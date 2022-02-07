openbase logo
erv

ervy

by 春秋一语
1.0.7 (see all)

Bring charts to terminal.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

129

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

___________                    
\_   _____/_________  _____.__.
 |    __)_\_  __ \  \/ <   |  |
 |        \|  | \/\   / \___  |
/_______  /|__|    \_/  / ____|
        \/              \/

Bring charts to terminal.

Preview

Live Demo(powered by jQuery Terminal Emulator)

Why build this

There is no special reason, just because I love terminal and ASCII art. It's very cool! Hope you enjoy Ervy and make your terminal more beautiful.

Supported Chart types

Bar

Pie

Bullet

Donut

Gauge

Scatter

APIs

main function

ervy.[chartType](data, options)

render colored characters

// foreground color
ervy.fg(color, character)

// background color
ervy.bg(color, [length])

Supported color: black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan and white.

Use demo to understand how to combine APIs in actual code.

Documents

Coming soon...

Credits

@jcubic

License

MIT

