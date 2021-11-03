erxes is an open fair-code licensed all-in-one growth marketing & management software. We offer an all-in-one solution for sales, marketing, and customer service teams, with a focus on the entire customer experience.

Features

With erxes, achieving growth and unity within your company is possible. We designed erxes to help you eliminate fragmented business processes by bringing all of your messaging and collaboration into one tool. As a result, you will be able to double your output and treat all of your customers as close friends. Optimize your growth operation and scale-up better and faster, but most importantly, correctly.

Leverage growth marketing and scale your business with Growth Hacking ready-made templates and prioritize with different metrics and scoring systems

Convert more prospects with email, SMS, and in-app chat Campaigns

Never miss a potential lead by capturing them with a customizable Forms

Track your entire sales and drive leads to a successful close with our Kansan-style boards in the Sales Pipeline

Coordinate and manage all your customer interactions in the Contact Management

Stay in sync with your customers and staff with Team Inbox

Connect with your customers in continuous real-time omnichannel with Messenger

Educate both your customers and staff with Knowledge Base

Create a more collaborative, self-reliant, and cross-linked team with Task Management

Manage different Brands using one account with no branding

Analyze different areas of your business with Reports (a.k.a Dashboard) through any properties and events tracked with erxes script

Access some of your most important CRM and web chat tools on the go with iOS and Android Mobile Apps

Access everything from anywhere with our cloud version here.

Documentation

Deployment

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Follow these deployment instructions.

Docker

Follow these deployment instructions.

What does erxes mean? How do you pronounce it?

erxes (pronounced 'erk-sis') means "heavenly bodies" in Mongolian. It is branded as “erxes” with all lowercase letters.

Which license does erxes use?

erxes is a free and open fair-code licensed under GNU General Public License v3.0 with Commons Clause.

Is erxes open-source?

Technically, no. The Commons Clause that is attached to the GNU General Public License v3.0 license takes away some rights. Hence, according to the definition of the Open Source Initiative (OSI), erxes is not open-source. Instead we are fair-code.

What does fair-code mean for erxes?

erxes' source code is open, and everyone (individuals and companies) can use it for free privately. But if you want to commercialize it, restrictions may apply in the form of prior permissions and official agreements.

Can I use erxes to manage my clients and make revenue?

Yes, you can offer consulting and support services without prior permission as long as it is less than 30,000 USD ($30k) per year. If your revenue from services based on erxes is more than this threshold, we invite you to become a partner agency and apply for a license. If you have any questions about this, feel free to reach out to us at info@erxes.io.

Can hosting companies use erxes?

You need to request permission to host erxes under the Commons Clause. Please reach out to us at info@erxes.io.

Why is erxes not open-source but fair-code licensed instead?

We love open-source and the idea everybody can freely use and extend what we wrote. Our community is at the heart of everything we do. We understand that people who contribute to a project are the main drivers who push a project forward. To ensure that the project continues to evolve in the longer run, we decided to attach the Commons Clause. Any entities can not make money directly with erxes without fairly compensating the project. Especially, if it competes with how we plan to finance our further developments. It does not affect the majority of the people who use erxes. At the same time, it protects the project. As erxes itself depends on and uses many other open-source projects, it is only fair that we support them back. That is why we have planned to contribute a certain percentage of our revenue every month to these projects.