, and please come back if your browser is not green.

via npm

npm install es-class It is suggested to install this globally as it's a very small script.

via cdn

Many thanks to cdnjs for hosting this script. Following an example on how to include it.

< script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/es-class/1.2.2/es-class.js" > </ script >

Compatibility

Following a list of tested browsers split in Desktop and Mobile, plus a list of server/micro-controller side supported engines.

Desktop

IE 6 or greater

Firefox 3 or greater

Chrome

Safari

Opera

Mobile

Android 2 or greater

iOS 5 or greater

UC Browser and UC Mini

IE9 Mobile or greater

Opera Mini and Mobile

Blackberry OS 7 and OS 10

Kindle Fire

Ubuntu Phone

Bada

Xpress

webOS

Others (tested)

Espruino Pico

MIPS version of node for Arduino Yun

node.js 0.6+ and io.js every (so Raspberry PI and every other with node.js)

Duktape and Nashorn

If you actually know a hybrid (like Espruino) or ES3+ engine that does not work, please file a bug, thank you!

Features

All features explained in the dedicated page.

Following a summary:

constructor to optionally define the implicit initializer per each instance

extends to optionally define a class or an object to inherit from

super to shortcut super methods invocation

with to attach lightweight traits / mixins enabling composition behind optional initializers per each mixin. Compatible with universal-mixin since version 1.3.0

static to define public static class constants, inherited if extended, without ever polluting the prototype

implements to perform light checks over expected implementations and warn eventually when something is missing

Features Example

This is an example of what's possible:

var Engineer = Class({ extends : Person, with : [ eventEmitter, growingEachYear, carrierPath ], implements : [ iWorker ], static : { SOFTWARE : 0 , CONSTRUCTIONS : 1 }, constructor : function ( name, age, type ) { this .super(name, age); this .type = type; } }); var me = new Engineer( 'Mr. Andrea Giammarchi' , 36 , Engineer.SOFTWARE ); me instanceof Person; me.type; me.emit( 'work:start' , { tasks : [ 'do this' , 'do that' ] });

ES6 Ready

Using Babel it is possible to make your code directly compatible down to ES5 or even ES3 without loosing the ability to debug in every platform without needing source-map. What you see is basically what you get.

class B extends A { method(x, y) { return super .method(x, y); } get value() { return super .value; } set value(value) { super .value = value; } } var B = Class({ extends : A, method(x, y) { return this .super(x, y); }, get value() { return this .super(); }, set value(value) { return this .super(value); } });

A simple call to babel --whitelist=es6.arrowFunctions,es6.properties.shorthand f.js and the output will be way cleaner than any automation produced by the same transpiler.

Your output will be more readable and also probably faster at execution time.

ES7 Ready

Looking at the future, grouped static properties and lightweight traits are also in, giving the ability to compose classes through eventual traits initialization without being on the way after class definition.

var wheels = { init : function ( ) { if ( this instanceof Car) { this .frontWheels = 2 ; this .rearWheels = 2 ; } else { this .frontWheels = 1 ; this .rearWheels = this instanceof Tricycle ? 2 : 1 ; } }, turn : function ( where ) { console .log( 'turning ' + where); } }; var engine = { hp : 120 }; var Car = Class({ with : [ wheels, engine ] }); var c = new Car; c.turn( 'left' ); c.hp;

Which File ?

as global to include inline or before any other file that uses classes

require/CommonJS to include it via browserify or node.js

AMD module if you want to load it via AMD

You can also simply npm install -g es-class and use var Class = require('es-class'); whenever you need it.

License

MIT Style License