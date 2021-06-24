This is a Node.js module for the elasticsearch REST API.

NOTE: node-es v0.6 and newer work with ElasticSearch 5 and up. For older versions of ElasticSearch, prior versions of node-es should be used.

Install

npm install es

Elasticsearch Version Compatibility

When working with Elasticsearch v7.x and up, use v0.8.x (latest npm install es ). When using previous versions of Elasticsearch, please use v0.7.4 of this module ( npm install es@v0.7.4 ).

Usage

var elasticsearch = require ( 'es' ), config = { _index : 'kittehs' }, es = elasticsearch(config); es.search({ query : { field : { animal : 'kitteh' } } }, function ( err, data ) { });

API

Unless otherwise stated, all callback signatures are function (err, data) , with data being the parsed JSON response from elasticsearch.

createClient

Calling elasticsearch.createClient(config) is the same as elasticsearch(config) .

var elasticsearch = require ( 'es' ), es = elasticsearch.createClient(config);

When initializing the library, you may choose to specify an index to work with at the start to save from having to supply this information in the options for each operation request:

var config = { _index : 'pet' };

Additionally, if working with multiple indexes, you may specify them as arrays:

var config = { _indices : [ 'pet' , 'family' ], };

Note: When index or indices are supplied via operation options, those settings will take precedent over the base configuration for the library:

var elasticsearch = require ( 'es' ), config = { _index : 'kitteh' }, es = elasticsearch.createClient(config); es.indices.exist({ _index : 'canine' }, function ( err, data ) { });

If omitted from configuration, the server settings default to the following:

var config = { server : { host : 'localhost' , port : 9200 } };

Anything specified within the server element of config is passed directly through to each HTTP/HTTPS request. You may configure additional options for connecting to Elasticsearch:

var config = { server : { agent : false , auth : 'user:pass' , host : 'localhost' , port : 9243 , rejectUnauthorized : false , secure : true } };

cluster support and failover

Elasticsearch is pretty much rad at clustering. If you want to specify multiple servers to failover to, you may do so by either supplying an array as the value for the property host , hosts , hostname or hostnames :

var elasticsearch = require ( 'es' ); var config = { _index : 'bawss' , server : { hosts : [ 'es1.myhost.com' , 'es2.myhost.com' , 'es3.myhost.com' ] secure : true } }; var es = elasticsearch(config);

If you run on different ports for each server, use the hostnames property:

var elasticsearch = require ( 'es' ); var config = { _index : 'bawss' , server : { hostnames : [ 'localhost:9200' , 'localhost:9201' , 'localhost:9202' ] } }; var es = elasticsearch(config);

operation timeout

The default timeout for any operation against Elasticsearch is set at 30 seconds. You can override this value by specifying a timeout property in the options for the operation:

var options = { timeout : 60000 }; es.bulk(options, commands, function ( err, data ) { });

request event

An event named request with a signature of function (options) { } is emitted for each API call.

var elasticsearch = require ( 'es' ); var config = { _index : 'bawss' , server : { hosts : [ 'localhost:9200' , 'localhost:9201' , 'localhost:9202' ] } }; var es = elasticsearch(config); es.request.on( 'request' , function ( options ) { console .log( 'request initiated' ); console .log(options); }); es.count( function ( err, results ) { });

options for any operation

For each ES operation, options may be specified as the first argument to the function. In most cases, these are entirely optional, but when supplied, the values specified will take precedent over the config values passed to the library constructor. Additionally, if there are extra option keys supplied beyond what is required for the operation, they are mapped directly to the querystring.

var options = { _index : 'bawss' , refresh : true }; var doc = { field1 : 'test value' }; es. index ( options , doc, function (err, data) { // this will result in a POST with path /bawss/man? refresh = true });

Core

For more specifics and details regarding the core API for ElasticSearch, please refer to the documentation at http://www.elasticsearch.org/guide/reference/api/.

Bulk

Please Note: The default timeout is set at 30 seconds... if you are performing a large bulk insert you may need to increase this limit by specifying a higher value for timeout in the options parameter.

This method doesn't take into account the underlying config that was used when instantiating the client. It requires index to be specified via the commands array or via the options parameter. Conflict will occur if one specifies a different index in the options than what is specified via the commands parameter.

At a high level, when performing a bulk update, you must supply an array with an action object followed by the object that the action will use during execution. In the following example, the first item in the array specifies the action is index and the second item represents the data to index:

[ { index : { _index : 'dieties' } }, { name : 'hamish' , breed : 'manx' , color : 'tortoise' } ]

In this example, two index actions will be performed on the 'dieties' index in ElasticSearch:

[ { index : { _index : 'dieties' } }, { name : 'dugald' , breed : 'siamese' , color : 'white' }, { index : { _index : 'dieties' } }, { name : 'keelin' , breed : 'domestic long-hair' , color : 'russian blue' } ]

For more information regarding bulk, please see the ElasticSearch documentation at http://www.elasticsearch.org/guide/reference/api/bulk/

es.bulk(options, commands, callback)

var elasticsearch = require ( 'es' ), es = elasticsearch(); var commands = [ { index : { _index : 'dieties' } }, { name : 'hamish' , breed : 'manx' , color : 'tortoise' }, { index : { _index : 'dieties' } }, { name : 'dugald' , breed : 'siamese' , color : 'white' }, { index : { _index : 'dieties' } }, { name : 'keelin' , breed : 'domestic long-hair' , color : 'russian blue' } ]; es.bulk(options, commands, function ( err, data ) { });

Bulk Index

This is not a core action for ElasticSearch, but is a convenience method added to this ElasticSearch client to make bulk indexing more straight forward. Simply supply an array of documents you wish to bulk index in ElasticSearch and the method will take of the details for you.

