errorstacks

Simple parser for Error stack traces.

Currently supported browsers/platforms:

Firefox

Chrome

Edge

Node

Usage

Install errorstacks via your package manager of choice. Here we'll use npm .

npm install errorstacks

Example code:

import { parseStackTrace } from 'errorstacks' ; function foo ( ) { throw new Error ( 'fail' ); } try { foo(); } catch (err) { const parsed = parseStackTrace(err.stack); console .log(parsed);

Note: type will be the string "native" if native code execution was detected.

License

MIT, see the license file