ES-Checker is a feature detection library for ECMAScript in node.js and browser. Please visit demo.

How to use

Command line

$ npm install -g es-checker $ es-checker

First install es-checker locally.

$ npm install --save es-checker

Then require it in your script.

var Supports = require ( "es-checker" ); if (Supports.letConst) { let x = 5 ; } else { var x = 5 ; }

The whole Api List please see below.

Browser

First insert es-checker.js into your page.

< script src = "http://ruanyf.github.io/es-checker/es-checker.js" > </ script >

Then use Supports to decide which feature to use. Visit demo.

< script > if (Supports.letConst) { let x = 5 ; } else { var x = 5 ; } </ script >

The whole API List please see below.

API

This library is derived from es-feature-tests. The following API is copied from it. Visit FeatureTests.io for more information, including how to test a feature by yourself.

letConst : let and const

: let and const defaultParameter : default function parameter values

: default function parameter values spreadRest : ... operator

: ... operator destructuring : destructuring assignments/declarations for arrays and objects

: destructuring assignments/declarations for arrays and objects parameterDestructuring : destructuring for function parameters

: destructuring for function parameters templateString : .. Template String Literals

: Template String Literals forOf : for (var v of something) { .. }

: for (var v of something) { .. } arrow : x => x * x

: x => x * x generator : function *foo() { .. }

: function *foo() { .. } conciseMethodProperty : o = { b() { .. }, a }

: o = { b() { .. }, a } computedProperty : o = { ["a" + "b"]: 42 }

: o = { ["a" + "b"]: 42 } moduleExport : In modules, export default foo = 42

: In modules, export default foo = 42 moduleImport : In modules, import bar from "foo"

: In modules, import bar from "foo" class : class A extends B { .. }

: class A extends B { .. } numericLiteral : Octal and binary literal forms (0o1, 0b10)

: Octal and binary literal forms (0o1, 0b10) oldOctalLiteral : Old octal literal invalid now (01)

: Old octal literal invalid now (01) symbol : Symbol primitive

: Symbol primitive unicodeEscape : Unicode code-point escape form in string literals ('\u{20BB7}')

: Unicode code-point escape form in string literals ('\u{20BB7}') unicodeIdentifier : Unicode code-point escape form in identifier names (\u{20BB7} = 42)

: Unicode code-point escape form in identifier names (\u{20BB7} = 42) unicodeRegExp : Unicode code-point escape form in regular expressions (/\u{20BB7}/u)

: Unicode code-point escape form in regular expressions (/\u{20BB7}/u) stickyRegExp : y flag for sticky regular expressions

: y flag for sticky regular expressions letTDZ : TDZ error for too-early access of let or const declarations

: TDZ error for too-early access of let or const declarations constRedef : Redefinition of const declarations not allowed

: Redefinition of const declarations not allowed objectProto : proto in object literal definition sets [[Prototype]] link

: in object literal definition sets [[Prototype]] link objectSuper : super allowed in object methods

: super allowed in object methods extendNatives : class ABC extends Array { .. }

: class ABC extends Array { .. } tco : Tail-call optimization for function calls and recursion

: Tail-call optimization for function calls and recursion symbolImplicitCoercion : Symbols can't be implicitly coerced (Symbol("a") + "")

: Symbols can't be implicitly coerced (Symbol("a") + "") functionNameInfernece : Inferences for function name property for anonymous functions

: Inferences for function name property for anonymous functions objectStatics : Static functions added to Object

: Static functions added to Object arrayStatics : Static functions added to Array

: Static functions added to Array arrayMethods : Methods added to Array.prototype

: Methods added to Array.prototype typedArrays : TypedArrays like Uint8Array (technically a web platform feature long before ES6)

: TypedArrays like Uint8Array (technically a web platform feature long before ES6) typedArrayStatics : Some Array statics (like from(..)) added to the TypedArray constructors

: Some Array statics (like from(..)) added to the TypedArray constructors typedArrayMethods : Some Array methods (like map(..)) added to the TypedArray prototypes

: Some Array methods (like map(..)) added to the TypedArray prototypes stringMethods : Methods added to String.prototype

: Methods added to String.prototype numberStatics : Static functions added to Number

: Static functions added to Number mathStatics : Static functions added to Math

: Static functions added to Math collections : Collections added (Map, Set, WeakMap, WeakSet)

: Collections added (Map, Set, WeakMap, WeakSet) proxy : Proxies

: Proxies promise : Promises

: Promises reflect: Reflect

Licensed

MIT