eruda

by liriliri
2.4.1 (see all)

Console for mobile browsers

1.8K

GitHub Stars

11.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
Readme

中文

Eruda

Console for Mobile Browsers.

Console for Mobile Browsers.

Eruda

Demo

Demo

Browse it on your phone: https://eruda.liriliri.io/

In order to try it for different sites, execute the script below on browser address bar.

javascript:(function () { var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/eruda"; document.body.appendChild(script); script.onload = function () { eruda.init() } })();

Features

  • Console: Display JavaScript logs.
  • Elements: Check dom state.
  • Network: Show requests status.
  • Resource: Show localStorage, cookie information.
  • Info: Show url, user agent info.
  • Snippets: Include snippets used most often.
  • Sources: Html, js, css source viewer.

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install eruda --save

Add this script to your page.

<script src="node_modules/eruda/eruda.js"></script>
<script>eruda.init();</script>

It's also available on jsDelivr and cdnjs.

<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/eruda"></script>
<script>eruda.init();</script>

The JavaScript file size is quite huge(about 100kb gzipped) and therefore not suitable to include in mobile pages. It's recommended to make sure eruda is loaded only when eruda is set to true on url(http://example.com/?eruda=true), for example:

;(function () {
    var src = '//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/eruda';
    if (!/eruda=true/.test(window.location) && localStorage.getItem('active-eruda') != 'true') return;
    document.write('<scr' + 'ipt src="' + src + '"></scr' + 'ipt>');
    document.write('<scr' + 'ipt>eruda.init();</scr' + 'ipt>');
})();

Configuration

When initialization, a configuration object can be passed in.

  • container: Container element. If not set, it will append an element directly under html root element.
  • tool: Choose which default tools you want, by default all will be added.

For more information, please check the documentation.

let el = document.createElement('div');
document.body.appendChild(el);

eruda.init({
    container: el,
    tool: ['console', 'elements']
});

Plugins

If you want to create a plugin yourself, follow the guides here.

Contribution

Read Contributing Guide for development setup instructions.

killing queen5 Ratings0 Reviews
January 8, 2021
Amecy12 Ratings0 Reviews
December 23, 2020
Maxim MaximenkoAbakan5 Ratings0 Reviews
JavaScript developer. Develop mobile, web and server apps.
October 16, 2020
infotechalex1 Rating0 Reviews
October 7, 2020
Easy to Use

