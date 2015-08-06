openbase logo
err

errorify

by Andres Suarez
0.3.1 (see all)

Browserify plugin to write failed build error messages to the output file

Documentation
919

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

errorify

A browserify plugin that writes the error message of a failed build to the output file, rendering it in the browser.

Build Status

Example

watchify index.js -o bundle.js -p errorify

After adding the plugin to your browserify instance, errorify prevents bundle() from emitting error's. All errors are trapped, including: invalid syntax in the source, a missing dependency, a failed transform, etc. When the error message is written to the output file, it is written to the DOM in a <pre> tag (or console.error if we are not in a browser environment).

During development, it might look like this:

es6

Only the bundle() stream is rewritten. If you pass in a callback, it'll get the expected err and body arguments.

errorify is meant to be used with something like watchify. It saves you a trip to the terminal to see why a build failed.

Keep in mind that since errors are no longer emitted, all builds appear "successful". Careful not to deploy broken code.

Note: Only tested with Browserify 9+

Usage

API

var browserify = require('browserify');
var errorify = require('errorify');
var b = browserify({ /*...*/ });
b.plugin(errorify, /* errorify options */);

Options

  • replacer (optional) is a function that takes an error as its first argument, and returns a string that will be used as the output bundle.

CLI

After installing errorify as a local devDependency, you can use the --plugin or -p option like so:

watchify index.js -o bundle.js -p errorify

CSS Customization

The added <pre> tag has the class name errorify, so you can customize errors in your page like so:

body > .errorify {
  color: red;
  font-family: 'Consolas', monospace;
  padding: 5px 10px;
}

License

MIT.

