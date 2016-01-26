Simple error creation and passing utilities focused on:
You should know by now that a String is not an Error. Unfortunately the
Error constructor in Javascript isn't all that convenient either. How often do you find yourself in this situation?
var err = new Error('This is an error. There are many like it.');
err.someProperty = 'more syntax';
err.someOtherProperty = 'it wont stop.';
err.notEven = 'for the mayor';
throw err;
Rest your fingers,
errs is here to help. The following is equivalent to the above:
## Reusing Custom Error Types
var errs = require('errs');
throw errs.create({
message: 'This is an error. There are many like it.',
someProperty: 'more syntax',
someOtherProperty: 'it wont stop.',
notEven: 'for the mayor'
});
errs also exposes an inversion of control interface for easily reusing custom error types across your application. Custom Error Types registered with
errs will transparently invoke
Error constructor and
Error.captureStackTrace to attach transparent stack traces:
/*
* file-a.js: Create and register your error type.
*
*/
var util = require('util'),
errs = require('errs');
function MyError() {
this.message = 'This is my error; I made it myself. It has a transparent stack trace.';
}
//
// Alternatively `MyError.prototype.__proto__ = Error;`
//
util.inherits(MyError, Error);
//
// Register the error type
//
errs.register('myerror', MyError);
/*
* file-b.js: Use your error type.
*
*/
var errs = require('errs');
console.log(
errs.create('myerror')
.stack
.split('\n')
);
The output from the two files above is shown below. Notice how it contains no references to
errs.js:
## Merging with Existing Errors
[ 'MyError: This is my error; I made it myself. It has a transparent stack trace.',
' at Object.<anonymous> (/file-b.js:19:8)',
' at Module._compile (module.js:441:26)',
' at Object..js (module.js:459:10)',
' at Module.load (module.js:348:31)',
' at Function._load (module.js:308:12)',
' at Array.0 (module.js:479:10)',
' at EventEmitter._tickCallback (node.js:192:40)' ]
When working with errors you catch or are returned in a callback you can extend those errors with properties by using the
errs.merge method. This will also create a human readable error message and stack-trace:
process.on('uncaughtException', function(err) {
console.log(errs.merge(err, {namespace: 'uncaughtException'}));
});
var file = fs.createReadStream('FileDoesNotExist.here');
## Optional Callback Invocation
{ [Error: Unspecified error]
name: 'Error',
namespace: 'uncaughtException',
errno: 34,
code: 'ENOENT',
path: 'FileDoesNotExist.here',
description: 'ENOENT, no such file or directory \'FileDoesNotExist.here\'',
stacktrace: [ 'Error: ENOENT, no such file or directory \'FileDoesNotExist.here\'' ] }
Node.js handles asynchronous IO through the elegant
EventEmitter API. In many scenarios the
callback may be optional because you are returning an
EventEmitter for piping or other event multiplexing. This complicates code with a lot of boilerplate:
function importantFeature(callback) {
return someAsyncFn(function (err) {
if (err) {
if (callback) {
return callback(err);
}
throw err;
}
});
}
errs it presents a common API for both emitting
error events and invoking continuations (i.e. callbacks) with errors. If a
callback is supplied to
errs.handle() it will be invoked with the error. It no
callback is provided then an
EventEmitter is returned which emits an
error event on the next tick:
## Piping Errors
function importantFeature(callback) {
return someAsyncFn(function (err) {
if (err) {
return errs.handle(err, callback);
}
});
}
Often when working with streams (especially when buffering for whatever reason), you may have already returned an
EventEmitter or
Stream instance by the time an error is handled.
function pipeSomething(callback) {
//
// You have a stream (e.g. http.ResponseStream) and you
// have an optional `callback`.
//
var stream = new require('stream').Stream;
//
// You need to do something async which may respond with an
// error
//
getAnotherStream(function (err, source) {
if (err) {
if (callback)
callback(err);
}
stream.emit('error', err);
return;
}
source.pipe(stream);
})
return stream;
}
You may pass either a
function or
EventEmitter instance to
errs.handle.
function pipeSomething(callback) {
//
// You have a stream (e.g. http.ResponseStream) and you
// have an optional `callback`.
//
var stream = new require('stream').Stream;
//
// You need to do something async which may respond with an
// error
//
getAnotherStream(function (err, source) {
if (err) {
//
// Invoke the callback if it exists otherwise the stream.
//
return errs.handle(err, callback || stream);
}
source.pipe(stream);
})
return stream;
}
If you wish to invoke both a
callback function and an
error event simply pass both:
errs.handle(err, callback, stream);
The
errs modules exposes some simple utility methods:
.create(type, opts): Creates a new error instance for with the specified
type and
opts. If the
type is not registered then a new
Error instance will be created.
.register(type, proto): Registers the specified
proto to
type for future calls to
errors.create(type, opts).
.unregister(type): Unregisters the specified
type for future calls to
errors.create(type, opts).
.handle(err, callback): Attempts to instantiate the given
error. If the
error is already a properly formed
error object (with a
stack property) it will not be modified.
.merge(err, type, opts): Merges an existing error with a new error instance for with the specified
type and
opts.
$ curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh
$ [sudo] npm install errs
All tests are written with vows and should be run with npm:
$ npm test