Errors is a comprehensive and robust, yet lightweight, set of error utilities for node.js enabling you to do errors more effectively.
send() any
type of
Error directly using Express's
response object.
errorHandler middleware or this libraries custom error handler
middleware.
Install using
npm:
$ npm install errors
From the
errors directory first install the dev dependencies:
npm install
Then run the tests:
npm test
The API docs are provided in html and md format and are located under
errors/docs/. If you want to rebuild them for any reason, you can
run the following from the
errors directory:
make doc
The examples assume you've
required the errors module like so:
require('errors');
Create a very barebones error -- you must specify at least the error name:
// barebones
errors.create({name: 'RuntimeError'});
console.log(new errors.RuntimeError().toString());
produces:
RuntimeError: An unexpected RuntimeError occurred.
Code: 601
You can define a default message for the error:
// default message
errors.create({
name: 'RuntimeError',
defaultMessage: 'A runtime error occurred during processing'
});
console.log(new errors.RuntimeError().toString());
which outputs:
RuntimeError: A runtime error occurred during processing
Code: 602
Define a default message, explanation and response:
// default message, explanation and response
errors.create({
name: 'FileNotFoundError',
defaultMessage: 'The requested file could not be found',
defaultExplanation: 'The file /home/boden/foo could not be found',
defaultResponse: 'Verify the file exists and retry the operation'
});
console.log(new errors.FileNotFoundError().toString());
gives us:
FileNotFoundError: The requested file could not be found
Code: 603
Explanation: The file /home/boden/foo could not be found
Response: Verify the file exists and retry the operation
Override messages on instantiation:
// override messages
console.log(new errors.FileNotFoundError(
'Cannot read file'
, 'You do not have access to read /root/foo'
, 'Request a file you have permissions to access').toString());
outputs:
FileNotFoundError: Cannot read file
Code: 603
Explanation: You do not have access to read /root/foo
Response: Request a file you have permissions to access
Use the options style constructor to assign standard properties:
console.log(new errors.Http401Error({
message: "Expired Token",
explanation: "Your token has expired"}).toString());
outputs:
Http401Error: Expired Token
Code: 401
Explanation: Your token has expired
Error: Expired Token
Using the options style constructor you can also assign arbitrary non-standard properties:
console.log(new errors.Http401Error({
message: "Expired Token",
explanation: "Your token has expired",
expired: new Date()}).toString());
outputs:
Http401Error: Expired Token
Code: 401
Explanation: Your token has expired
expired: Fri Jun 20 2014 04:19:41 GMT-0400 (EDT)
Note however that you cannot assign values to the
stack,
name or
code standard property:
console.log(new errors.Http401Error({
name: "ExpiredToken"}).toString());
outputs:
/home/boden/workspace/errors/lib/errors.js:261
throw Error("Properties 'stack', 'name' or 'code' " +
^
Error: Properties 'stack', 'name' or 'code' cannot be overridden
at Error (<anonymous>)
at new scope.(anonymous function) (/home/boden/workspace/errors/lib/errors.js:261:14)
at Object.<anonymous> (/home/boden/workspace/errors/examples/basic/usage.js:126:13)
at Module._compile (module.js:456:26)
at Object.Module._extensions..js (module.js:474:10)
at Module.load (module.js:356:32)
at Function.Module._load (module.js:312:12)
at Function.Module.runMain (module.js:497:10)
at startup (node.js:119:16)
at node.js:906:3
If you don't provide a
code when defining the error, a unique code will
be assigned for you. Unique codes start at 600 and increase by 1 for each
error defined.
If you prefer to manage your own error codes, for example to group related
errors into blocks of codes, just specify a
code:
// define code
errors.create({
name: 'SecurityError',
code: 1100
});
console.log(new errors.SecurityError().toString());
which logs:
SecurityError: An unexpected SecurityError occurred.
Code: 1100
You can build a hierarchy of errors by specifying the
parent your
error should inherit from. If no
parent is specified, the error
will inherit from
Error.
For example:
// inheritance
errors.create({
name: 'FatalError',
defaultMessage: 'A fatal error occurred',
});
errors.create({
name: 'FatalSecurityError',
defaultMessage: 'A security error occurred, the app must exit',
parent: errors.FatalError
});
try {
throw new errors.FatalSecurityError();
} catch (e) {
if (e instanceof errors.FatalError) {
// exit
console.log("Application is shutting down...");
}
}
will produce:
Application is shutting down...
By default, newly defined errors are created on the
exports of
the errors module, but you can specify where the error should
be defined.
For example to define an error on your module's
exports:
// namespace
errors.create({
name: 'MalformedExpressionError',
scope: exports
});
console.log(new exports.MalformedExpressionError().toString());
For convenience, errors keeps track of all the errors you've defined
via the errors module and allows you to look them up via
name or
code.
So from our previous example:
errors.find(1100);
errors.find('SecurityError')
Will both return the
SecutiryError we defined.
By default stack traces are disabled which means that error methods
like
toString() and
toJSON() return representation without stack
traces. You can enable stack traces by leveraging the
errors.stacks()
method.
For example:
errors.stacks(true);
new errors.Http413Error().toString();
// => includes stack trace
new errors.Http413Error().toJSON();
// => includes a 'stack' property
You can also use the
errors.stacks() method without arguments to
retrieve the current value of stacks.
