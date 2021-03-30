openbase logo
err

errorstacks

by Marvin Hagemeister
2.3.2 (see all)

Tiny library to parse error stack traces

Overview

25K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

errorstacks

Simple parser for Error stack traces.

Currently supported browsers/platforms:

  • Firefox
  • Chrome
  • Edge
  • Node

Usage

Install errorstacks via your package manager of choice. Here we'll use npm.

npm install errorstacks

Example code:

import { parseStackTrace } from 'errorstacks';

function foo() {
  throw new Error('fail');
}

try {
  foo();
} catch (err) {
  const parsed = parseStackTrace(err.stack);
  console.log(parsed);
  // Logs:
  // [
  //   {
  //     line: 4,
  //     column: 8,
  //     type: '',
  //     name: 'foo',
  //     raw: '    at foo (/my-project/foo.ts:4:8)'
  //   },
  // ]

Note: type will be the string "native" if native code execution was detected.

License

MIT, see the license file

