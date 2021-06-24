This is a Node.js module for the elasticsearch REST API.
NOTE:
node-es
v0.6 and newer work with ElasticSearch 5 and up. For older versions of ElasticSearch, prior versions of
node-es should be used.
npm install es
When working with Elasticsearch v7.x and up, use
v0.8.x (latest
npm install es). When using previous versions of Elasticsearch, please use
v0.7.4 of this module (
npm install es@v0.7.4).
var
elasticsearch = require('es'),
config = {
_index : 'kittehs'
},
es = elasticsearch(config);
es.search({
query : {
field : {
animal : 'kitteh'
}
}
}, function (err, data) {
// work with data here
// response data is according to ElasticSearch spec
});
Unless otherwise stated, all callback signatures are
function (err, data), with
data being the parsed JSON response from elasticsearch.
Calling
elasticsearch.createClient(config) is the same as
elasticsearch(config).
var
elasticsearch = require('es'),
es = elasticsearch.createClient(config);
When initializing the library, you may choose to specify an index to work with at the start to save from having to supply this information in the options for each operation request:
var config = {
_index : 'pet'
};
Additionally, if working with multiple indexes, you may specify them as arrays:
var config = {
_indices : ['pet', 'family'],
};
Note: When index or indices are supplied via operation options, those settings will take precedent over the base configuration for the library:
var
elasticsearch = require('es'),
config = {
_index : 'kitteh'
},
es = elasticsearch.createClient(config);
es.indices.exist({ _index : 'canine' }, function (err, data) {
// will result in a HEAD request to /canine instead of /kitteh
});
If omitted from configuration, the server settings default to the following:
var config = {
// optional - when not supplied, defaults to the following:
server : {
host : 'localhost',
port : 9200
}
};
Anything specified within the server element of config is passed directly through to each HTTP/HTTPS request. You may configure additional options for connecting to Elasticsearch:
var config = {
server : {
agent : false,
auth : 'user:pass',
host : 'localhost',
port : 9243,
rejectUnauthorized : false,
secure : true // toggles between https and http
}
};
Elasticsearch is pretty much rad at clustering. If you want to specify multiple servers to failover to, you may do so by either supplying an array as the value for the property
host,
hosts,
hostname or
hostnames:
var elasticsearch = require('es');
var config = {
_index : 'bawss',
server : {
hosts : ['es1.myhost.com', 'es2.myhost.com', 'es3.myhost.com']
secure : true
}
};
var es = elasticsearch(config);
If you run on different ports for each server, use the
hostnames property:
var elasticsearch = require('es');
var config = {
_index : 'bawss',
server : {
hostnames : ['localhost:9200', 'localhost:9201', 'localhost:9202']
}
};
var es = elasticsearch(config);
The default timeout for any operation against Elasticsearch is set at 30 seconds. You can override this value by specifying a timeout property in the options for the operation:
var options = {
timeout : 60000 // 60 seconds
};
es.bulk(options, commands, function (err, data) {
// teh datas
});
An event named
request with a signature of
function (options) { } is emitted for each API call.
var elasticsearch = require('es');
var config = {
_index : 'bawss',
server : {
hosts : ['localhost:9200', 'localhost:9201', 'localhost:9202']
}
};
var es = elasticsearch(config);
es.request.on('request', function (options) {
console.log('request initiated');
console.log(options);
});
es.count(function (err, results) {
// event results in request options being logged to console...
});
For each ES operation, options may be specified as the first argument to the function. In most cases, these are entirely optional, but when supplied, the values specified will take precedent over the config values passed to the library constructor. Additionally, if there are extra option keys supplied beyond what is required for the operation, they are mapped directly to the querystring.
var options = {
_index : 'bawss',
refresh : true
};
var doc = {
field1 : 'test value'
};
es.index(options, doc, function (err, data) {
// this will result in a POST with path /bawss/man?refresh=true
});
For more specifics and details regarding the core API for ElasticSearch, please refer to the documentation at http://www.elasticsearch.org/guide/reference/api/.
Please Note: The default timeout is set at 30 seconds... if you are performing a large bulk insert you may need to increase this limit by specifying a higher value for
timeout in the options parameter.
This method doesn't take into account the underlying config that was used when instantiating the client. It requires index to be specified via the commands array or via the options parameter. Conflict will occur if one specifies a different index in the options than what is specified via the commands parameter.
At a high level, when performing a bulk update, you must supply an array with an action object followed by the object that the action will use during execution. In the following example, the first item in the array specifies the action is
index and the second item represents the data to index:
[
{ index : { _index : 'dieties' } },
{ name : 'hamish', breed : 'manx', color : 'tortoise' }
]
In this example, two
index actions will be performed on the 'dieties' index in ElasticSearch:
[
{ index : { _index : 'dieties' } },
{ name : 'dugald', breed : 'siamese', color : 'white' },
{ index : { _index : 'dieties' } },
{ name : 'keelin', breed : 'domestic long-hair', color : 'russian blue' }
]
For more information regarding bulk, please see the ElasticSearch documentation at http://www.elasticsearch.org/guide/reference/api/bulk/
es.bulk(options, commands, callback)
var
elasticsearch = require('es'),
es = elasticsearch();
var commands = [
{ index : { _index : 'dieties' } },
{ name : 'hamish', breed : 'manx', color : 'tortoise' },
{ index : { _index : 'dieties' } },
{ name : 'dugald', breed : 'siamese', color : 'white' },
{ index : { _index : 'dieties' } },
{ name : 'keelin', breed : 'domestic long-hair', color : 'russian blue' }
];
es.bulk(options, commands, function (err, data) {
// teh datas
});
This is not a core action for ElasticSearch, but is a convenience method added to this ElasticSearch client to make bulk indexing more straight forward. Simply supply an array of documents you wish to bulk index in ElasticSearch and the method will take of the details for you.
