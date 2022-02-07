___________
\_ _____/_________ _____.__.
| __)_\_ __ \ \/ < | |
| \| | \/\ / \___ |
/_______ /|__| \_/ / ____|
\/ \/
Bring charts to terminal.
Live Demo(powered by jQuery Terminal Emulator)
There is no special reason, just because I love terminal and ASCII art. It's very cool! Hope you enjoy Ervy and make your terminal more beautiful.
ervy.[chartType](data, options)
// foreground color
ervy.fg(color, character)
// background color
ervy.bg(color, [length])
Supported color: black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan and white.
Use demo to understand how to combine APIs in actual code.
Coming soon...