es.bulkIndex(options, documents, callback)

var elasticsearch = require ( 'es' ), es = elasticsearch(); var documents = [ { name : 'hamish' , breed : 'manx' , color : 'tortoise' }, { name : 'dugald' , breed : 'siamese' , color : 'white' }, { name : 'keelin' , breed : 'domestic long-hair' , color : 'russian blue' } ]; var options = { _index : 'dieties' } es.bulkIndex(options, documents, function ( err, data ) { });

Count

es.count(options, query, callback)

var elasticsearch = require ( 'es' ); es = elasticsearch(); es.count( function ( err, data ) { }); var options = { _index : 'bawss' } es.count(options, function ( err, data ) { }); var query = { query : { term : { breed : 'manx' } } }; es.count(options, query, function ( err, data ) { });

Delete

Requires _index be specified either via lib config (as shown below) or via options when calling the operation.

es.delete(options, callback)

var elasticsearch = require ( 'es' ), es = elasticsearch(); core.delete({ _id : 'mbQZc_XhQDWmNCQX5KwPeA' }, function ( err, data ) { });

Delete By Query

Requires _index be specified either via lib config (as shown below) or via options when calling the operation.

es.deleteByQuery(options, query, callback)

var elasticsearch = require ( 'es' ), es = elasticsearch({ _index : 'kitteh' }); var query = { query : { field : { breed : 'siamese' } } }; es.deleteByQuery(query, function ( err, data ) { });

Exists

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.

es.exists(options, callback)

var elasticsearch = require ( 'es' ), es = elasticsearch(); es.exists({ _index : 'kitteh' }, function ( err, data ) { });

Explain

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation. Also requires _id , but this must be specified via options.

es.explain(options, query, callback)

Get

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation. Also requires _id , but this must be specified via options.

es.get(options, callback)

Index

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.

es.index(options, doc, callback)

More Like This

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation. Also requires _id , but this must be specified via options.

es.moreLikeThis(options, callback)

Multi Get

If _index is supplied via options (or lib config), the will applied to the doc that is transmitted for the operation.

es.multiGet(options, docs, callback)

Multi Search

es.multiSearch(options, queries, callback)

Search

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.

es.search(options, query, callback)

Scroll

Requires scroll be specified via options when calling the method. The following code snippet shows how to perform a search with a subsequent scroll.

var elasticsearch = require ( 'es' ), config = { _index : 'kittehs' }, es = elasticsearch(config); es.search({ scroll : '10m' }, { query : { match_all : {} } }, function ( err, data ) { es.scroll({ scroll : '10m' }, data[ '_scroll_id' ], callback); });

Suggest

es.suggest(options, query, callback)

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation. Also requires _id , but this must be specified via options.

es.update(options, doc, callback)

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.

es.validate(options, query, callback)

Indices

All operations here interact with the indices segment of the Elasticsearch API.

Alias

es.indices.alias(options, data, callback)

Aliases

Requires alias , but this must be specified via options.

es.indices.aliases(options, callback)

Analyze

es.indices.analyze(options, data, callback)

Clear Cache

es.indices.clearCache(options, callback)

Close Index

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.

es.indices.closeIndex(options, callback)

Create Index

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.

es.indices.createIndex(options, data, callback)

Create Template

Requires name , but this must be specified via options.

es.indices.createTemplate(options, template, callback)

Delete Alias

Requires _index and _alias be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.

es.indices.deleteAlias(opitons, callback)

Delete Index

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.

es.indices.deleteIndex(options, callback)

Delete Mapping

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.

es.indices.deleteMapping(options, callback)

Delete Template

Requires name , but this must be specified via options.

es.indices.deleteTemplate(options, callback)

Exists

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.

es.indices.exists(options, callback)

Flush

es.indices.flush(options, callback)

Mappings

es.indices.mappings(options, callback)

Open Index

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.

es.indices.openIndex(options, callback)

Put Mapping

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.

es.indices.putMapping(options, mapping, callback)

Refresh

es.indices.refresh(options, callback)

Segments

es.indices.segments(options, callback)

Settings

Requires _index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.

es.indices.settings(options, callback)

Snapshot

es.indices.snapshot(options, callback)

Stats

es.indices.stats(options, callback)

Templates

Requires name , but this must be specified via options.

es.indices.templates(options, callback)

es.indices.updateSettings(options, settings, callback)

Cluster

All operations here interact with the Cluster portion of the Elasticsearch API.

Delete River

Requires name , but this must be specified via options.

es.cluster.deleteRiver(options, callback)

Field Stats

Requires field or fields , but this must be specified via options.

es.cluster.fieldStats(options, callback)

Health

es.cluster.health(options, callback)

Hot Threads

es.cluster.hotThreads(options, callback)

Nodes Info

es.cluster.nodesInfo(options, callback)

Nodes Stats

es.cluster.nodesStats(options, callback)

Put River

Requires name , but this must be specified via options.

es.cluster.putRiver(options, meta, callback)

Reroute

es.cluster.reroute(options, commands, callback)

Rivers

Requires name , but this must be specified via options.

es.cluster.rivers(options, callback)

Settings

es.cluster.settings(options, callback)

Shutdown

es.cluster.shutdown(options, callback)

State

es.cluster.state(options, callback)

es.cluster.updateSettings(options, updates, callback)

Testing

Code coverage data generated from npm test is located in ./lib-cov and is not included in the git repo.

npm install npm test

To run code coverage and generate local report at ./reports/coverage.html :

npm run-script coverage

License

MIT