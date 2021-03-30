Simple parser for Error stack traces.
Currently supported browsers/platforms:
Install
errorstacks via your package manager of choice. Here we'll use
npm.
npm install errorstacks
Example code:
import { parseStackTrace } from 'errorstacks';
function foo() {
throw new Error('fail');
}
try {
foo();
} catch (err) {
const parsed = parseStackTrace(err.stack);
console.log(parsed);
// Logs:
// [
// {
// line: 4,
// column: 8,
// type: '',
// name: 'foo',
// raw: ' at foo (/my-project/foo.ts:4:8)'
// },
// ]
Note:
type will be the string
"native" if native code execution was detected.
MIT, see the license file