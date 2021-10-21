Console for Mobile Browsers.
Browse it on your phone: https://eruda.liriliri.io/
In order to try it for different sites, execute the script below on browser address bar.
javascript:(function () { var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/eruda"; document.body.appendChild(script); script.onload = function () { eruda.init() } })();
You can get it on npm.
npm install eruda --save
Add this script to your page.
<script src="node_modules/eruda/eruda.js"></script>
<script>eruda.init();</script>
It's also available on jsDelivr and cdnjs.
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/eruda"></script>
<script>eruda.init();</script>
The JavaScript file size is quite huge(about 100kb gzipped) and therefore not suitable to include in mobile pages. It's recommended to make sure eruda is loaded only when eruda is set to true on url(http://example.com/?eruda=true), for example:
;(function () {
var src = '//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/eruda';
if (!/eruda=true/.test(window.location) && localStorage.getItem('active-eruda') != 'true') return;
document.write('<scr' + 'ipt src="' + src + '"></scr' + 'ipt>');
document.write('<scr' + 'ipt>eruda.init();</scr' + 'ipt>');
})();
When initialization, a configuration object can be passed in.
For more information, please check the documentation.
let el = document.createElement('div');
document.body.appendChild(el);
eruda.init({
container: el,
tool: ['console', 'elements']
});
If you want to create a plugin yourself, follow the guides here.
Read Contributing Guide for development setup instructions.