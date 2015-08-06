A browserify plugin that writes the error message of a failed build to the output file, rendering it in the browser.
watchify index.js -o bundle.js -p errorify
After adding the plugin to your
browserify instance,
errorify prevents
bundle() from emitting
error's. All errors are trapped, including: invalid syntax in the source, a missing dependency, a failed transform, etc. When the error message is written to the output file, it is written to the DOM in a
<pre> tag (or
console.error if we are not in a browser environment).
During development, it might look like this:
Only the
bundle() stream is rewritten. If you pass in a callback, it'll get the expected
err and
body arguments.
errorify is meant to be used with something like watchify. It saves you a trip to the terminal to see why a build failed.
Keep in mind that since errors are no longer emitted, all builds appear "successful". Careful not to deploy broken code.
Note: Only tested with Browserify 9+
var browserify = require('browserify');
var errorify = require('errorify');
var b = browserify({ /*...*/ });
b.plugin(errorify, /* errorify options */);
replacer (optional) is a function that takes an error as its first argument, and returns a string that will be used as the output bundle.
After installing
errorify as a local devDependency, you can use the
--plugin or
-p option like so:
The added
<pre> tag has the class name
errorify, so you can customize errors in your page like so:
body > .errorify {
color: red;
font-family: 'Consolas', monospace;
padding: 5px 10px;
}
MIT.