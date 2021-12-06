ES Proposal spec-compliant shim for AggregateError. Invoke its "shim" method to shim AggregateError if it is unavailable or noncompliant.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment, and complies with the proposed spec.

Most common usage:

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var AggregateError = require ( 'es-aggregate-error' ); var oneError = new RangeError ( 'hi!' ); var otherError = new EvalError ( 'oops' ); var error = new AggregateError([oneError, otherError], 'this is two kinds of errors' ); assert.deepEqual(error.errors, [oneError, otherError]); assert.equal(error.message, 'this is two kinds of errors' ); AggregateError.shim(); assert.ok( new globalThis.AggregateError([]) instanceof AggregateError);

Tests