es.bulkIndex(options, documents, callback)
var
elasticsearch = require('es'),
es = elasticsearch();
var documents = [
{ name : 'hamish', breed : 'manx', color : 'tortoise' },
{ name : 'dugald', breed : 'siamese', color : 'white' },
{ name : 'keelin', breed : 'domestic long-hair', color : 'russian blue' }
];
var options = {
_index : 'dieties'
}
es.bulkIndex(options, documents, function (err, data) {
// teh datas
});
es.count(options, query, callback)
var
elasticsearch = require('es');
es = elasticsearch();
es.count(function (err, data) {
// teh datas
});
// count docs in a specific index
var options = {
_index : 'bawss'
}
es.count(options, function (err, data) {
// counted... like a bawss
});
// count docs for a specific query
var query = {
query : {
term : {
breed : 'manx'
}
}
};
es.count(options, query, function (err, data) {
// teh count of teh manx kittehs
});
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config (as shown below) or via options when calling the operation.
es.delete(options, callback)
var
elasticsearch = require('es'),
es = elasticsearch();
core.delete({ _id : 'mbQZc_XhQDWmNCQX5KwPeA' }, function (err, data) {
// teh datas
});
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config (as shown below) or via options when calling the operation.
es.deleteByQuery(options, query, callback)
var
elasticsearch = require('es'),
es = elasticsearch({ _index : 'kitteh' });
var query = {
query : {
field : { breed : 'siamese' }
}
};
es.deleteByQuery(query, function (err, data) {
// teh datas
});
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
es.exists(options, callback)
var
elasticsearch = require('es'),
es = elasticsearch();
es.exists({ _index : 'kitteh' }, function (err, data) {
// teh datas
});
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
Also requires
_id, but this must be specified via options.
es.explain(options, query, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
Also requires
_id, but this must be specified via options.
es.get(options, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
es.index(options, doc, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
Also requires
_id, but this must be specified via options.
es.moreLikeThis(options, callback)
If
_index is supplied via options (or lib config), the will applied to the doc that is transmitted for the operation.
es.multiGet(options, docs, callback)
es.multiSearch(options, queries, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
es.search(options, query, callback)
Requires
scroll be specified via options when calling the method. The following code snippet shows how to perform a search with a subsequent scroll.
var
elasticsearch = require('es'),
config = {
_index : 'kittehs'
},
es = elasticsearch(config);
// first search
es.search({
scroll : '10m'
}, {
query : {
match_all : {}
}
}, function (err, data) {
// next, perform the scroll with the _scroll_id value returned
es.scroll({ scroll : '10m' }, data['_scroll_id'], callback);
});
es.suggest(options, query, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
Also requires
_id, but this must be specified via options.
es.update(options, doc, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
es.validate(options, query, callback)
All operations here interact with the indices segment of the Elasticsearch API.
es.indices.alias(options, data, callback)
Requires
alias, but this must be specified via options.
es.indices.aliases(options, callback)
es.indices.analyze(options, data, callback)
es.indices.clearCache(options, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
es.indices.closeIndex(options, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
es.indices.createIndex(options, data, callback)
Requires
name, but this must be specified via options.
es.indices.createTemplate(options, template, callback)
Requires
_index and
_alias be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
es.indices.deleteAlias(opitons, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
es.indices.deleteIndex(options, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
es.indices.deleteMapping(options, callback)
Requires
name, but this must be specified via options.
es.indices.deleteTemplate(options, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
es.indices.exists(options, callback)
es.indices.flush(options, callback)
es.indices.mappings(options, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
es.indices.openIndex(options, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
es.indices.putMapping(options, mapping, callback)
es.indices.refresh(options, callback)
es.indices.segments(options, callback)
Requires
_index be specified either via lib config or via options when calling the operation.
es.indices.settings(options, callback)
es.indices.snapshot(options, callback)
es.indices.stats(options, callback)
Requires
name, but this must be specified via options.
es.indices.templates(options, callback)
es.indices.updateSettings(options, settings, callback)
All operations here interact with the Cluster portion of the Elasticsearch API.
Requires
name, but this must be specified via options.
es.cluster.deleteRiver(options, callback)
Requires
field or
fields, but this must be specified via options.
es.cluster.fieldStats(options, callback)
es.cluster.health(options, callback)
es.cluster.hotThreads(options, callback)
es.cluster.nodesInfo(options, callback)
es.cluster.nodesStats(options, callback)
Requires
name, but this must be specified via options.
es.cluster.putRiver(options, meta, callback)
es.cluster.reroute(options, commands, callback)
Requires
name, but this must be specified via options.
es.cluster.rivers(options, callback)
es.cluster.settings(options, callback)
es.cluster.shutdown(options, callback)
es.cluster.state(options, callback)
es.cluster.updateSettings(options, updates, callback)
Code coverage data generated from npm test is located in
./lib-cov and is not included in the git repo.
npm install
npm test
To run code coverage and generate local report at
./reports/coverage.html:
npm run-script coverage
MIT