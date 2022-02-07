___________ \ _ _____/_________ _____.__. | __)_ \ _ __ \ \ / < | | | \ | | \ / \ / \ _ __ | /_______ /|__| \ _ / / ____| \ / \ /

Bring charts to terminal.

Preview

Live Demo(powered by jQuery Terminal Emulator)

Why build this

There is no special reason, just because I love terminal and ASCII art. It's very cool! Hope you enjoy Ervy and make your terminal more beautiful.

Supported Chart types

Bar

Pie

Bullet

Donut

Gauge

Scatter

APIs

main function

ervy.[chartType](data, options)

render colored characters

ervy.fg(color, character) ervy.bg(color, [length])

Supported color: black, red, green, yellow, blue, magenta, cyan and white.

Use demo to understand how to combine APIs in actual code.

Documents

Coming soon...

Credits

@jcubic

License

MIT