This allows you to write code like:
if (errors.stacks()) {
// => stack traces enabled
}
You can register and leverage mapper functions which allow you to map from one (or more) error types into another.
For example if you wanted to mask invalid user and password errors into a generic credentials error:
// mappers
errors.create({name: 'InvalidUsernameError'});
errors.create({name: 'InvalidPasswordError'});
errors.mapper(['InvalidUsernameError', 'InvalidPasswordError'], function(err) {
return new errors.SecurityError('Invalid credentials supplied');
});
console.log(errors.mapError(new errors.InvalidUsernameError()).toString());
console.log(errors.mapError(new errors.InvalidPasswordError()).toString());
outputs:
SecurityError: Invalid credentials supplied
Code: 1100
SecurityError: Invalid credentials supplied
Code: 1100
Often times you need to extract 'errors-like' properties from native error
objects. For example you have a native JS or node error and you want to
extract it's errors-like properties. An error's module-level function
called
errors.errorToJSON() allows you to do this.
For example to extract error properties from a native error (
errors.stacks
is set to
false in this example):
console.log("%j", errors.errorToJSON(new TypeError("Bad type")));
outputs:
{"message":"Bad type","name":"TypeError"}
You can also remap error attributes which may be nested. For example:
console.log("%j", errors.errorToJSON(new TypeError("Bad type"),
{'className': ['constructor.name'], 'message': ['message']}));
outputs:
{"className":"TypeError","message":"Bad type"}
The errors module predefines a set of errors which represent HTTP
4xx-5xx responses. These errors are exported by the errors module and use the
naming convention
Http[code]Error. For example
Http401Error and
Http500Error which have a code of
401 and
500 respectively.
For example to leverage the HTTP errors:
throw new errors.Http401Error();
// ...
throw new errors.Http500Error('Something bad happened');
Compatibility Errors version 0.1.0 only works with Express < 4.0.0.
You can use your custom errors with connect's or express's
errorHandler()
middleware as you might expect:
// ...
app.use(function(req, res, next) {
// bubble up to errorHandler
throw new errors.Http401Error();
});
app.use(express.errorHandler());
// ...
However due to the additional information captured in custom errors
such as the
response and
explanation, the default HTML formatting
of connect/express
errorHandler() is not as pretty as you might like.
Therefore errors provides its own flavor of middleware.
In its simplest form just use
errors.errorHandler() as you would do with
connect or express. This simple form of the middleware will include the
additional datums stored in the custom error such as the
explanation
and
response. But the
errors.errorHandler() middleware also accepts
some optional arguments to customize its behavior.
Specifically you can set the title to use for HTML based responses, override
if the stack should be included and also specify if the middleware should
use
connectCompat mode. In
connectCompat mode the HTML based responses
look exactly as they would with connect/express
errorHandler() and do
not include the additional datums from your error.
For example
// ...
app.use(errors.errorHandler({title: 'Errors Middleware', includeStack: true}));
// ...
binds the errors
errorHandler using a custom title and which will include
stack traces. Note that using the
includeStack property overrides the
current value of
errors.stacks().
When the errors module is first imported, it determines if
express is
installed. If express is installed, errors automatically patches
express's
response.send() method to support
send()ing
Error based objects.
So the following is valid:
app.get('/users/:user', function(req, res) {
users.get(req.params.user, function(err, user) {
return res.send(err || user || new errors.Http404Error('User does not exist'));
});
});
By default both vanilla errors (those provided by the JS runtime) and errors
which have a
code which is not a valid HTTP status code are mapped to a
500
response.
So:
res.send(new Error('Vanilla JS error'));
and
res.send(new errors.find('MyErrorName'));
both will result in a
500 response.
Mappers can also be used with
express's
send() method.
For example:
errors.mapper('RangeError', function(rangeError) {
return new errors.Http412Error('Invalid range requested');
})
.mapper('ReferenceError', function(refError) {
return new errors.Http424Error('Bad reference given');
})
.mapper('SyntaxError', function(syntaxError) {
return new errors.Http400Error('Invalid syntax');
});
// ...
res.send(new RangeError());
// => 412 response as per mapper
res.send(new ReferenceError());
// => 424 response as per mapper
res.send(new SyntaxError());
// => 400 response as per mapper
The implementation provides direct support for
application/json,
text/html and
text/plain content types. If the
request specifies
a different
Accept type, the response defaults to
text/plain. Moreover
application/json responses provide a complete JSONifed representation
of the error.
For example the following setup:
errors.create({
name: 'DatabaseConnectionError',
defaultExplanation: 'Unable to connect to configured database.',
defaultResponse: 'Verify the database is running and reachable.'
});
// ...
res.send(new errors.DatabaseConnectionError());
Will produce the JSON response below when
application/json
is used as the accept type:
{
"explanation": "Unable to connect to configured database.",
"response": "Verify the database is running and reachable.",
"code": 601,
"status": 500,
"name": "DatabaseConnectionError",
"message": "An unexpected DatabaseConnectionError occurred."
}
For HTML based responses,
send()ing an error will produce a HTML
response that looks like express's or connect's
errorHandler() middleware.
That is, it's an HTML page with minimal styling. Moreover you can control
the HTML response page title using the
errors.title('My Title') method.
You can also control if stack traces should be included in the
send() by
using the
errors.stacks() method.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2012 Boden Russell <bodensemail@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.